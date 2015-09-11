Simplifies a 2D polyline, first using a radial distance check, and then a recursive Douglas-Peucker algorithm. The code is from simplify-js, but uses arrays for better interoperability with npm modules like stack.gl, parse-svg-path, chaikin-smooth, ndarray, etc.

var simplify = require ( 'simplify-path' ) var path = [ [ 250 , 150 ], [ 250 , 150 ], [ 25 , 25 ], [ 24 , 25 ], [ 10 , 10 ] ] var tolerance = 10 path = simplify(path, tolerance)

Result:

[ [ 250 , 150 ], [ 25 , 25 ], [ 10 , 10 ] ]

Or you can use the algorithms individually:

var path2 = simplify.radialDistance(path, tolerance) var path3 = simplify.douglasPeucker(path, tolerance)

You can also require each algorithm separately:

var simplify1 = require ( 'simplify-path/radial-distance' ) var simplify2 = require ( 'simplify-path/douglas-peucker' )

Note: For performance, this does not produce a deep copy of the input.

Usage

Simplifies the input path with the specified tolerance, removing redundant points first using radial distance, then Douglas-Peucker algorithm. Returns an array of simplified points.

Like above, but using only the Radial Distance algorithm.

Like above, but using only the Douglas-Peucker algorithm.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.