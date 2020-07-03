SimplyTyped

Yet another typing library. This differs by aiming to be less experimental than others, driven by industry use cases.

Many of the exposed types are a very thin layer above built in functionality. The goal is to provide all of the building blocks necessary to make concise, yet complex types.

npm install --save-dev simplytyped

To use with Deno, import https://unpkg.com/simplytyped/edition-deno/index.ts

Table of Contents

Objects

AllKeys - AllRequired - CombineObjects - DeepPartial - DeepReadonly - DiffKeys - ElementwiseIntersect - GetKey - HasKey - Intersect - KeysByType - Merge - ObjectKeys - ObjectType - Omit - Optional - Overwrite - PlainObject - PureKeys - Required - SharedKeys - StrictUnion - StringKeys - TaggedObject - TryKey - UnionizeProperties - UnionKeys

Utils

NoDistribute - NoInfer - Nominal - Nullable - PromiseOr - UnionToIntersection

Functions

AnyFunc - ArgsAsTuple - ConstructorFunction - OverwriteReturn - Predicate

Strings

DropString - StringEqual - UnionContains

Tuples

IntersectTuple - Length - UnionizeTuple

Numbers

Add - IsOne - IsZero - Next - NumberEqual - Numbers - NumberToString - Prev - Sub

Conditionals

And - If - Nand - Not - Or - Xor

Predicates

IsAny - IsArray - IsBoolean - IsFunction - IsNever - IsNil - IsNull - IsNumber - IsObject - IsString - IsStringFunction - IsType - IsUndefined

Runtime

isKeyOf - objectKeys - Readonly - taggedObject

Objects

AllKeys

Gets all keys between two objects.

test( 'Can get all keys between objects' , t => { type a = { w: number , x: string }; type b = { x: number , z: boolean }; type got = AllKeys<a, b>; type expected = 'w' | 'x' | 'z' ; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

AllRequired

Marks all keys as required.

test( 'Can make all fields of options object required (not optional and not nullable)' , t => { type x = { a?: string , b: number | undefined }; type got = AllRequired<x>; type expected = { a: string , b: number }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

CombineObjects

Takes two objects and returns their intersection. This combines all keys and uses ObjectType to "clean up" the resultant object. Useful for making extremely complex types look nice in VSCode.

test( 'Can combine two objects (without pesky & in vscode)' , t => { type a = { x: number , y: 'hi' }; type b = { z: number }; type got = CombineObjects<a, b>; type expected = { x: number , y: 'hi' , z: number }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

DeepPartial

Uses Partial to make every parameter of an object optional ( | undefined ). Iterates through arrays of objects and nested objects.

test( 'Can get a deep partial object' , t => { type a = { b: { c: number }, d: string }; type got = DeepPartial<a>; type expected = { b?: { c?: number }, d?: string }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); }); test( 'Can get a deep partial object with arrays' , t => { type a = { b: Array <{ c: number , }>, }; type got = DeepPartial<a>; type expected = { b?: Array <{ c?: number , }>, }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); }); test( 'Can get a deep partial object with functions' , t => { type x = { a: () => 22 , b: string , c: { d: number , }, }; type expected = { a?: () => 22 , b?: string , c?: { d?: number , }, }; type got = DeepPartial<x>; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

DeepReadonly

Uses Readonly to make every parameter of an object - and its sub-objects recursively - readonly.

test( 'Can make nested object readonly' , t => { type x = { x: { a: 1 , b: 'hi' }, y: 'hey' }; type expected = { readonly x: Readonly<{ a: 1 , b: 'hi' }>, readonly y: 'hey' }; type got = DeepReadonly<x>; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); }); test( 'Can make nested object with arrays readonly' , t => { type x = { x: [{ a: 1 , b: 'hi' }], y: 'hey' }; type expected = { readonly x: ReadonlyArray<Readonly<{ a: 1 , b: 'hi' }>>, readonly y: 'hey' }; type got = DeepReadonly<x>; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); }); test( 'Can make an object with functions readonly' , t => { type x = { a: () => 22 , b: string , c: { d: boolean , }, }; type expected = { readonly a: () => 22 , readonly b: string , readonly c: { readonly d: boolean , }, }; type got = DeepReadonly<x>; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

DiffKeys

Gets all of the keys that are different between two objects. This is a set difference between keyof T and keyof U . Note that calling this with arguments reversed will have different results.

