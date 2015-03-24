Finds a piecewise-linear isocontour on a simplicial complex using the marching simplex method.

Example

var extractContour = require ( 'simplicial-complex-contour' ) var bunny = require ( 'bunny' ) var zvalues = bunny.positions.map( function ( p ) { return p[ 2 ] }) var curve = extractContour(bunny.cells, zvalues, 0.0 ) var curveEdges = curve.cells var curvePositions = curve.vertexWeights.map( function ( w,i ) { var a = bunny.positions[curve.vertexIds[i][ 0 ]] var b = bunny.positions[curve.vertexIds[i][ 1 ]] return [ w * a[ 0 ] + ( 1 - w) * b[ 0 ], w * a[ 1 ] + ( 1 - w) * b[ 1 ], w * a[ 2 ] + ( 1 - w) * b[ 2 ] ] }) console .log({ cells : curveEdges, positions : curvePositions })

Install

npm install simplicial-complex-contour

API

Computes a piecewise linear solution to the solution values=levels

is an array of values defined at each vertex of the cell complex level is the level at which the surface is extracted (Default 0)

Returns An object with 3 properties

which is an array of pairs of vertex ids encoding the crossing edges vertexWeights which are linear weights applied to each vertex

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License