Obsolete: This package is obsolete as sinon now natively supports the .resolves and .rejects methods along with setting a global promise constructor via the .usingPromise() method.

A plugin that adds bluebird promise helper methods to Sinon.

Installation

Run npm install sinon-bluebird

or git clone then npm install

Optionally run unit tests: npm test

Dependencies

This package requires that both sinon and bluebird already be installed.

This package has peerDependencies of the following:

sinon 1.x

bluebird 3.x

If you need a lower version, create an issue and it can be adjusted as necessary. Please, if you do need a lower version, test it first and then make the request.

Usage

var sinon = require ( 'sinon' ) var BPromise = require ( 'bluebird' ) require ( 'sinon-bluebird' ) var obj = { foo : function foo ( ) { return 'bar' } } sinon.stub(obj, 'foo' ).resolves( 'hello world!' ) obj.foo().then( function ( val ) { }) obj.foo.restore() sinon.stub(obj, 'foo' ).rejects( 'AHHHHHH!!!!' ) obj.foo().catch( function ( e ) { }); obj.foo.restore() obj.foo() var obj = { returnMethod : function ( val ) { return BPromise.resolve(val) }, paramMethod : function ( val, prom, val2 ) { return true } } var spy = sinon.spy(obj, 'returnMethod' ) obj.returnMethod( 'Hello' ) spy.returnedPromise( 'Hello' ) obj.returnMethod( 'World' ) spy.alwaysReturnedPromise( 'Hello' ) spy.restore() spy = sinon.spy(obj, 'paramMethod' ) obj.paramMethod(BPromise.resolve( 'Hello' )) spy.calledWithPromise( 'Hello' ) obj.paramMethod.reset() obj.paramMethod( 'Hello' , BPromise.reject( 'World' ), '!' ) spy.calledWithMatch( 'Hello' , 'World' , String ) obj.paramMethod.restore()

API

Stubs

.resolves(value)

Returns a resolved bluebird promise with the given value

.rejects(value)

Returns a rejected bluebird promise with the given value.

*Note: If the given value is a String, that string will be wrapped in an Error object and will be on the message property. (Removed in >=2.0.0)*

Spies

All spy methods are identical to sinons version except it automatically unwraps the bluebird promise (if a promise is returned) and compares directly to the unwrapped value. We append the word Promise to each method to denote it unwraps a promise.

Return Value Methods

Promises cannot be in a pending state otherwise an error will be thrown.

.returnedPromise(value)

.alwaysReturnedPromise(value)

Called With Methods

The promise (or promises) can be anywhere in the list of arguments passed into the spied on function or none at all.

Promises cannot be in a pending state otherwise an error will be thrown.

.calledWithPromise(value, ...)

.calledWithMatchPromise(value, ...)

.alwaysCalledWithPromise(value, ...)

.alwaysCalledWithMatchPromise(value, ...)

.calledWithExactlyPromise(value, ...)

.alwaysCalledWithExactlyPromise(value, ...)

Inspiration

Thanks to sinon-as-promised for inspiration.

If you're wondering what the main differences are:

sinon-as-promised allows other promise libraries to be used instead of bluebird ( sinon-bluebird is designed and optimized for use only with bluebird)

allows other promise libraries to be used instead of bluebird ( is designed and optimized for use only with bluebird) sinon-as-promised only supports .then , .catch , and .finally methods off of the stub (no special bluebird methods like: .map , .bind , .spread , etc...)

License

MIT