test( 'Can get all keys that are different between objects' , t => { type a = { x: number , y: string }; type b = { y: string , z: number }; type gotA = DiffKeys<a, b>; type gotB = DiffKeys<b, a>; assert<gotA, 'x' >(t); assert<gotB, 'z' >(t); });

ElementwiseIntersect

Takes two objects and returns their element-wise intersection. Note: this removes any key-level information, such as optional or readonly keys.

test( 'Can combine two objects elementwise' , t => { type a = { x: number , y: 'hi' }; type b = { z: number , y: 'there' }; type got = ElementwiseIntersect<a, b>; type expected = { x: number , y: 'hi' & 'there' , z: number , }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); }); test( 'Can combine two objects with private members elementwise' , t => { class A { a: number = 1 ; private x: number = 2 ; y: 'hi' = 'hi' ; private z: 'hey' = 'hey' ; } class B { a: 22 = 22 ; private x: number = 2 ; y: 'there' = 'there' ; private z: 'friend' = 'friend' ; } type got = ElementwiseIntersect<A, B>; type expected = { a: 22 , y: 'hi' & 'there' , }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

GetKey

Gets the value of specified property on any object without compile time error ( Property 'b' does not exist on type '{ a: string; }'. ) and the like. Returns never if the key is not on the object. It helps to use If<HasKey... to handle validity of the object first.

test( 'Can safely get the value at a certain key if it exists' , t => { type obj = { x: number , y: string }; type expected = number ; type got = GetKey<obj, 'x' >; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); }); test( 'Will get `never` if key does not exist' , t => { type obj = { x: number , y: string }; type expected = never; type got = GetKey<obj, 'z' >; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

HasKey

Returns True if a key, K , is present in a type, T , else False .

Intersect

Returns only the shared properties between two objects. All shared properties must be the same type.

test( 'Can get an object with only shared properties' , t => { type a = { x: number , y: string }; type b = { y: string , z: string }; type expected = { y: string }; type got = Intersect<a, b>; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

KeysByType

Gets all keys that point to a given type.

test( 'Can filter object keys by right side type' , t => { type obj = { a: 1 , b: 2 , c: 3 , }; type expected = 'a' | 'b' ; type got = KeysByType<obj, 1 | 2 >; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

Merge

Much like _.merge in javascript, this returns an object with all keys present between both objects, but conflicts resolved by rightmost object.

test( 'Can merge two objects, resolving matching keys by rightmost object' , t => { type a = { x: number , y: string }; type b = { y: number , z: string }; type got = Merge<a, b>; type expected = { x: number , y: number , z: string }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); }); test( 'Can merge an object containing all strings as keys' , t => { type a = { y: string ; [s: string ]: string ; }; type b = { x: number , y: number }; type got = Merge<a, b>; type expected = { x: number , y: number } & Record< string , string >; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

ObjectKeys

Objects can be indexed by multiple types: string , number , symbol . For safe compatibility with typescript version, this type will always have the correct set of object key types for the current version of TS.

This is useful for functions that must take a key, instead of K extends string , use K extends ObjectKeys .

ObjectType

Takes any type and makes it an object type. Useful when combined with & intersection types.

test( 'Can turn an object into another object' , t => { type obj = { x: number , y: string }; type expected = obj; type got = ObjectType<obj>; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

Omit

Gives back an object with listed keys removed. This is the opposite of Pick .

test( 'Can omit keys from an object' , t => { type a = { x: number , y: string , z: boolean }; type got = Omit<a, 'x' | 'y' >; type expected = { z: boolean }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

Optional

Mark specific keys, K , of T as optional (think Partial ).

test( 'Can make properties optional' , t => { type x = { x: number , y: string , z: 'hello there' }; type expected = { x?: number , y?: string , z: 'hello there' }; type got = Optional<x, 'x' | 'y' >; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

Overwrite

Can change the types of properties on an object. This is similar to Merge , except that it will not add previously non-existent properties to the object.

test( 'Can overwrite properties on an object' , t => { type a = { x: number , y: string , z: 'hello there' }; type expected = { x: number , y: string , z: 'hello' | 'there' }; type got1 = Overwrite<a, { z: 'hello' | 'there' }>; type got2 = Overwrite<a, { z: 'hello' | 'there' , w: number }>; assert<got1, expected>(t); assert<expected, got1>(t); assert<got2, expected>(t); assert<expected, got2>(t); });

PlainObject

An object with string keys and values of type any .

