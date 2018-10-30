Simple State Manager 4

Simple State Manager (SSM for short) is a javascript state manager for responsive websites. It is built to be light weight, has no dependencies (except javascript of course) and aims to be really easy to simply drop into your project ready to use.

As a state manager, SSM allows you to target different javascript towards different states of your site. It allows you to define as many states as your site requires and allows you to have independent Enter, Leave and Resize events for each of the states.

##Getting started

To get started with SSM the first step is to include it in your project, you can do this in two ways

Download and add the ssm.js (or ssm.min.js) file to your site

Use Bower to add to your project using bower install SimpleStateManager

##Documentation Documentation can be found at http://www.simplestatemanager.com

##Browser Support Version 4.x of SimpleStateManager is built in ES6 so for the majority of browsers will require being transpiled to work accross different browsers. In its transpiled form SimpleStateManager supports:

Internet Explorer 10+ (Internet Explorer 9 should work if you use a matchMedia polyfill)

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Opera

Apple Safari

The library is tested across browser prior to each release and every commit is validated using TravisCI and BrowserStack.

If you need to support Internet Explorer 8 or below their are two options available:

Use a matchMedia polyfill and a bind polfill

Use SimpleStateManager 2.X.X branch

##Release Log

4.0.0 - 10th December 2017

In SimpleStateManager 4 the library is completely rewritten into ES6. I also updated the API so that there is less duplication.

Updated whole codebase to ES6

Seperated out the utils into a seperate file

into a seperate file Seperated out state into a seperate file

into a seperate file Use requestAnimationFrame for debounce [Issue #41]

###3.2.0 - August 24th, 2016

Add method to enable developers to attach multiple callbacks to a state

###3.1.2 - June 17th, 2016

Fixed a bug where IE11 would reject a media expression that is an empty string, switched to provide a media expersion that is always true as the default.

###3.1.1 - March 8th, 2016

Fixed bug that prevented removing states correctly removing the listeners

###3.1.0 - February 10th, 2016

Added isActive method back into library

###3.0.0 - June 8th, 2015

Rewrite to use the matchMedia API

Add support for media queries

Major refactor

Remove legacy browser (IE 8 and below) support

###2.4.1 - May 17, 2015

Fix browser width when browser is zoomed

###2.4.0 - December 29, 2014

Improved release process with version auto updating

Implemented proper AMD support

Made the site a seperate repository

###2.3.0 - July 25, 2014

Added onFirstRun callback method to states.

###2.2.6 - June 23, 2014

Fixed issue where you can apply multiple readies.

###2.2.5 - June 12, 2014

Fixed issue where it didnt work when you zoom the browser.

###2.2.4 - March 12, 2014

Fixed issue where respond.js would trick SimpleStateManager into thinking the matchMedia API was fully supported.

###2.2.3 - February 14, 2014

Fixed issue where the width of the browser would not always match the media query.

###2.2.2 - February 12, 2014

Fixed issue where config options were required otherwise there would be an error.

###2.2.1 - January 31, 2014

Fixed build issue

###2.2.0 - January 29, 2014

Added ssm.isActive to allow us to test if a state is active.

###2.1.0 - December 23, 2013

Added config option API which allows you to add your own SimpleStateManager config options along with the test to see if they are valid.

Rewrote how testing of minWidth and maxWidth is handled to use the new config option API

Added new unit tests to improve code coverage

###2.0.3 - October 7, 2013

Fixed issue where browser width was not updated correctly

###2.0.2 - September 26, 2013

Fixed issue where leave events fired incorrectly

###2.0.1 - September 18, 2013

Fixed issue where ssm.js could not be placed in the head of the document

###2.0.0 - September 13, 2013

Major API changes to all states mangement methods, please read through the new API documention if upgrading

Ability to overlap your states

Debug mode removed - replaced with a new debug tool (currently early alpha) which will continue to be expanded to allow better responsive debugging

Define min-width and max-width values for each state

Easier to extend SSM (it is now encouraged)

###1.3.0 - August 10, 2013

Added .removeStates method

Added unit tests using QUnit

Integrated Travis CI

###1.2.0 - August 9, 2013

Added .getState method

###1.1.0 - August 9, 2013

Added .removeAllStates method

###1.0.2 - August 6, 2013

AMD Support

Replaced Debounce with timeout

New Site

###1.0.1 - June 24, 2013

Added Debounce to SSM (Thanks Kevin)

###1.0.0 - June 22, 2013

Initial release

License

License: MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)