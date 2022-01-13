Handsontable is a JavaScript component that combines data grid features with spreadsheet-like UX.
It provides data binding, data validation, filtering, sorting, and CRUD operations.
|React
|Angular
|Vue
|Vue 3
|JavaScript
The most popular features of Handsontable:
✓ Multiple column sorting
✓ Non-contiguous selection
✓ Filtering data
✓ Export to file
✓ Validating data
✓ Conditional formatting
✓ Merging cells
✓ Freezing rows/columns
✓ Moving rows/columns
✓ Resizing rows/columns
✓ Hiding rows/columns
✓ Context menu
✓ Comments
Run the following command in your terminal
npm install handsontable
You can also use Yarn, NuGet or load the bundle directly from jsDelivr.
Create an HTML placeholder
<div id="example"></div>
Import Handsontable and its stylesheet
import Handsontable from "handsontable";
import 'handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.css';
Now turn your placeholder into a data grid with sample data.
const data = [
['', 'Tesla', 'Volvo', 'Toyota', 'Ford'],
['2019', 10, 11, 12, 13],
['2020', 20, 11, 14, 13],
['2021', 30, 15, 12, 13]
];
const container = document.getElementById('example');
const hot = new Handsontable(container, {
data: data,
rowHeaders: true,
colHeaders: true
});
We provide support for developers working with commercial version via contact form or at support@handsontable.com.
If you use a non-commercial version then please ask your tagged question on StackOverflow.
Handsontable is a commercial software with two licenses available:
If you use Handsontable in a project that supports your commercial activity, then you must purchase the license key at handsontable.com.
If you use the free for non-commercial license of Handsontable, then pass the phrase
'non-commercial-and-evaluation', as described in this documentation.
Proudly created and maintained by the Handsontable Team.