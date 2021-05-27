Simulado

2.x docs

Install

npm i simulado --save-dev

or

docker run -p <desired_port>:80 ldabiralai/simulado

Usage

CLI

This will keep the server alive until the process is killed (unlike the below).

./node_modules/.bin/simulado

Options

-p , --port - Port number that Simulado should start on.

-f , --file - Path to a JSON file containing mocks to mock on startup.

For HTTPS, use the following options

-c , --cert <filepath> - Path to certificate

-k , --key <filepath> - Path to certificate key

Web Client

Once Simulado has started, going to http://localhost:<SIMULADO_PORT_NUM> will display a list of mocked endpoints and their responses.

Basic Usage (ES6)

import simulado from 'simulado' ; import axios from 'axios' ; ( async function ( ) { await simulado.start(); await simulado.setMock({ path : '/data' , body : 'Hello World!' }); const response = await axios.get( 'http://localhost:7001/data' ); console .log(response.data); await simulado.stop(); })();

API

Start Simulado

options <Object> port <number> - Specify the port number to start Simulado on. Default: 7001 https <object> - Enable https support key <string> - path to key file cert <string> - path to cert file



Sets the url of a simulado instance on which the client should set mocks, for use if simulado lives on another server.

url <String> for example https://my-simulado-server.herokuapp.com

Returns true if simulado is running. Returns false if simulado is not started.

Sets a mock response

mockResponse <MockResponse> - Add a response to the store. Full options MockResponse.

Sets multiple mock responses

mockResponses [<MockResponse>] - Add responses to the store. Full options MockResponse.

Clears mocked responses and sets new mocked responses

mockResponses [<MockResponse>] - Add responses to the store. Full options MockResponse.

Fetch the last requests for a path

method <String> - The request method for the requests you want to fetch

- The request method for the requests you want to fetch path <String> - The path of the requests you want to fetch

- The path of the requests you want to fetch limit <number> - Only return the given number of last requests

Fetch the last request for a path

method <String> - The request method for the requests you want to fetch

- The request method for the requests you want to fetch path <String> - The path of the requests you want to fetch

Clear mocked response from the store

method <String> - The HTTP request method to clear saved response from

- The HTTP request method to clear saved response from path <String> - The path to match against when clearing

Clear all mocked responses from the store.

Clear captured request from the store

method <String> - The HTTP request method to clear saved request from

- The HTTP request method to clear saved request from path <String> - The path to match against when clearing

Clear all captured requests from the store.

Stop Simulado.

Mock Response Options