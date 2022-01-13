openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

singularity-table

by handsontable
0.0.5 (see all)

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

16.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

127

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Handsontable

Handsontable is a JavaScript component that combines data grid features with spreadsheet-like UX.
It provides data binding, data validation, filtering, sorting, and CRUD operations.

npm npm CI status FOSSA Status Known Vulnerabilities Quality Gate Status

Get Started with Handsontable

React  Angular  Vue  Vue 3    JavaScript 

Handsontable data grid

Features

The most popular features of Handsontable:

  ✓  Multiple column sorting
  ✓  Non-contiguous selection
  ✓  Filtering data
  ✓  Export to file
  ✓  Validating data
  ✓  Conditional formatting
  ✓  Merging cells
  ✓  Freezing rows/columns
  ✓  Moving rows/columns
  ✓  Resizing rows/columns
  ✓  Hiding rows/columns
  ✓  Context menu
  ✓  Comments

Documentation

Get Started

Install with npm

Run the following command in your terminal

npm install handsontable

You can also use Yarn, NuGet or load the bundle directly from jsDelivr.

Create a placeholder

Create an HTML placeholder

<div id="example"></div>

Import Handsontable and its stylesheet

import Handsontable from "handsontable";
import 'handsontable/dist/handsontable.full.css';

Initialize the grid

Now turn your placeholder into a data grid with sample data.

const data = [
  ['', 'Tesla', 'Volvo', 'Toyota', 'Ford'],
  ['2019', 10, 11, 12, 13],
  ['2020', 20, 11, 14, 13],
  ['2021', 30, 15, 12, 13]
];

const container = document.getElementById('example');
const hot = new Handsontable(container, {
  data: data,
  rowHeaders: true,
  colHeaders: true
});

Support

We provide support for developers working with commercial version via contact form or at support@handsontable.com.

If you use a non-commercial version then please ask your tagged question on StackOverflow.

License

Handsontable is a commercial software with two licenses available:

  • Free for non-commercial purposes such as teaching, academic research, and evaluation. Read it here.
  • Commercial license with support and maintenance included. See pricing plans.

License key

If you use Handsontable in a project that supports your commercial activity, then you must purchase the license key at handsontable.com.

If you use the free for non-commercial license of Handsontable, then pass the phrase 'non-commercial-and-evaluation', as described in this documentation.



Proudly created and maintained by the Handsontable Team.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial