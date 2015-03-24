Finds a piecewise-linear isocontour on a simplicial complex using the marching simplex method.
var extractContour = require('simplicial-complex-contour')
var bunny = require('bunny')
//Solve for the curve z=0 on the surface of the bunny
var zvalues = bunny.positions.map(function(p) {
return p[2]
})
var curve = extractContour(bunny.cells, zvalues, 0.0)
//Unpack edges and positions of curve
var curveEdges = curve.cells
var curvePositions = curve.vertexWeights.map(function(w,i) {
var a = bunny.positions[curve.vertexIds[i][0]]
var b = bunny.positions[curve.vertexIds[i][1]]
return [
w * a[0] + (1 - w) * b[0],
w * a[1] + (1 - w) * b[1],
w * a[2] + (1 - w) * b[2]
]
})
//Render the curve
console.log({
cells: curveEdges,
positions: curvePositions
})
npm install simplicial-complex-contour
require('simplicial-complex-contour')(cells, values[, level])
Computes a piecewise linear solution to the solution
values=levels
cells is an array of simplices represented by tuples of vertex indices
values is an array of values defined at each vertex of the cell complex
level is the level at which the surface is extracted (Default 0)
Returns An object with 3 properties
cells which are the cells of the extracted isosurface
vertexIds which is an array of pairs of vertex ids encoding the crossing edges
vertexWeights which are linear weights applied to each vertex
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License