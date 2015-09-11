openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

simplify-path

by Matt DesLauriers
1.1.0 (see all)

simplify 2D polyline of arrays

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

888

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

simplify-path

stable

Simplifies a 2D polyline, first using a radial distance check, and then a recursive Douglas-Peucker algorithm. The code is from simplify-js, but uses arrays for better interoperability with npm modules like stack.gl, parse-svg-path, chaikin-smooth, ndarray, etc. 

var simplify = require('simplify-path')

//our input polyline
var path = [ [250, 150], [250, 150], [25, 25], [24, 25], [10, 10] ]
var tolerance = 10

//result
path = simplify(path, tolerance)

Result: 

[ [ 250, 150 ], [ 25, 25 ], [ 10, 10 ] ]

Or you can use the algorithms individually:

var path2 = simplify.radialDistance(path, tolerance)
var path3 = simplify.douglasPeucker(path, tolerance)

You can also require each algorithm separately:

var simplify1 = require('simplify-path/radial-distance')
var simplify2 = require('simplify-path/douglas-peucker')

Note: For performance, this does not produce a deep copy of the input.

Usage

NPM

simplify(path, tolerance)

Simplifies the input path with the specified tolerance, removing redundant points first using radial distance, then Douglas-Peucker algorithm. Returns an array of simplified points.

simplify.radialDistance(path, tolerance)

Like above, but using only the Radial Distance algorithm.

simplify.douglasPeucker(path, tolerance)

Like above, but using only the Douglas-Peucker algorithm.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial