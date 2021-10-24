A simple cache system for a single user request, built on the same concepts of data loader.

Install

npm i single-user-cache

Usage

const { Factory } = require ( '.' ) const factory = new Factory() factory.add( 'fetchSomething' , { cache : true }, async (queries, context) => { console .log(queries) console .log(context) return queries.map( ( k ) => { return { k } }) }) async function run ( ) { const context = { some : 'data' } const cache = factory.create(context) const p1 = cache.fetchSomething( 42 ) const p2 = cache.fetchSomething( 24 ) const res = await Promise .all([p1, p2]) console .log(res) } run().catch( console .log)

If the query parameter is an object, its cache key will be generated using safe-stable-stringify.

License

MIT