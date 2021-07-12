Sinon-chrome is helper tool for unit-testing chromium and Firefox extensions and apps. It mocks all extensions api with sinon stubs that allows you to run tests in Node.js without actual browser.
API mocks are generated using official chromium extensions API (Firefox webextensions) schemas that ensures consistency with real API. Actual schemas are taken from Chrome 53 and Firefox 49.
Sinon-chrome mocks all chrome api, replaced methods by sinon stubs with some sugar. Chrome events replaced by classes with same behavior, so you can test your event handlers with manual triggering chrome events. All properties has values from chrome schema files.
We recommend use
sinon-chrome on Node.js platform.
npm install sinon-chrome --save-dev
But, if you want...
You can download
sinon-chrome bundle from release page and include it on your page
<script src="/path/to/sinon-chrome.min.js">
or
<script src="/path/to/sinon-chrome-apps.min.js">
For mock extensions Api
const chrome = require('sinon-chrome');
// or
const chrome = require('sinon-chrome/extensions');
For mock apps Api
const chrome = require('sinon-chrome/apps'); // stable apps api
Let's write small navigation helper, which use chrome api methods.
export const navigationTarget = {
NEW_WINDOW: 'new-window',
NEW_TAB: 'new-tab',
CURRENT_TAB: 'current-tab',
};
/**
* Navigate user
* @param {String} url
* @param {String} [target]
* @returns {*}
*/
export function navigate(url, target = navigationTarget.NEW_TAB) {
switch (target) {
case navigationTarget.NEW_WINDOW:
return chrome.windows.create({url: url, focused: true, type: 'normal'});
case navigationTarget.CURRENT_TAB:
return chrome.tabs.update({url: url, active: true});
default:
return chrome.tabs.create({url: url, active: true});
}
}
Test it
import chrome from '../src'; // from 'sinon-chrome'
import {assert} from 'chai';
import {navigate, navigationTarget} from './navigate';
describe('navigate.js', function () {
const url = 'http://my-domain.com';
before(function () {
global.chrome = chrome;
});
it('should navigate to new window', function () {
assert.ok(chrome.windows.create.notCalled, 'windows.create should not be called');
navigate(url, navigationTarget.NEW_WINDOW);
assert.ok(chrome.windows.create.calledOnce, 'windows.create should be called');
assert.ok(
chrome.windows.create.withArgs({url, focused: true, type: 'normal'}).calledOnce,
'windows.create should be called with specified args'
);
});
});
You can run this example by command
npm run test-navigate
More tests in
examples dir.
With original sinon stubs api we add
flush method, which reset stub behavior.
Sinon stub has same method
resetBehavior, but it has some issues.
Example
chrome.cookie.getAll.withArgs({name: 'my_cookie'}).yields([1, 2]);
chrome.cookie.getAll.withArgs({}).yields([3, 4]);
chrome.cookie.getAll({}, list => console.log(list)); // [3, 4]
chrome.cookie.getAll({name: 'my_cookie'}, list => console.log(list)); // [1, 2]
chrome.cookie.getAll.flush();
chrome.cookie.getAll({name: 'my_cookie'}, list => console.log(list)); // not called
chrome.cookie.getAll({}, list => console.log(list)); // not called
Let's write module, which depends on chrome events
export default class EventsModule {
constructor() {
this.observe();
}
observe() {
chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener(tab => this.handleEvent(tab));
}
handleEvent(tab) {
chrome.runtime.sendMessage(tab.url);
}
}
And test it
import chrome from '../src'; // from 'sinon-chrome'
import {assert} from 'chai';
import EventsModule from './events';
describe('events.js', function () {
before(function () {
global.chrome = chrome;
this.events = new EventsModule();
});
beforeEach(function () {
chrome.runtime.sendMessage.flush();
});
it('should subscribe on chrome.tabs.onUpdated', function () {
assert.ok(chrome.tabs.onUpdated.addListener.calledOnce);
});
it('should send correct url on tabs updated event', function () {
assert.ok(chrome.runtime.sendMessage.notCalled);
chrome.tabs.onUpdated.dispatch({url: 'my-url'});
assert.ok(chrome.runtime.sendMessage.calledOnce);
assert.ok(chrome.runtime.sendMessage.withArgs('my-url').calledOnce);
});
after(function () {
chrome.flush();
delete global.chrome;
});
});
You can run this test via
npm run test-events
You can set property values.
chrome.flush reset properties to default values (
null or specified by schema).
Let's create module, which wraps chrome api with Promise. If
chrome.runtime.lastError is set, promise will be rejected.
export const api = {
tabs: {
/**
* Wrapper for chrome.tabs.query
* @param {Object} criteria
* @returns {Promise}
*/
query(criteria) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
chrome.tabs.query(criteria, tabs => {
if (chrome.runtime.lastError) {
reject(chrome.runtime.lastError);
} else {
resolve(tabs);
}
});
});
}
}
};
And our tests
import chrome from '../src'; // from 'sinon-chrome'
import chai from 'chai';
import {api} from './then-chrome';
import chaiAsPromised from 'chai-as-promised';
chai.use(chaiAsPromised);
const assert = chai.assert;
describe('then-chrome.js', function () {
before(function () {
global.chrome = chrome;
});
beforeEach(function () {
chrome.flush();
});
it('should reject promise', function () {
chrome.tabs.query.yields([1, 2]);
chrome.runtime.lastError = {message: 'Error'};
return assert.isRejected(api.tabs.query({}));
});
it('should resolve promise', function () {
chrome.runtime.lastError = null;
chrome.tabs.query.yields([1, 2]);
return assert.eventually.deepEqual(api.tabs.query({}), [1, 2]);
});
after(function () {
chrome.flush();
delete global.chrome;
});
});
You can run this test via
npm run test-then
Sinon chrome module supports plugins, that emulates browser behavior. More info on example page.
const chrome = require('sinon-chrome/extensions');
const CookiePlugin = require('sinon-chrome/plugins').CookiePlugin;
chrome.registerPlugin(new CookiePlugin());
