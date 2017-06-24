Generate multiple configurable sine waves using a canvas element

NPM

npm install sine-waves --save

Basic Usage

var waves = new SineWaves({ el : document .getElementById( 'waves' ), speed : 8 , rotate : 0 , ease : 'Linear' , waveWidth : '95%' , waves : [ { timeModifier : 1 , lineWidth : 3 , amplitude : 150 , wavelength : 200 , segmentLength : 20 , strokeStyle : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)' , type : 'sine' }, { timeModifier : 1 , lineWidth : 2 , amplitude : 150 , wavelength : 100 , strokeStyle : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3)' } ], initialize : function ( ) {}, resizeEvent : function ( ) { var gradient = this .ctx.createLinearGradient( 0 , 0 , this .width, 0 ); gradient.addColorStop( 0 , "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)" ); gradient.addColorStop( 0.5 , "rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)" ); gradient.addColorStop( 1 , "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)" ); var index = -1 ; var length = this .waves.length; while (++index < length){ this .waves[index].strokeStyle = gradient; } } });

Easing

The default easing is Linear which means the waves are not modified from left to right. Additionally you can specify one of the following easing functions to the waves to modify the amplitude of each wave throughout the width of the canvas.

Linear

SineIn

SineOut

SineInOut

Alternatively you can pass a function directly to the ease option when creating a SineWaves instance.

ease : function ( percent, amplitude ) { return amplitude * percent; },

Wave Types

In addition to the default Sine wave can also generate, Square , Sawtooth , and Triangle waves.

waves: [ { type : 'Square' segmentLength : 1 , }, { type : 'Sawtooth' segmentLength : 1 , }, { type : 'Triangle' segmentLength : 1 , } ],

Custom Waves

You can also specify your own wave function by supplying a function to the type parameter. This function has two arguments: x and waves . x is the location of a point on the x axis and waves a helper object with the following functions in it:

waves.sine(x)

waves.sign(x)

waves.square(x)

waves.sawtooth(x)

waves.triangle(x)

waves: [ { timeModifier : 1 , lineWidth : 2 , amplitude : 150 , wavelength : 200 , segmentLength : 10 , strokeStyle : 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.5)' , type : function ( x, waves ) { return Math .sin(x) * waves.sawtooth(x); } }, ],

Mobile

Canvas is supported on most devices however the due limited processing power complex animations may appear choppy. You can either create simplier animations for mobile or disable the animation by setting the running property to false . Running the update() method will update the animation one frame while paused.

var waves = new SineWaves({ el : document .getElementById( 'waves' ), running : false , waves : [{}] }); waves.running = false ; waves.update();

License

SineWaves is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license

