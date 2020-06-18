Extend Sinon stubs with promise stubbing methods.

Sinon 2 added resolves and rejects methods and no longer requires this library.

Installing

npm install sinon-as-promised

If you're using sinon-as-promised in the browser and are not using Browserify/Webpack, use 3.x or earlier.

Usage

var sinon = require ( 'sinon' ) require ( 'sinon-as-promised' ) sinon.stub().resolves( 'foo' )().then( function ( value ) { assert.equal(value, 'foo' ) })

You'll only need to require sinon-as-promised once. It attaches the appropriate stubbing functions which will then be available anywhere else you require sinon. It defaults to using native ES6 Promise (or provides a polyfill), but you can use another promise library if you'd like, as long as it exposes a constructor:

var Bluebird = require ( 'bluebird' ) require ( 'sinon-as-promised' )(Bluebird)

API

stub.resolves(value) -> stub

value

Required

Type: any

When called, the stub will return a "thenable" object which will return a promise for the provided value . Any Promises/A+ compliant library will handle this object properly.

var stub = sinon.stub(); stub.resolves( 'foo' ); stub().then( function ( value ) { }); stub.onCall( 0 ).resolves( 'bar' ) stub().then( function ( value ) { });

stub.rejects(err) -> stub

err

Required

Type: error / string

When called, the stub will return a thenable which will return a reject promise with the provided err . If err is a string, it will be set as the message on an Error object.

stub.rejects( new Error ( 'foo' ))().catch( function ( error ) { }); stub.rejects( 'foo' )().catch( function ( error ) { }); stub.onCall( 0 ).rejects( 'bar' ); stub().catch( function ( error ) { });

Examples

License

MIT © Ben Drucker