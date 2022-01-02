openbase logo
simply-djs

by Rahul
2.2.2 (see all)

A Simple, Easy and Beginner friendly Discord.js Package for everyone. Uses Discord.js v13

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

CC-BY-NC-ND-4.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Simply-DJS

A Simple, Easy and Beginner friendly Discord.js Package for everyone.
Uses Discord.js v13

Developed by Rahuletto#0243





🖥️ How to install ?

npm install simply-djs

(or)

yarn add simply-djs

Need Help ? Join the Discord Server


# 🎉 [What's New](https://simplyd.js.org/docs/new) 🎉

Note that this is just half of the update.

  • Beyond Customization !!!. Now Some functions return data [Refer docs], So you can use them.

  • Custom Errors !

  • Auto Slash Recognition ! No more slash options.

  • Code cleanup.

  • Re-did many functions.

  • 40% Promise Based !

  • Bug Fixes.

  • Docs Became open-src (kinda)


🤔 But Why ?

  • Simplifies things in discord.js
  • Fastest Support ever
  • Ultra Customizable
  • Beginner Friendly
  • Easier than other packages
  • Full Slash Support
  • 20 Functions
  • Single line can make big stuff
  • Simple & Understandable Documentation

📄 License

You are free to:

  • Share: Copy and redistribute the material in any medium or format

Under the following terms:

  • Attribution: You must give appropriate credit, provide a link to the license, and indicate if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use.

  • NonCommercial: You may not use the material for commercial purposes.

  • NoDerivatives: If you remix, transform, or build upon the material, you may not distribute the modified material.


👥 Contact us | Support

