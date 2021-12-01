AngularUI Router

Note: this is the Angular 1.x source for UI-Router version 1.x. If you are looking for the source for UI-Router version 0.x, it can be found here

The de-facto solution to flexible routing in angular

Tutorials | API Docs | Download stable (or Minified) | Guide | Sample App | FAQ | Report an Issue | Contribute | Help! |

Angular UI-Router is a client-side Single Page Application routing framework for AngularJS.

Routing frameworks for SPAs update the browser's URL as the user navigates through the app. Conversely, this allows changes to the browser's URL to drive navigation through the app, thus allowing the user to create a bookmark to a location deep within the SPA.

UI-Router applications are modeled as a hierarchical tree of states. UI-Router provides a state machine to manage the transitions between those application states in a transaction-like manner.

Get Started

Resources

Videos

Reporting issues and Contributing

Please read our Contributor guidelines before reporting an issue or creating a pull request.