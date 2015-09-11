This package intends to make it easier to have a single instance of an application running.

While the few other packages with the same purpose are either complicated (need a database) or doing the check only on Windows, single-instance try to be easy to use and for all platform.

Why all platforms ? It is true that on OSX for example you doesn't need this check but you might want to do something in case someone try to run the application a second time (like focusing the running app for example).

Usage

Install it:

npm install single-instance

Use it !

var SingleInstance = require ( 'single-instance' ); var locker = new SingleInstance( 'my-app-name' ); locker.lock() .then( function ( ) { }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err); })

Support

Bugs and feature requests: Github issue tracker

License

