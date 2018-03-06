Install with npm, Yarn or Bower:
npm:
npm install simptip --save
Yarn (note that
yarn add automatically saves the package to the
dependencies in
package.json):
yarn add simptip
Bower:
bower add simptip --save
I'll explain with an example:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="simptip-mini.css" />
or:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="simptip.css" />
Then you can do something like this:
<span class="simptip-position-top" data-tooltip="Tooltip's content"> Text </span>
What you see in the data-tooltip attribute is the text content of the tooltips, and the value of class attribute is tooltop's position.
You can use
.simptip-position-right ,
.simptip-position-bottom and
.simptip-position-left class for other positions that you would like.
You can also use more features of Simptip by adding these classes:
.half-arrow : change tooltip's arrow to half arrow
.simptip-smooth : makes soft edge for tooltip
.simptip-fade : fades effect for show/hide
.simptip-movable : shows movable effect
.simptip-multiline : makes multiline body for tooltip
.simptip-success : changes color to green spectrum
.simptip-info : changes color to blue spectrum
.simptip-warning : changes color to orange spectrum
.simptip-danger : changes color to red spectrum
Copyright (c) 2013 @arashmanteghi
Licensed under the MIT license.