PureKeys

When an object has optional or readonly keys, that information is contained within the key. When using optional/readonly keys in another object, they will retain optional/readonly status. PureKeys will remove the optional/readonly status modifiers from keys.

Required

Mark specific keys, K , of T as required.

test( 'Can make certain fields of options object required' , t => { type x = { a?: string , b: number | undefined }; type got1 = Required<x, 'a' >; type got2 = Required<x, 'b' >; type got3 = Required<x, 'a' | 'b' >; type expected1 = { a: string , b: number | undefined }; type expected2 = { a?: string , b: number }; type expected3 = { a: string , b: number }; assert<got1, expected1>(t); assert<got2, expected2>(t); assert<got3, expected3>(t); });

SharedKeys

Gets all of the keys that are shared between two objects.

test( 'Can get keys that are same between objects' , t => { type a = { x: number , y: string }; type b = { x: string , y: string , z: boolean }; type got = SharedKeys<a, b>; type expected = 'x' | 'y' ; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

StrictUnion

Makes a union 'strict', such that members are disallowed from including the keys of other members For example, {x: 1, y: 1} is a valid member of {x: number} | {y: number} , but it's not a valid member of StrictUnion<{x: number} | {y: number}>.

test( 'disallow union members with mixed properties' , t => { type a = { a: number }; type b = { b: string }; type good1 = {a: 1 }; type good2 = {b: "b" }; type bad = {a: 1 , b: "foo" }; type isStrict<T> = T extends Array <StrictUnion<a | b>> ? 'Yes' : 'No' ; type strictUnion = [good1, good2]; type nonStrictUnion = [good1, good2, bad]; assert<isStrict<strictUnion>, 'Yes' >(t); assert<isStrict<nonStrictUnion>, 'No' >(t); });

StringKeys

Typescript 2.9 introduced number | symbol as possible results from keyof any . For backwards compatibility with objects containing only string keys, this will exclude any number | symbol keys from keyof .

TaggedObject

For discriminated unions of objects, it is important to have a single "tag" property. Creates an object with each entry being tagged by the key defining that entry.

TryKey

Like GetKey , but returns unknown if the key is not present on the object.

UnionizeProperties

Get a union of the properties of an object.

test( 'Can get a union of all values in an object' , t => { type a = { x: 'hi' , y: 'there' , z: 'friend' }; type got = UnionizeProperties<a>; type expected = 'hi' | 'there' | 'friend' ; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

UnionKeys

test( 'Can get all keys between objects in a union' , t => { type a = { w: number , x: string }; type b = { x: number , z: boolean }; type c = { y: boolean , z: string }; type got = UnionKeys<a | b | c>; type expected = 'w' | 'x' | 'y' | 'z' ; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

Utils

NoDistribute

Prevent T from being distributed in a conditional type. A conditional is only distributed when the checked type is naked type param and T & {} is not a naked type param, but has the same contract as T.

test( "can create a conditional type that won't distribute over unions" , t => { type IsString<T> = T extends string ? "Yes" : "No" ; type IsStringNoDistribute<T> = NoDistribute<T> extends string ? "Yes" : "No" ; type T1 = IsString< "foo" | 42 >; assert<T1, "Yes" | "No" >(t); assert< "Yes" | "No" , T1>(t); type T2 = IsStringNoDistribute< "foo" | 5 >; assert<T2, "No" >(t); assert< "No" , T2>(t); }); test( "cannot be used to prevent a distributive conditional from distributing" , t => { type IsString<T> = T extends string ? "Yes" : "No" ; type Test = IsString<NoDistribute< "foo" | 42 >>; assert<Test, "Yes" | "No" >(t); assert< "Yes" | "No" , Test>(t); });

NoInfer

Prevent T from being inferred in generic function

test( 'Will not infer based on second argument' , t => { function doStuff < T >( x: T, y: NoInfer<T | 'there'> ): T { return x; } const hi = 'hi' as 'hi' | number ; const there = 'there' ; const x = doStuff(hi, there); assert< typeof x, 'hi' >(t); assert< typeof x, number >(t); });

Nominal

Constructs a nominal type of type T . Useful to prevent any value of type T from being used or modified in places it shouldn't (think id s).

test( 'Can make a new nominal type' , t => { type Id = Nominal< string , 'id' >; assert<Id, Nominal< string , 'id' >>(t); });

Nullable

Mark a type as nullable ( null | undefined ).

