openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sap

sinon-as-promised

by Ben Drucker
4.0.3 (see all)

Sugar methods for sinon.js stubs for working with promises

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.1K

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

sinon-as-promised Build Status Greenkeeper badge

Extend Sinon stubs with promise stubbing methods.

Sinon 2 added resolves and rejects methods and no longer requires this library.

Installing

npm install sinon-as-promised

If you're using sinon-as-promised in the browser and are not using Browserify/Webpack, use 3.x or earlier.

Usage

var sinon  = require('sinon')
require('sinon-as-promised')

sinon.stub().resolves('foo')().then(function (value) {
  assert.equal(value, 'foo')
})

You'll only need to require sinon-as-promised once. It attaches the appropriate stubbing functions which will then be available anywhere else you require sinon. It defaults to using native ES6 Promise (or provides a polyfill), but you can use another promise library if you'd like, as long as it exposes a constructor:

// Using Bluebird
var Bluebird = require('bluebird')
require('sinon-as-promised')(Bluebird)

API

stub.resolves(value) -> stub

value

Required
Type: any

When called, the stub will return a "thenable" object which will return a promise for the provided value. Any Promises/A+ compliant library will handle this object properly.

var stub = sinon.stub();
stub.resolves('foo');

stub().then(function (value) {
    // value === 'foo'
});

stub.onCall(0).resolves('bar')
stub().then(function (value) {
    // value === 'bar'
});

stub.rejects(err) -> stub

err

Required
Type: error / string

When called, the stub will return a thenable which will return a reject promise with the provided err. If err is a string, it will be set as the message on an Error object.

stub.rejects(new Error('foo'))().catch(function (error) {
    // error.message === 'foo'
});
stub.rejects('foo')().catch(function (error) {
    // error.message === 'foo'
});

stub.onCall(0).rejects('bar');
stub().catch(function (error) {
    // error.message === 'bar'
});

Examples

License

MIT © Ben Drucker

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial