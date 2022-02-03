openbase logo
Readme

Sinon.JS
Sinon.JS

Standalone and test framework agnostic JavaScript test spies, stubs and mocks (pronounced "sigh-non", named after Sinon, the warrior).

npm version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/sinonjs/sinon Build status Sauce Test Status Codecov status OpenCollective OpenCollective npm downloads per month CDNJS version Contributor Covenant

Compatibility

For details on compatibility and browser support, please see COMPATIBILITY.md

Installation

via npm

$ npm install sinon

or via sinon's browser builds available for download on the homepage. There are also npm based CDNs one can use.

Usage

See the sinon project homepage for documentation on usage.

If you have questions that are not covered by the documentation, you can check out the sinon tag on Stack Overflow or drop by #sinon.js on irc.freenode.net:6667.

You can also search through the Sinon.JS mailing list archives.

Goals

  • No global pollution
  • Easy to use
  • Require minimal “integration”
  • Easy to embed seamlessly with any testing framework
  • Easily fake any interface
  • Ship with ready-to-use fakes for XMLHttpRequest, timers and more

Contribute?

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how you can contribute to Sinon.JS

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

Licence

Sinon.js was released under BSD-3

100
Vasily ShelkovDorset45 Ratings46 Reviews
February 1, 2021
Easy to Use

Sinon is a good standalone mocking library which is agnostic of testing frameworks and has been well maintained. Issues I've followed have been resolved and a fixed and has been maintained to the year of 2021. The problem is that one of the most used testing frameworks both in my experience and from the state of js survey, Jest has mocking as part of the library with as much functionality as sinon, if not more. While the documentation does do its job, it's quite lackluster. It describes what the library does and how to use it but is missing examples, use cases and comparison of why a developer should consider using Sinon over other libraries.

2
Smiter15
davymacca
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago

Sinon makes writing unit tests easier, and makes your tests better. Mocking is critical for keeping your unit tests deterministic, and not reliant on 3rd party services. I've found spies to be among the most useful tools when writing tests, and would highly recommend checking them out as well. 4 stars because Jest supports much of this functionality as well, and I don't see a great reason not to just use Jest these days, unless you're a fan of building your own test framework out of a bunch of smaller packages.

0
rajesh-tirupathiHyderabad, India73 Ratings95 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Sinon is one of the most popular and widely used mocking library. I always use this in my projects. its a very well-maintained and standalone library for testing. Combine it with Mocha for better results. Its documentation does its job and easy to understand and write tests. Initially it will time taking, will be in track in few days of time and it has great community support. It should have covered with more examples. Also, Jest do a lot better, but Sinon do the job at its best.

0
Parimal YeolePune73 Ratings81 Reviews
Lang :Node[TS,JS] | Dart | Go | Haskell DB: Mongo | Postgres | Redis | DynamoDb | ElasticSearch Acrhitecture: Micro-service | Serverless AWS Certified
1 year ago
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Sinon js is one of my favorite mocking libraries for testing. Good thing is one can blend sinon with any library. But Sinon seems a better match while working with Mocha as a framework. Least to mention, we should always mock any external api call whether it is database or altogether call to different servers. One common pattern about sinon I like is it has the same util functions like calledOnce, notCalled, etc. on whether you stubing, spying or mocking.

0
pravanjan10 Ratings19 Reviews
November 22, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Writing unit test where we only check our unit of code and fake the method dependency to provide a conditional output based on input. Sinojs does a very good job of faking the inner dependency for our unit of code

0

