sem

sinon-express-mock

by Dana Woodman
2.2.1 (see all)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.4K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sinon-express-mock

Simple request and response mock objects to pass into Express routes when testing using Sinon.

The mock objects attach Sinon spys to request methods. See src/index.js for a full list of stubbed out methods.

Install

npm install --save-dev sinon-express-mock sinon

Depends on:

  • Node v4+ (or Object.assign support needed)
  • Sinon

Usage

Contents of src/foo.js:

export default (req, res) => {
  res.json({ foo: req.body.foo })
}

Contents of test/foo-test.js:

import route from '../src/foo'
import chai, { expect } from 'chai'
import sinonChai from 'sinon-chai'
import { mockReq, mockRes } from 'sinon-express-mock'

chai.use(sinonChai);

describe('my route', () => {
  it('should foo the bar', () => {
    const request = {
      body: {
        foo: 'bar',
      },
    }
    const req = mockReq(request)
    const res = mockRes()

    route(req, res)

    expect(res.json).to.be.calledWith({ foo: request.body.foo })
  })
})

Changelog

v2.0.3

  • res.write() is now stubbed.

v2.0.0

  • Make sinon a peerDependency.

v1.3.1

  • Bundle fix from #3

pre v1.3.1

  • Changelog didn't exist! 😱

Credits

Dana Woodman and contributors

License

MIT