test( 'Will make a type nullable (null | undefined)' , t => { type got = Nullable< string >; type expected = string | null | undefined ; assert<got, expected>(t); }); test( 'Will make a type not nullable' , t => { type got = NonNullable<Nullable< string >>; assert<got, string >(t); });

PromiseOr

Returns the given type or a Promise containing that type.

test( 'Will give back a promise containing given type union the type itself' , t => { type got = PromiseOr< string >; type expected = Promise < string > | string ; assert<got, expected>(t); });

UnionToIntersection

Defines an intersection type of all union items.

test( 'Union of Strings' , t => { type got = UnionToIntersection< 'hi' | 'there' >; type expected = 'hi' & 'there' ; assert<got, expected>(t); }); test( 'Union of Objects' , t => { type got = UnionToIntersection<{ a: 0 } | { b: 1 } | { c: 2 }>; type expected = { a: 0 , b: 1 , c: 2 , }; assert<got, expected>(t); });

Functions

AnyFunc

Concisely and cleanly define an arbitrary function. Useful when designing many api's that don't care what function they take in, they just need to know what it returns.

test( 'Can define the type of a function that takes any arguments' , t => { type got = AnyFunc; type got2 = AnyFunc< number >; type expected = ( ...args: any [] ) => any ; type expected2 = ( ...args: any [] ) => number ; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<got2, expected2>(t); });

ArgsAsTuple

Returns a tuple type of a functions arguments up to 7.

test( "Can get a tuple of function's argument types" , t => { type F0 = () => any ; type F1 = ( x: number ) => any ; type F2 = ( x: number , y: string ) => any ; type F3 = ( x: number , y: string , z: boolean ) => any ; type E0 = []; type E1 = [ number ]; type E2 = [ number , string ]; type E3 = [ number , string , boolean ]; assert<ArgsAsTuple<F0>, E0>(t); assert<ArgsAsTuple<F1>, E1>(t); assert<ArgsAsTuple<F2>, E2>(t); assert<ArgsAsTuple<F3>, E3>(t); });

ConstructorFunction

This represents the constructor for a particular object.

test( 'Can build a constructor type for a type' , t => { type Constructor = ConstructorFunction<{ x: string , y: number }>; class Thing { x: string = '' ; y: number = 22 ; } assert<Constructor, typeof Thing>(t); });

OverwriteReturn

Modifies the return value of a function of up to 7 parameters.

test( 'Can change return type of a function' , t => { type f = ( x: 'hi', y: 'there', z: 22 ) => number ; type got = OverwriteReturn<f, string >; type expected = ( x: 'hi', y: 'there', z: 22 ) => string ; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

Predicate

This is a function that takes some args and returns a boolean

test( 'Can build a predicate function with single known argument type' , t => { type PredFunc = Predicate< string >; type expected = ( arg: string ) => boolean ; assert<PredFunc, expected>(t); });

Strings

DropString

test( 'Can remove a string from a union of strings' , t => { type a = 'hi' | 'there' ; type b = 'hey' | 'there' | never; assert<DropString<a, 'hi' >, 'there' >(t); assert<DropString<b, 'hey' | 'there' >, never>(t); assert<DropString<a, 'hi' | 'there' >, never>(t); });

StringEqual

test( 'Can check that two unions of strings are equal' , t => { type a = 'hi' | 'there' ; type b = 'there' | 'hi' ; type c = 'hi' | 'there' | 'friend' ; assert<StringEqual<a, b>, True>(t); assert<StringEqual<b, a>, True>(t); assert<StringEqual<b, c>, False>(t); });

UnionContains

Tuples

IntersectTuple

Gives an intersection of all values contained in a tuple.

test( 'Can get the intersection of tuple values' , t => { type t = [{a: 'hi' }, {b: 'there' }, {c: 'friend' }]; type got = IntersectTuple<t>; type expected = {a: 'hi' } & {b: 'there' } & {c: 'friend' }; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

Length

test( 'Can get the length of a tuple' , t => { type t = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; type x = [ 'hello' , 'world' ]; type gotT = Length<t>; type gotX = Length<x>; assert<gotX, 2 >(t); assert<gotT, 4 >(t); });

UnionizeTuple

Gives a union of all values contained in a tuple.

test( 'Can get a union of all values in tuple' , t => { type t = [ 'hi' , 'there' , 'friend' ]; type got = UnionizeTuple<t>; type expected = 'hi' | 'there' | 'friend' ; assert<got, expected>(t); assert<expected, got>(t); });

Numbers

Add

Adds two numbers together.

test( 'Can add two numbers' , t => { type fifty = Add< 12 , 38 >; assert<fifty, 50 >(t); });

IsOne

Returns true if the number is equal to one.

test( 'Can check if a number is one' , t => { type notOne = IsOne< 0 >; type one = IsOne< 1 >; assert<notOne, False>(t); assert<one, True>(t); });

IsZero

Returns true if the number is equal to zero.

test( 'Can check if a number is zero' , t => { type notZero = IsZero< 1 >; type zero = IsZero< 0 >; assert<notZero, False>(t); assert<zero, True>(t); });

Next

Returns the number + 1.

