Simptip [v1.0.4]

A simple CSS tooltip made with Sass

Installation

Install with npm, Yarn or Bower:

npm:

npm install simptip --save

Yarn (note that yarn add automatically saves the package to the dependencies in package.json ):

yarn add simptip

Bower:

bower add simptip --save

Usage

I'll explain with an example:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "simptip-mini.css" />

or:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "simptip.css" />

Then you can do something like this:

< span class = "simptip-position-top" data-tooltip = "Tooltip's content" > Text </ span >

What you see in the data-tooltip attribute is the text content of the tooltips, and the value of class attribute is tooltop's position.

You can use .simptip-position-right , .simptip-position-bottom and .simptip-position-left class for other positions that you would like.

You can also use more features of Simptip by adding these classes:

.half-arrow : change tooltip's arrow to half arrow

: change tooltip's arrow to half arrow .simptip-smooth : makes soft edge for tooltip

: makes soft edge for tooltip .simptip-fade : fades effect for show/hide

: fades effect for show/hide .simptip-movable : shows movable effect

: shows movable effect .simptip-multiline : makes multiline body for tooltip

: makes multiline body for tooltip .simptip-success : changes color to green spectrum

: changes color to green spectrum .simptip-info : changes color to blue spectrum

: changes color to blue spectrum .simptip-warning : changes color to orange spectrum

: changes color to orange spectrum .simptip-danger : changes color to red spectrum

License

Copyright (c) 2013 @arashmanteghi

Licensed under the MIT license.