npm i simulado --save-dev
or
docker run -p <desired_port>:80 ldabiralai/simulado
This will keep the server alive until the process is killed (unlike the below).
./node_modules/.bin/simulado
-p,
--port - Port number that Simulado should start on.
-f,
--file - Path to a JSON file containing mocks to mock on startup.
-c,
--cert <filepath> - Path to certificate
-k,
--key <filepath> - Path to certificate key
Once Simulado has started, going to
http://localhost:<SIMULADO_PORT_NUM> will display a list of mocked endpoints and their responses.
import simulado from 'simulado';
import axios from 'axios';
(async function() {
// Start Simulado server
await simulado.start();
// Mock a response
await simulado.setMock({
path: '/data',
body: 'Hello World!'
});
// Make a request
const response = await axios.get('http://localhost:7001/data');
console.log(response.data); // => 'Hello World!'
// Stop Simulado server once done
await simulado.stop();
})();
start([options])
Start Simulado
<Object>
port
<number> - Specify the port number to start Simulado on. Default:
7001
https
<object> - Enable https support
key
<string> - path to key file
cert
<string> - path to cert file
setRemoteServer(url)
Sets the url of a simulado instance on which the client should set mocks, for use if simulado lives on another server.
url
<String> for example
https://my-simulado-server.herokuapp.com
isRunning()
Returns
true if simulado is running. Returns
false if simulado is not started.
setMock(mockResponse)
Sets a mock response
mockResponse
<MockResponse> - Add a response to the store. Full options MockResponse.
setMocks(mockResponses)
Sets multiple mock responses
mockResponses
[<MockResponse>] - Add responses to the store. Full options MockResponse.
setDefaults(mockResponses)
Clears mocked responses and sets new mocked responses
mockResponses
[<MockResponse>] - Add responses to the store. Full options MockResponse.
lastRequests(method, path[, limit])
Fetch the last requests for a path
method
<String> - The request method for the requests you want to fetch
path
<String> - The path of the requests you want to fetch
limit
<number> - Only return the given number of last requests
lastRequest(method, path)
Fetch the last request for a path
method
<String> - The request method for the requests you want to fetch
path
<String> - The path of the requests you want to fetch
clearResponse(method, path)
Clear mocked response from the store
method
<String> - The HTTP request method to clear saved response from
path
<String> - The path to match against when clearing
clearResponses()
Clear all mocked responses from the store.
clearRequest(method, path)
Clear captured request from the store
method
<String> - The HTTP request method to clear saved request from
path
<String> - The path to match against when clearing
clearRequests()
Clear all captured requests from the store.
stop()
Stop Simulado.
{
// Path - Mandatory - The HTTP request path that you want the mock to response to.
path: '/testPath', // String path
path: /\/testPath/.*/, // Regex path
method: 'GET', // Optional (defaults to GET if not set) - The HTTP request method that you want the mock to response to.
status: 200, // Optional (defaults to 200 if not set) - The HTTP status you want to mock to response with.
headers: {
'X-Custom-Header': 'Custom Header Value'
}, // Optional - The HTTP headers you want the mock to respond with.
body: {
data: 'DATA'
}, // Optional - The HTTP response body you want the mock to respond with.
conditionalHeaders: {
needMe: 'true'
}, // Optional - The mock with only response if the conditional headers are sent in the request.
conditionalBody: {
data: 'YouNeedThisData'
}, // Optional - The mock will only response if the conditional body is sent in the request.
delay: 5000 // the time (in milliseconds) to wait until responding to a request
}