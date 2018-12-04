simpleWeather - jQuery Plugin

A simple jQuery plugin to display current weather data for any location and doesn't get in your way. Now supports HTML5 GeoLocation! Handcrafted with ♥ from Austin, TX by James Fleeting. You can find demos and docs at simpleweatherjs.com.

Bower

bower install simpleWeather

Component(1)

component install monkeecreate/jquery.simpleWeather

CDNJS

< script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery.simpleWeather/3.1.0/jquery.simpleWeather.min.js" > </ script >

Git

git clone git://github.com/monkeecreate/jquery.simpleWeather.git

Zip File

Download the latest version at simpleweatherjs.com

Alternatives

SimplerWeather uses the DarkSky API and includes a php proxy to help keep your API key secret.

If you have any questions or problems hit me up on twitter or create a new issue. Don't forget to check the documentation and FAQ at simpleweatherjs.com.