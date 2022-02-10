openbase logo
singularityui-tailer

by HubSpot
0.3.13

Scheduler (HTTP API and webapp) for running Mesos tasks—long running processes, one-off tasks, and scheduled jobs. #hubspot-open-source

Downloads/wk: 1

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars: 812

812

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors: 124

124

Package

Dependencies: 13

13

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Singularity

Latest Release Version: 1.4.0

Mesos Version: 1.9.0

Build Status

Overview

Singularity is an API and web application for running and scheduling Apache Mesos tasks — including long running processes, scheduled jobs, and one-off tasks.

It focuses on a batteries-included approach: Singularity and its components provide an entire Platform as a Service (PaaS) to end-users. It has many features which have been introduced to reduce developer friction and ensure proper operation and reliable deployment of tasks. Users may even be unfamiliar with and shielded from the details of Mesos.

For a more thorough explanation of the concepts behind Singularity and Mesos click here.

Features

Try It Out!

If you want to give Singularity a try, you can install docker and docker-compose to run our example cluster.

Run docker-compose pull first to get all of the needed images. Note: This may take a few minutes

Then simply run docker-compose up and it will start containers for...

  • mesos master
  • mesos slave (docker/mesos containerizers enabled)
  • zookeeper
  • Singularity
  • Baragon Service for load balancer management
  • Baragon Agent + Nginx as a load balancer

...and the following UIs will be available:

if using boot2docker or another vm, replace localhost with the ip of your vm

Getting Started

Requirements
Contact

Reference

Installation

Deployment

Development

Singularity is built and used by a number of different companies. Check out the list of adopters here.

