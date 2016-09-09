openbase logo
sll

single-line-log

by Tobias Baunbæk Christensen
1.1.2 (see all)

Output one line and move to beginning of line. Useful for progress bars and counters with no breaks in the terminal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

single-line-log

Node.js module that keeps writing to the same line in the console (or a stream). Very useful when you write progress bars, or a status message during longer operations. Supports multilines.

Installation

npm install single-line-log

Usage

var log = require('single-line-log').stdout;
// or pass any stream:
// var log = require('single-line-log')(process.stdout);

var read = 0;
var size = fs.statSync('super-large-file').size;

var rs = fs.createReadStream('super-large-file');
rs.on('data', function(data) {
    read += data.length;
    var percentage = Math.floor(100*read/size);

    // Keep writing to the same two lines in the console
    log('Writing to super large file\n[' + percentage + '%]', read, 'bytes read');
});

.clear()

Clears the log (i.e., writes a newline).

var log = require('single-line-log').stdout;

log('Line 1');
log.clear();
log('Line 2');

.stdout

Outputs to process.stdout.

.stderr

Outputs to process.stderr.

License

MIT

