Readme

simplesmtp

DEPRECATION NOTICE

This module is deprecated. For SMTP servers use smtp-server, for SMTP clients use smtp-connection. Alternatively, for full featured SMTP server applications, you should use Haraka.

Simplesmtp is a module written for Node v0.6 and slightly updated for Node v0.8. It does not use Node v0.10 streams and probably is going to have a rocky future with Node v0.12. I do not have time to keep it up to date, the thing probably needs a major rewrite for Node v0.12.

Should be fine though for integration testing purposes.

Info

This is a module to easily create custom SMTP servers and clients - use SMTP as a first class protocol in Node.JS!

Build Status NPM version

Version warning!

If you are using node v0.6, then the last usable version of simplesmtp is v0.2.7

Current version of simplesmtp is fully supported for Node v0.8+

ˇ## SMTP Server

Simple SMTP server

For a simple inbound only, no authentication SMTP server you can use

simplesmtp.createSimpleServer([options], requestListener).listen(port);

Example

simplesmtp.createSimpleServer({SMTPBanner:"My Server"}, function(req){
    req.pipe(process.stdout);
    req.accept();
}).listen(port);

Properties

  • req.from - From address
  • req.to - an array of To addresses
  • req.host - hostname reported by the client
  • req.remodeAddress - client IP address

Methods

  • req.accept ([id]) - Accept the message with the selected ID
  • req.reject ([message]) - Reject the message with the selected message
  • req.pipe (stream) - Pipe the incoming data to a writable stream

Events

  • 'data' (chunk) - A chunk (Buffer) of the message.
  • 'end' - The message has been transferred

Advanced SMTP server

Usage

Create a new SMTP server instance with

var smtp = simplesmtp.createServer([options]);

And start listening on selected port

smtp.listen(25, [function(err){}]);

SMTP options can include the following:

  • name - the hostname of the server, will be used for informational messages
  • debug - if set to true, print out messages about the connection
  • timeout - client timeout in milliseconds, defaults to 60 000 (60 sec.)
  • secureConnection - start a server on secure connection
  • SMTPBanner - greeting banner that is sent to the client on connection
  • requireAuthentication - if set to true, require that the client must authenticate itself
  • enableAuthentication - if set to true, client may authenticate itself but don't have to (as opposed to requireAuthentication that explicitly requires clients to authenticate themselves)
  • maxSize - maximum size of an e-mail in bytes (currently informational only)
  • credentials - TLS credentials ({key:'', cert:'', ca:['']}) for the server
  • authMethods - allowed authentication methods, defaults to ["PLAIN", "LOGIN"]
  • disableEHLO - if set to true, support HELO command only
  • ignoreTLS - if set to true, allow client do not use STARTTLS
  • disableDNSValidation - if set, do not validate sender domains
  • disableSTARTTLS - if set, do not use STARTTLS

Example

var simplesmtp = require("simplesmtp"),
    fs = require("fs");

var smtp = simplesmtp.createServer();
smtp.listen(25);

smtp.on("startData", function(connection){
    console.log("Message from:", connection.from);
    console.log("Message to:", connection.to);
    connection.saveStream = fs.createWriteStream("/tmp/message.txt");
});

smtp.on("data", function(connection, chunk){
    connection.saveStream.write(chunk);
});

smtp.on("dataReady", function(connection, callback){
    connection.saveStream.end();
    console.log("Incoming message saved to /tmp/message.txt");
    callback(null, "ABC1"); // ABC1 is the queue id to be advertised to the client
    // callback(new Error("Rejected as spam!")); // reported back to the client
});

Events

  • startData (connection) - DATA stream is opened by the client (connection is an object with from, to, host and remoteAddress properties)
  • data (connection, chunk) - e-mail data chunk is passed from the client
  • dataReady (connection, callback) - client is finished passing e-mail data, callback returns the queue id to the client
  • authorizeUser (connection, username, password, callback) - will be emitted if requireAuthentication option is set to true. callback has two parameters (err, success) where success is Boolean and should be true, if user is authenticated successfully
  • validateSender (connection, email, callback) - will be emitted if validateSender listener is set up
  • validateRecipient (connection, email, callback) - will be emitted it validataRecipients listener is set up
  • close (connection) - emitted when the connection to client is closed

