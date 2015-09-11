Simplifies a 2D polyline, first using a radial distance check, and then a recursive Douglas-Peucker algorithm. The code is from simplify-js, but uses arrays for better interoperability with npm modules like stack.gl, parse-svg-path, chaikin-smooth, ndarray, etc.
var simplify = require('simplify-path')
//our input polyline
var path = [ [250, 150], [250, 150], [25, 25], [24, 25], [10, 10] ]
var tolerance = 10
//result
path = simplify(path, tolerance)
Result:
[ [ 250, 150 ], [ 25, 25 ], [ 10, 10 ] ]
Or you can use the algorithms individually:
var path2 = simplify.radialDistance(path, tolerance)
var path3 = simplify.douglasPeucker(path, tolerance)
You can also require each algorithm separately:
var simplify1 = require('simplify-path/radial-distance')
var simplify2 = require('simplify-path/douglas-peucker')
Note: For performance, this does not produce a deep copy of the input.
simplify(path, tolerance)
Simplifies the input path with the specified tolerance, removing redundant points first using radial distance, then Douglas-Peucker algorithm. Returns an array of simplified points.
simplify.radialDistance(path, tolerance)
Like above, but using only the Radial Distance algorithm.
simplify.douglasPeucker(path, tolerance)
Like above, but using only the Douglas-Peucker algorithm.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.