Generate multiple configurable sine waves using a
canvas element
npm install sine-waves --save
var waves = new SineWaves({
// Canvas Element
el: document.getElementById('waves'),
// General speed of entire wave system
speed: 8,
// How many degress should we rotate all of the waves
rotate: 0,
// Ease function from left to right
ease: 'Linear',
// Specific how much the width of the canvas the waves should be
// This can either be a number or a percent
waveWidth: '95%',
// An array of wave options
waves: [
{
timeModifier: 1, // This is multiplied againse `speed`
lineWidth: 3, // Stroke width
amplitude: 150, // How tall is the wave
wavelength: 200, // How long is the wave
segmentLength: 20, // How smooth should the line be
strokeStyle: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)', // Stroke color and opacity
type: 'sine' // Wave type
},
{
timeModifier: 1,
lineWidth: 2,
amplitude: 150,
wavelength: 100,
strokeStyle: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3)'
}
],
// Perform any additional initializations here
initialize: function (){},
// This function is called whenver the window is resized
resizeEvent: function() {
// Here is an example on how to create a gradient stroke
var gradient = this.ctx.createLinearGradient(0, 0, this.width, 0);
gradient.addColorStop(0,"rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)");
gradient.addColorStop(0.5,"rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)");
gradient.addColorStop(1,"rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)");
var index = -1;
var length = this.waves.length;
while(++index < length){
this.waves[index].strokeStyle = gradient;
}
}
});
The default easing is
Linear which means the waves are not modified from left to right. Additionally you can specify one of the following easing functions to the waves to modify the amplitude of each wave throughout the width of the canvas.
Linear
SineIn
SineOut
SineInOut
Alternatively you can pass a function directly to the
ease option when creating a SineWaves instance.
// Example of linear growth
ease: function(percent, amplitude) {
return amplitude * percent;
},
In addition to the default Sine wave can also generate,
Square,
Sawtooth, and
Triangle waves.
waves: [
{
type: 'Square'
segmentLength: 1, // The smaller the smoother
},
{
type: 'Sawtooth'
segmentLength: 1,
},
{
type: 'Triangle'
segmentLength: 1,
}
],
You can also specify your own wave function by supplying a function to the type parameter. This function has two arguments:
x and
waves.
x is the location of a point on the x axis and
waves a helper object with the following functions in it:
waves.sine(x)
waves.sign(x)
waves.square(x)
waves.sawtooth(x)
waves.triangle(x)
waves: [
{
timeModifier: 1,
lineWidth: 2,
amplitude: 150,
wavelength: 200,
segmentLength: 10,
strokeStyle: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)',
type: function(x, waves) {
return Math.sin(x) * waves.sawtooth(x); // Combine two together
}
},
// Additional waves
],
Canvas is supported on most devices however the due limited processing power complex animations may appear choppy. You can either create simplier animations for mobile or disable the animation by setting the
running property to
false. Running the
update() method will update the animation one frame while paused.
var waves = new SineWaves({
// Canvas Element
el: document.getElementById('waves'),
running: false,
waves: [{}]
});
// or
waves.running = false;
// And then update the animation one frame
waves.update();
SineWaves is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license