SMTP Client

Usage

SMTP client can be created with simplesmtp.connect(port[,host][, options]) where

  • port is the port to connect to
  • host is the hostname to connect to (defaults to "localhost")
  • options is an optional options object (see below)

Connection options

The following connection options can be used with simplesmtp.connect:

  • secureConnection - use SSL
  • name - the name of the client server
  • auth - authentication object {user:"...", pass:"..."} or {XOAuthToken:"base64data"}
  • ignoreTLS - ignore server support for STARTTLS
  • tls - optional options object for tls.connect, also applies to STARTTLS. For example rejectUnauthorized is set to false by default. You can override this option by setting tls: {rejectUnauthorized: true}
  • debug - output client and server messages to console
  • logFile - optional filename where communication with remote server has to be logged
  • instanceId - unique instance id for debugging (will be output console with the messages)
  • localAddress - local interface to bind to for network connections (needs Node.js >= 0.11.3 for working with tls)
  • greetingTimeout (defaults to 10000) - Time to wait in ms until greeting message is received from the server
  • connectionTimeout (system default if not set) - Time to wait in ms until the socket is opened to the server
  • socketTimeout (defaults to 1 hour) - Time of inactivity until the connection is closed
  • rejectUnathorized (defaults to false) - if set to true accepts only valid server certificates. You can override this option with the tls option, this is just a shorthand
  • dsn - An object with methods success, failure and delay. If any of these are set to true, DSN will be used
  • enableDotEscaping set to true if you want to escape dots at the begining of each line. Defaults to false.

Connection events

Once a connection is set up the following events can be listened to:

  • 'idle' - the connection to the SMTP server has been successfully set up and the client is waiting for an envelope
  • 'message' - the envelope is passed successfully to the server and a message stream can be started
  • 'ready' (success) - the message was sent
  • 'rcptFailed' (addresses) - not all recipients were accepted (invalid addresses are included as an array)
  • 'error' (err, stage) - An error occurred. The connection is closed and an 'end' event is emitted shortly. Second argument indicates on which SMTP session stage an error occured.
  • 'end' - connection to the client is closed

Sending an envelope

When an 'idle' event is emitted, an envelope object can be sent to the server. This includes a string from and an array of strings to property.

Envelope can be sent with client.useEnvelope(envelope)

// run only once as 'idle' is emitted again after message delivery
client.once("idle", function(){
    client.useEnvelope({
        from: "me@example.com",
        to: ["receiver1@example.com", "receiver2@example.com"]
    });
});

The to part of the envelope includes all recipients from To:, Cc: and Bcc: fields.

If setting the envelope up fails, an error is emitted. If only some (not all) recipients are not accepted, the mail can still be sent but an rcptFailed event is emitted.

client.on("rcptFailed", function(addresses){
    console.log("The following addresses were rejected: ", addresses);
});

If the envelope is set up correctly a 'message' event is emitted.

Sending a message

When 'message' event is emitted, it is possible to send mail. To do this you can pipe directly a message source (for example an .eml file) to the client or alternatively you can send the message with client.write calls (you also need to call client.end() once the message is completed.

If you are piping a stream to the client, do not leave the 'end' event out, this is needed to complete the message sequence by the client.

client.on("message", function(){
    fs.createReadStream("test.eml").pipe(client);
});

Once the message is delivered a 'ready' event is emitted. The event has an parameter which indicates if the message was transmitted( (true) or not (false) and another which includes the last received data from the server.

client.on("ready", function(success, response){
    if(success){
        console.log("The message was transmitted successfully with "+response);
    }
});

XOAUTH

simplesmtp supports XOAUTH2 and XOAUTH authentication.

