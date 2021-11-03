openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

singular-dc

by dc-js
1.7.6-singular (see all)

Multi-Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered with d3.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

7.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

182

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Sauce Status NPM Status cdnjs Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/dc-js/dc.js

dc.js

Dimensional charting built to work natively with crossfilter rendered using d3.js. In dc.js, each chart displays an aggregation of some attributes through the position, size, and color of its elements, and also presents a dimension which can be filtered. When the filter or brush changes, all other charts are updated dynamically, using animated transitions.

Check out the example page and its annotated source for a quick five minute how-to guide. The detailed API reference is here (markdown version). For more examples and hints please visit the Wiki.

Support

Please direct questions and support requests to Stack Overflow or the user group. When posting to Stack Overflow, use the [dc.js] and/or [crossfilter] tags - other tags are likely to draw unwanted attention.

Get help faster with a working example! Fork these to get started:
blank jsFiddle - example jsFiddle - blank bl.ock - example bl.ock

Versioning

Version 4. is compatible with d3 versions 4 and 5. It is not compatible with IE. Use dc.js 3. if you need IE support, or use dc.js 2.* if you need compatibility with d3 version 3.

CDN location

https://unpkg.com/dc@4/dist/dc.js
https://unpkg.com/dc@4/dist/style/dc.css

or copy the latest links from CDNJS

Install with npm

npm install dc

Install without npm

Download

How to build dc.js locally

Prerequisite modules

Make sure the following packages are installed on your machine

  • node.js
  • npm

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Build and Test

$ grunt test

Developing dc.js

Start the development server

$ grunt server
  • Jasmine specs are hosted at http://localhost:8888/spec
  • The stock example is at http://localhost:8888/web
  • More examples are at http://localhost:8888/web/examples

License

dc.js is an open source javascript library and licensed under Apache License v2.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial