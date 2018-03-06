openbase logo
by Arash Manteghi
1.0.4 (see all)

A simple CSS tooltip made with Sass

Downloads/wk

47

GitHub Stars

651

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Simptip [v1.0.4]

A simple CSS tooltip made with Sass

Visit Site, Documentation and some examples

Installation

Install with npm, Yarn or Bower:

npm:

npm install simptip --save

Yarn (note that yarn add automatically saves the package to the dependencies in package.json):

yarn add simptip

Bower:

bower add simptip --save

Usage

I'll explain with an example:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="simptip-mini.css" />

or:

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="simptip.css" />

Then you can do something like this:

<span class="simptip-position-top" data-tooltip="Tooltip's content"> Text </span>

What you see in the data-tooltip attribute is the text content of the tooltips, and the value of class attribute is tooltop's position.

You can use .simptip-position-right , .simptip-position-bottom and .simptip-position-left class for other positions that you would like.

You can also use more features of Simptip by adding these classes:

  • .half-arrow : change tooltip's arrow to half arrow
  • .simptip-smooth : makes soft edge for tooltip
  • .simptip-fade : fades effect for show/hide
  • .simptip-movable : shows movable effect
  • .simptip-multiline : makes multiline body for tooltip
  • .simptip-success : changes color to green spectrum
  • .simptip-info : changes color to blue spectrum
  • .simptip-warning : changes color to orange spectrum
  • .simptip-danger : changes color to red spectrum
Let me know if you use it in your projects.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 @arashmanteghi

Licensed under the MIT license.

