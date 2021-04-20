High Level Node.js Kafka Client

The most advanced Kafka Client.

Features

easy promise based API

a lot of Kafka pitfalls already taken care of

backpressure and stream consume modes

secure committing in backpressure (1:n, batch) mode

plain Javascript implementation based on kafka-node and a super fast native implementation based on node-rdkafka

SSL, SASL & Kerberos support

auto reconnects

auto partition recognition and deterministic spreading for producers

intelligent health-checks and analytic events for consumers and producers

Install

npm install --save sinek

Usage

Usage - JS Client (based on kafka.js)

const { JSConsumer, JSProducer } = require ( "sinek" ); const jsProducerConfig = { clientId : "my-app" , brokers : [ "kafka1:9092" ] } ( async () => { const topic = "my-topic" ; const producer = new JSProducer(jsProducerConfig); const consumer = new JSConsumer(topic, jsConsumerConfig); producer.on( "error" , error => console .error(error)); consumer.on( "error" , error => console .error(error)); await consumer.connect(); consumer.consume( async (messages) => { messages.forEach( ( message ) => { console .log(message); }) }); await producer.connect(); producer.send(topic, "a message" ) })().catch( console .error);

Further Docs