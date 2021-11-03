Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered using d3.js. In dc.js, each chart displays an aggregation of some attributes through the position, size, and color of its elements, and also presents a dimension which can be filtered. When the filter or brush changes, all other charts are updated dynamically, using animated transitions.
Check out the example page and its annotated source for a quick five minute how-to guide. The detailed API reference is here (markdown version). For more examples and hints please visit the Wiki.
Please direct questions and support requests to Stack Overflow or the user group. When posting to Stack Overflow, use the
[dc.js] and/or
[crossfilter] tags - other tags are likely to draw unwanted attention.
Version 4. is compatible with d3 versions 4 and 5. It is not compatible with IE. Use dc.js 3. if you need IE support, or use dc.js 2.* if you need compatibility with d3 version 3.
https://unpkg.com/dc@4/dist/dc.js
https://unpkg.com/dc@4/dist/style/dc.css
or copy the latest links from CDNJS
npm install dc
Make sure the following packages are installed on your machine
$ npm install
$ grunt test
$ grunt server
dc.js is an open source javascript library and licensed under Apache License v2.