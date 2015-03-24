openbase logo
scc

simplicial-complex-contour

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.2 (see all)

Extract a contour on a simplicial complex

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

simplicial-complex-contour

Finds a piecewise-linear isocontour on a simplicial complex using the marching simplex method.

Example

var extractContour = require('simplicial-complex-contour')
var bunny = require('bunny')

//Solve for the curve z=0 on the surface of the bunny
var zvalues = bunny.positions.map(function(p) {
  return p[2]
})
var curve = extractContour(bunny.cells, zvalues, 0.0)

//Unpack edges and positions of curve
var curveEdges = curve.cells
var curvePositions = curve.vertexWeights.map(function(w,i) {
  var a = bunny.positions[curve.vertexIds[i][0]]
  var b = bunny.positions[curve.vertexIds[i][1]]

  return [
    w * a[0] + (1 - w) * b[0],
    w * a[1] + (1 - w) * b[1],
    w * a[2] + (1 - w) * b[2]
  ]
})

//Render the curve
console.log({
  cells: curveEdges,
  positions: curvePositions
})

Install

npm install simplicial-complex-contour

API

require('simplicial-complex-contour')(cells, values[, level])

Computes a piecewise linear solution to the solution values=levels

  • cells is an array of simplices represented by tuples of vertex indices
  • values is an array of values defined at each vertex of the cell complex
  • level is the level at which the surface is extracted (Default 0)

Returns An object with 3 properties

  • cells which are the cells of the extracted isosurface
  • vertexIds which is an array of pairs of vertex ids encoding the crossing edges
  • vertexWeights which are linear weights applied to each vertex

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