XOAUTH2

To use this feature you can set XOAuth2 param as an auth option

var mailOptions = {
    ...,
    auth:{
        XOAuth2: {
            user: "example.user@gmail.com",
            clientId: "8819981768.apps.googleusercontent.com",
            clientSecret: "{client_secret}",
            refreshToken: "1/xEoDL4iW3cxlI7yDbSRFYNG01kVKM2C-259HOF2aQbI",
            accessToken: "vF9dft4qmTc2Nvb3RlckBhdHRhdmlzdGEuY29tCg==",
            timeout: 3600
        }
    }
}

accessToken and timeout values are optional. If login fails a new access token is generated automatically.

XOAUTH

To use this feature you can set XOAuthToken param as an auth option

var mailOptions = {
    ...,
    auth:{
        XOAuthToken: "R0VUIGh0dHBzOi8vbWFpbC5nb29...."
    }
}

Alternatively it is also possible to use XOAuthToken generators (supported by Nodemailer) - this needs to be an object with a mandatory method generate that takes a callback function for generating a XOAUTH token string. This is better for generating tokens only when needed - there is no need to calculate unique token for every e-mail request, since a lot of these might share the same connection and thus the cleint needs not to re-authenticate itself with another token.

var XOGen = {
    token: "abc",
    generate: function(callback){
        if(1 != 1){
            return callback(new Error("Tokens can't be generated in strange environments"));
        }
        callback(null, new Buffer(this.token, "utf-8").toString("base64"));
    }
}

var mailOptions = {
    ...,
    auth:{
        XOAuthToken: XOGen
    }
}

Error types

Emitted errors include the reason for failing in the name property

  • UnknowAuthError - the client tried to authenticate but the method was not supported
  • AuthError - the username/password used were rejected
  • TLSError - STARTTLS failed
  • SenderError - the sender e-mail address was rejected
  • RecipientError - all recipients were rejected (if only some of the recipients are rejected, a 'rcptFailed' event is raised instead

There's also an additional property in the error object called data that includes the last response received from the server (if available for the current error type).

About reusing the connection

You can reuse the same connection several times but you can't send a mail through the same connection concurrently. So if you catch and 'idle' event lock the connection to a message process and unlock after 'ready'.

On 'error' events you should reschedule the message and on 'end' events you should recreate the connection.

Closing the client

By default the client tries to keep the connection up. If you want to close it, run client.quit() - this sends a QUIT command to the server and closes the connection

client.quit();

SMTP Client Connection pool

simplesmtp has the option for connection pooling if you want to reuse a bulk of connections.

Usage

Create a connection pool of SMTP clients with

simplesmtp.createClientPool(port[,host][, options])

where

  • port is the port to connect to
  • host is the hostname to connect to (defaults to "localhost")
  • options is an optional options object (see below)

Connection options

The following connection options can be used with simplesmtp.connect:

  • secureConnection - use SSL
  • name - the name of the client server
  • auth - authentication object {user:"...", pass:"..."} or {XOAuthToken:"base64data"}
  • ignoreTLS - ignore server support for STARTTLS
  • debug - output client and server messages to console
  • logFile - optional filename where communication with remote server has to be logged
  • maxConnections - how many connections to keep in the pool (defaults to 5)
  • localAddress - local interface to bind to for network connections (needs Node.js >= 0.11.3 for working with tls)
  • maxMessages - limit the count of messages to send through a single connection (no limit by default)

Send an e-mail

E-mails can be sent through the pool with

pool.sendMail(mail[, callback])

where

  • mail is a MailComposer compatible object
  • callback (error, responseObj) - is the callback function to run after the message is delivered or an error occured. responseObj may include failedRecipients which is an array with e-mail addresses that were rejected and message which is the last response from the server.

Errors

In addition to SMTP client errors another error name is used

  • DeliveryError - used if the message was not accepted by the SMTP server

License

MIT

