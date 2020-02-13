openbase logo
sinon-bluebird

by Todd Bluhm
3.1.1 (see all)

[Obsolete] Simple sinon wrapper providing bluebird promise support

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

sinon-bluebird

Obsolete: This package is obsolete as sinon now natively supports the .resolves and .rejects methods along with setting a global promise constructor via the .usingPromise() method.

A plugin that adds bluebird promise helper methods to Sinon.

Installation

Run npm install sinon-bluebird

or git clone then npm install

Optionally run unit tests: npm test

Dependencies

This package requires that both sinon and bluebird already be installed.

This package has peerDependencies of the following:

  • sinon 1.x
  • bluebird 3.x

If you need a lower version, create an issue and it can be adjusted as necessary. Please, if you do need a lower version, test it first and then make the request.

Usage

// Require in the libs
var sinon = require('sinon')
var BPromise = require('bluebird')
require('sinon-bluebird')

////// -- Stubs Usage -- //////
// Create an example function
var obj = {
  foo: function foo() {
    return 'bar'
  }
}

// Stub a function that returns a resolved bluebird BPromise
sinon.stub(obj, 'foo').resolves('hello world!')

// Execute the stub function
obj.foo().then(function(val) {
  // val === 'hello world!'
})

// Restore the original method
obj.foo.restore()

// Stub a method that returns a rejected bluebird BPromise
// Note: For shorthand, just pass in a string and it will be
// internally wrapped in an Error object (removed in >= v2.0.0)
sinon.stub(obj, 'foo').rejects('AHHHHHH!!!!')

// Execute the stub function
obj.foo().catch(function(e) {
  // e === new Error('AHHHHHH!!!!') [<2.0.0]
  // e === 'AHHHHHH!!!!' [>=2.0.0]
});

// Restore back to the original function
obj.foo.restore()

// Original method back to normal
obj.foo() // === 'bar'
////// -- End Stubs Usage -- //////

////// -- Spies Usage -- //////

var obj = {
  returnMethod: function (val) {
    return BPromise.resolve(val)
  },
  paramMethod: function (val, prom, val2) {
    return true
  }
}

// Return methods
var spy = sinon.spy(obj, 'returnMethod')

obj.returnMethod('Hello') //execute the test function
spy.returnedPromise('Hello') // === true

obj.returnMethod('World') //execute the test function a second time
spy.alwaysReturnedPromise('Hello') // === false

spy.restore()

//Called With methods
spy = sinon.spy(obj, 'paramMethod')

obj.paramMethod(BPromise.resolve('Hello')) //pass in a promise
spy.calledWithPromise('Hello') // === true
obj.paramMethod.reset() //reset spy

/* Pass in a promise mixed with regular values
 * Note the rejected promise passed in, any rejected promise will possibly show up in console.log
 * due to how bluebird reports possibly unhandled exceptions (even though in this case we are
 * intentionally passing in a rejected promise)
*/
obj.paramMethod('Hello', BPromise.reject('World'), '!')
spy.calledWithMatch('Hello', 'World', String)  // === true (match allows for comparison by type too!)

obj.paramMethod.restore() //restore the original method back

////// -- End Spies Usage -- //////

API

Stubs

.resolves(value)

Returns a resolved bluebird promise with the given value

.rejects(value)

Returns a rejected bluebird promise with the given value.

*Note: If the given value is a String, that string will be wrapped in an Error object and will be on the message property. (Removed in >=2.0.0)*

Spies

All spy methods are identical to sinons version except it automatically unwraps the bluebird promise (if a promise is returned) and compares directly to the unwrapped value. We append the word Promise to each method to denote it unwraps a promise.

Return Value Methods

Promises cannot be in a pending state otherwise an error will be thrown.

.returnedPromise(value)

.alwaysReturnedPromise(value)

Called With Methods

The promise (or promises) can be anywhere in the list of arguments passed into the spied on function or none at all.

Promises cannot be in a pending state otherwise an error will be thrown.

.calledWithPromise(value, ...)

.calledWithMatchPromise(value, ...)

.alwaysCalledWithPromise(value, ...)

.alwaysCalledWithMatchPromise(value, ...)

.calledWithExactlyPromise(value, ...)

.alwaysCalledWithExactlyPromise(value, ...)

Inspiration

Thanks to sinon-as-promised for inspiration.

If you're wondering what the main differences are:

  • sinon-as-promised allows other promise libraries to be used instead of bluebird (sinon-bluebird is designed and optimized for use only with bluebird)
  • sinon-as-promised only supports .then, .catch, and .finally methods off of the stub (no special bluebird methods like: .map, .bind, .spread, etc...)

Contributors

License

MIT

