Simple request and response mock objects to pass into Express routes when testing using Sinon.

The mock objects attach Sinon spys to request methods. See src/index.js for a full list of stubbed out methods.

Install

npm install --save-dev sinon-express-mock sinon

Depends on:

Node v4+ (or Object.assign support needed)

support needed) Sinon

Usage

Contents of src/foo.js :

export default (req, res) => { res.json({ foo : req.body.foo }) }

Contents of test/foo-test.js :

import route from '../src/foo' import chai, { expect } from 'chai' import sinonChai from 'sinon-chai' import { mockReq, mockRes } from 'sinon-express-mock' chai.use(sinonChai); describe( 'my route' , () => { it( 'should foo the bar' , () => { const request = { body : { foo : 'bar' , }, } const req = mockReq(request) const res = mockRes() route(req, res) expect(res.json).to.be.calledWith({ foo : request.body.foo }) }) })

Changelog

res.write() is now stubbed.

Make sinon a peerDependency .

Bundle fix from #3

pre v1.3.1

Changelog didn't exist! 😱

Credits

Dana Woodman and contributors

License

MIT