Node.js module that keeps writing to the same line in the console (or a stream). Very useful when you write progress bars, or a status message during longer operations. Supports multilines.

Installation

npm install single- line - log

Usage

var log = require ( 'single-line-log' ).stdout; var read = 0 ; var size = fs.statSync( 'super-large-file' ).size; var rs = fs.createReadStream( 'super-large-file' ); rs.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { read += data.length; var percentage = Math .floor( 100 *read/size); log( 'Writing to super large file

[' + percentage + '%]' , read, 'bytes read' ); });

Clears the log (i.e., writes a newline).

var log = require ( 'single-line-log' ).stdout; log( 'Line 1' ); log.clear(); log( 'Line 2' );

Outputs to process.stdout .

Outputs to process.stderr .

License

MIT