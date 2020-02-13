Obsolete: This package is obsolete as
sinon now natively supports the
.resolves and
.rejects methods
along with setting a global
promise constructor via the
.usingPromise() method.
A plugin that adds bluebird promise helper methods to Sinon.
Run
npm install sinon-bluebird
or
git clone then
npm install
Optionally run unit tests:
npm test
This package requires that both
sinon and
bluebird already be installed.
This package has peerDependencies of the following:
sinon 1.x
bluebird 3.x
If you need a lower version, create an issue and it can be adjusted as necessary. Please, if you do need a lower version, test it first and then make the request.
// Require in the libs
var sinon = require('sinon')
var BPromise = require('bluebird')
require('sinon-bluebird')
////// -- Stubs Usage -- //////
// Create an example function
var obj = {
foo: function foo() {
return 'bar'
}
}
// Stub a function that returns a resolved bluebird BPromise
sinon.stub(obj, 'foo').resolves('hello world!')
// Execute the stub function
obj.foo().then(function(val) {
// val === 'hello world!'
})
// Restore the original method
obj.foo.restore()
// Stub a method that returns a rejected bluebird BPromise
// Note: For shorthand, just pass in a string and it will be
// internally wrapped in an Error object (removed in >= v2.0.0)
sinon.stub(obj, 'foo').rejects('AHHHHHH!!!!')
// Execute the stub function
obj.foo().catch(function(e) {
// e === new Error('AHHHHHH!!!!') [<2.0.0]
// e === 'AHHHHHH!!!!' [>=2.0.0]
});
// Restore back to the original function
obj.foo.restore()
// Original method back to normal
obj.foo() // === 'bar'
////// -- End Stubs Usage -- //////
////// -- Spies Usage -- //////
var obj = {
returnMethod: function (val) {
return BPromise.resolve(val)
},
paramMethod: function (val, prom, val2) {
return true
}
}
// Return methods
var spy = sinon.spy(obj, 'returnMethod')
obj.returnMethod('Hello') //execute the test function
spy.returnedPromise('Hello') // === true
obj.returnMethod('World') //execute the test function a second time
spy.alwaysReturnedPromise('Hello') // === false
spy.restore()
//Called With methods
spy = sinon.spy(obj, 'paramMethod')
obj.paramMethod(BPromise.resolve('Hello')) //pass in a promise
spy.calledWithPromise('Hello') // === true
obj.paramMethod.reset() //reset spy
/* Pass in a promise mixed with regular values
* Note the rejected promise passed in, any rejected promise will possibly show up in console.log
* due to how bluebird reports possibly unhandled exceptions (even though in this case we are
* intentionally passing in a rejected promise)
*/
obj.paramMethod('Hello', BPromise.reject('World'), '!')
spy.calledWithMatch('Hello', 'World', String) // === true (match allows for comparison by type too!)
obj.paramMethod.restore() //restore the original method back
////// -- End Spies Usage -- //////
.resolves(value)
Returns a resolved bluebird promise with the given value
.rejects(value)
Returns a rejected bluebird promise with the given value.
*Note: If the given value is a String, that string will be wrapped in an Error object and will be on the message property. (Removed in >=2.0.0)*
All spy methods are identical to sinons version except it automatically unwraps the bluebird promise (if a promise is returned) and compares directly to the unwrapped value. We append the word
Promise to each method to denote it unwraps a promise.
Promises cannot be in a pending state otherwise an error will be thrown.
.returnedPromise(value)
.alwaysReturnedPromise(value)
The promise (or promises) can be anywhere in the list of arguments passed into the spied on function or none at all.
Promises cannot be in a pending state otherwise an error will be thrown.
.calledWithPromise(value, ...)
.calledWithMatchPromise(value, ...)
.alwaysCalledWithPromise(value, ...)
.alwaysCalledWithMatchPromise(value, ...)
.calledWithExactlyPromise(value, ...)
.alwaysCalledWithExactlyPromise(value, ...)
Thanks to sinon-as-promised for inspiration.
If you're wondering what the main differences are:
sinon-as-promised allows other promise libraries to be used instead of bluebird (
sinon-bluebird is designed and optimized for use only with bluebird)
sinon-as-promised only supports
.then,
.catch, and
.finally methods off of the stub (no special bluebird methods like:
.map,
.bind,
.spread, etc...)
MIT