NumberEqual

Returns True if the numbers are equivalent

test( 'Can check if two numbers are equal' , t => { type notEqual = NumberEqual< 22 , 23 >; type equal = NumberEqual< 12 , 12 >; assert<notEqual, False>(t); assert<equal, True>(t); });

Numbers

NumberToString

Returns the string type for a given number

test( 'Can get a number as a string' , t => { type str = NumberToString< 22 >; assert<str, '22' >(t); });

Prev

Returns the number - 1.

Sub

Subtracts the second from the first.

test( 'Can subtract two numbers' , t => { type ten = Sub< 22 , 12 >; assert<ten, 10 >(t); });

Conditionals

And

test( 'Conditions can be based on AND' , t => { type conditional<C extends Bool, D extends Bool> = If<And<C, D>, number , string >; type gotFF = conditional<False, False>; type gotFT = conditional<False, True>; type gotTF = conditional<True, False>; type gotTT = conditional<True, True>; assert<gotFF, string >(t); assert<gotFT, string >(t); assert<gotTF, string >(t); assert<gotTT, number >(t); });

If

test( 'Can assign type conditionally' , t => { type conditional<C extends Bool> = If<C, number , string >; type gotF = conditional<False>; type gotT = conditional<True>; assert<gotF, string >(t); assert<gotT, number >(t); });

Nand

test( 'Conditions can be based on NAND' , t => { assert<Nand<True, True>, False>(t); assert<Nand<False, True>, True>(t); assert<Nand<True, False>, True>(t); assert<Nand<False, False>, True>(t); });

Not

test( 'Conditional logic can be inversed with NOT' , t => { type conditional<C extends Bool> = If<Not<C>, number , string >; type gotF = conditional<False>; type gotT = conditional<True>; assert<gotF, number >(t); assert<gotT, string >(t); });

Or

test( 'Conditions can be based on OR' , t => { type conditional<C extends Bool, D extends Bool> = If<Or<C, D>, number , string >; type gotFF = conditional<False, False>; type gotFT = conditional<False, True>; type gotTF = conditional<True, False>; type gotTT = conditional<True, True>; assert<gotFF, string >(t); assert<gotFT, number >(t); assert<gotTF, number >(t); assert<gotTT, number >(t); });

Xor

test( 'Conditions can be based on XOR' , t => { assert<Xor<True, True>, False>(t); assert<Xor<False, True>, True>(t); assert<Xor<True, False>, True>(t); assert<Xor<False, False>, False>(t); });

Predicates

IsAny

IsArray

IsBoolean

IsFunction

IsNever

IsNil

IsNull

IsNumber

IsObject

IsString

IsStringFunction

IsType

IsUndefined

Runtime

isKeyOf

Type guard for any key, k . Marks k as a key of T if k is in obj .

test( 'Can check if an object contains a key' , t => { const o = { a: 'hi' , b: 22 }; const key1: string = 'a' ; if (isKeyOf(o, key1)) { assert< typeof key1, 'a' | 'b' >(t); t.pass(); } else { assert< typeof key1, string >(t); t.fail(); } });

objectKeys

Same as Object.keys except that the returned type is an array of keys of the object. Note that for the same reason that Object.keys does not do this natively, this method is not safe for objects on the perimeter of your code (user input, read in files, network requests etc.).

test( 'Can get keys of an object' , t => { const o = { a: 'hi' , b: 22 }; const keys = objectKeys(o); type K = typeof keys; type expected = Array < 'a' | 'b' >; assert<K, expected>(t); assert<expected, K>(t); t.deepEqual(keys, [ 'a' , 'b' ]); });

Readonly

Useful for marking object literals as readonly while still keeping type inference: const obj = Readonly({ a: 22, b: 'yellow' });

taggedObject

Useful for tagged unions of objects (imagine redux reducers) this tags every sub-object with the key pointing to that sub-object.