The most advanced Kafka Client.
npm install --save sinek
const {
JSConsumer,
JSProducer
} = require("sinek");
const jsProducerConfig = {
clientId: "my-app",
brokers: ["kafka1:9092"]
}
(async () => {
const topic = "my-topic";
const producer = new JSProducer(jsProducerConfig);
const consumer = new JSConsumer(topic, jsConsumerConfig);
producer.on("error", error => console.error(error));
consumer.on("error", error => console.error(error));
await consumer.connect();
// consume from a topic.
consumer.consume(async (messages) => {
messages.forEach((message) => {
console.log(message);
})
});
// Produce messages to a topic.
await producer.connect();
producer.send(topic, "a message")
})().catch(console.error);
