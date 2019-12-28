Single Element Pattern (Singel) is a set of rules/best practices to create consistent, reliable and maintainable components in React and other component-based libraries. This is based on the idea that the building blocks of an application should resemble as most as possible native HTML elements. Read full article

This repo is a CLI tool for checking whether React components conform to the Singel pattern.

Installation

$ npm i -g singel

Usage

$ singel path/to/**/Component.js --ignore "path/to/**/ignored/Component.js"

Projects applying Singel

Feel free to send a PR adding your open source project

Rules

Render only one element

const Element = props => ( < div { ...props }> < span /> </ div > ); const Element = props => ( <div {...props} /> ); // good - if Element is good const Element2 = props => ( <Element {...props} /> );

Never break the app

const Element = props => ( <div {...props} /> ); // bad - will break if getId wasn't provided const Element = ({ getId, ...props }) => ( <div id={getId()} {...props} /> ); // bad - will break if foo wasn't provided const Element = ({ foo, ...props }) => ( <div id={foo.bar} {...props} /> );

Render all HTML attributes passed as props

const Element = props => ( <div {...props} /> ); // bad - not rendering id const Element = ({ id, ...props }) => ( <div {...props} /> ); // good const Element = ({ id, ...props }) => ( <div id={id} {...props} /> );

Always merge the styles passed as props

const Element = props => ( <div {...props} /> ); // bad - not rendering className const Element = ({ className, ...props }) => ( <div {...props} /> ); // bad - not rendering style const Element = ({ style, ...props }) => ( <div {...props} /> ); // bad - replacing className instead of appending const Element = props => ( <div className="foo" {...props} /> ); // bad - replacing style instead of merging const Element = props => ( <div style={{ padding: 0 }} {...props} /> ); // good const Element = ({ className, ...props }) => ( <div className={`foo ${className}`} {...props} /> ); // good const Element = ({ style, ...props }) => ( <div style={{ padding: 0, ...style }} {...props} /> );

Add all the event handlers passed as props

const Element = props => ( <div {...props} /> ); // bad - not passing onClick const Element = ({ onClick, ...props }) => ( <div {...props} /> ); // bad - replacing onClick prop const Element = props => ( <div {...props} onClick={myFunction} /> ); // good const Element = ({ onClick, ...props }) => ( <div onClick={onClick} {...props} /> ); // good - it's ok to replace internal event handlers const Element = props => ( <div onClick={myFunction} {...props} /> ); // good - calling internal and prop const callAll = (...fns) => (...args) => fns.forEach(fn => fn && fn(...args)); const Element = ({ onClick, ...props }) => ( <div onClick={callAll(myFunction, onClick)} {...props} /> );

FAQ

How to handle nested elements?

Say you have a Button element and you want to display a Tooltip when it's hovered. The first rule you'll want to break is rendering only one element. To handle that you have some options:

Use CSS pseudo-elements (such as :after and :before );

and ); Create a non-singel element, which is fine;

Nest styles instead of components.

Here's an example of how you can accomplish tha latter one:

.button { position : relative; } .button :hover .tooltip { display : block; } .button .tooltip { display : none; position : absolute; }

const Button = ( { className, ...props } ) => ( <button className={`button ${className}`} {...props} /> ); Button.Tooltip = ({ className, ...props }) => ( <div className={`tooltip ${className}`} {...props} /> );

Usage:

<Button className= "my-specific-button" > < Button.Tooltip className = "my-specific-tooltip" > 😁 </ Button.Tooltip > Hover me < /Button>

Both Button and Button.Tooltip are single elements. You have all the benefits you would have by nesting them, but now with complete control over Button.Tooltip from outside.

License

MIT © Diego Haz