simplesmtp

DEPRECATION NOTICE

This module is deprecated. For SMTP servers use smtp-server, for SMTP clients use smtp-connection. Alternatively, for full featured SMTP server applications, you should use Haraka.

Simplesmtp is a module written for Node v0.6 and slightly updated for Node v0.8. It does not use Node v0.10 streams and probably is going to have a rocky future with Node v0.12. I do not have time to keep it up to date, the thing probably needs a major rewrite for Node v0.12.

Should be fine though for integration testing purposes.

Info

This is a module to easily create custom SMTP servers and clients - use SMTP as a first class protocol in Node.JS!

Version warning!

If you are using node v0.6, then the last usable version of simplesmtp is v0.2.7

Current version of simplesmtp is fully supported for Node v0.8+

ˇ## SMTP Server

Simple SMTP server

For a simple inbound only, no authentication SMTP server you can use

simplesmtp .createSimpleServer ( [options] , requestListener ) .listen ( port );

Example

simplesmtp .createSimpleServer ({ SMTPBanner : "My Server" }, function (req){ req .pipe (process.stdout); req .accept (); }) .listen (port);

Properties

req.from - From address

- From address req.to - an array of To addresses

- an array of To addresses req.host - hostname reported by the client

- hostname reported by the client req.remodeAddress - client IP address

Methods

req.accept ([id]) - Accept the message with the selected ID

([id]) - Accept the message with the selected ID req.reject ([message]) - Reject the message with the selected message

([message]) - Reject the message with the selected message req.pipe (stream) - Pipe the incoming data to a writable stream

Events

'data' (chunk) - A chunk (Buffer) of the message.

(chunk) - A chunk (Buffer) of the message. 'end' - The message has been transferred

Advanced SMTP server

Usage

Create a new SMTP server instance with

var smtp = simplesmtp.createServer([options]);

And start listening on selected port

smtp.listen( 25 , [ function ( err ) {}]);

SMTP options can include the following:

name - the hostname of the server, will be used for informational messages

- the hostname of the server, will be used for informational messages debug - if set to true, print out messages about the connection

- if set to true, print out messages about the connection timeout - client timeout in milliseconds, defaults to 60 000 (60 sec.)

- client timeout in milliseconds, defaults to 60 000 (60 sec.) secureConnection - start a server on secure connection

- start a server on secure connection SMTPBanner - greeting banner that is sent to the client on connection

- greeting banner that is sent to the client on connection requireAuthentication - if set to true, require that the client must authenticate itself

- if set to true, require that the client must authenticate itself enableAuthentication - if set to true, client may authenticate itself but don't have to (as opposed to requireAuthentication that explicitly requires clients to authenticate themselves)

- if set to true, client may authenticate itself but don't have to (as opposed to that explicitly requires clients to authenticate themselves) maxSize - maximum size of an e-mail in bytes (currently informational only)

- maximum size of an e-mail in bytes (currently informational only) credentials - TLS credentials ( {key:'', cert:'', ca:['']} ) for the server

- TLS credentials ( ) for the server authMethods - allowed authentication methods, defaults to ["PLAIN", "LOGIN"]

- allowed authentication methods, defaults to disableEHLO - if set to true, support HELO command only

- if set to true, support HELO command only ignoreTLS - if set to true, allow client do not use STARTTLS

- if set to true, allow client do not use STARTTLS disableDNSValidation - if set, do not validate sender domains

- if set, do not validate sender domains disableSTARTTLS - if set, do not use STARTTLS

Example

var simplesmtp = require("simplesmtp"), fs = require("fs"); var smtp = simplesmtp.createServer(); smtp. listen ( 25 ); smtp. on ("startData", function ( connection ){ console.log("Message from:", connection . from ); console.log("Message to:", connection . to ); connection .saveStream = fs.createWriteStream("/tmp/message.txt"); }); smtp. on ("data", function ( connection , chunk){ connection .saveStream. write (chunk); }); smtp. on ("dataReady", function ( connection , callback){ connection .saveStream. end (); console.log("Incoming message saved to /tmp/message.txt"); callback( null , "ABC1"); // ABC1 is the queue id to be advertised to the client // callback( new Error("Rejected as spam!")); // reported back to the client });

Events

startData (connection) - DATA stream is opened by the client ( connection is an object with from , to , host and remoteAddress properties)

(connection) - DATA stream is opened by the client ( is an object with , , and properties) data (connection, chunk) - e-mail data chunk is passed from the client

(connection, chunk) - e-mail data chunk is passed from the client dataReady (connection, callback) - client is finished passing e-mail data, callback returns the queue id to the client

(connection, callback) - client is finished passing e-mail data, returns the queue id to the client authorizeUser (connection, username, password, callback) - will be emitted if requireAuthentication option is set to true. callback has two parameters (err, success) where success is Boolean and should be true, if user is authenticated successfully

(connection, username, password, callback) - will be emitted if option is set to true. has two parameters (err, success) where is Boolean and should be true, if user is authenticated successfully validateSender (connection, email, callback) - will be emitted if validateSender listener is set up

(connection, email, callback) - will be emitted if listener is set up validateRecipient (connection, email, callback) - will be emitted it validataRecipients listener is set up

(connection, email, callback) - will be emitted it listener is set up close (connection) - emitted when the connection to client is closed

SMTP Client

Usage

SMTP client can be created with simplesmtp.connect(port[,host][, options]) where

port is the port to connect to

is the port to connect to host is the hostname to connect to (defaults to "localhost")

is the hostname to connect to (defaults to "localhost") options is an optional options object (see below)

Connection options

The following connection options can be used with simplesmtp.connect :

secureConnection - use SSL

- use SSL name - the name of the client server

- the name of the client server auth - authentication object {user:"...", pass:"..."} or {XOAuthToken:"base64data"}

- authentication object or ignoreTLS - ignore server support for STARTTLS

- ignore server support for STARTTLS tls - optional options object for tls.connect , also applies to STARTTLS. For example rejectUnauthorized is set to false by default. You can override this option by setting tls: {rejectUnauthorized: true}

- optional options object for , also applies to STARTTLS. For example is set to by default. You can override this option by setting debug - output client and server messages to console

- output client and server messages to console logFile - optional filename where communication with remote server has to be logged

- optional filename where communication with remote server has to be logged instanceId - unique instance id for debugging (will be output console with the messages)

- unique instance id for debugging (will be output console with the messages) localAddress - local interface to bind to for network connections (needs Node.js >= 0.11.3 for working with tls)

- local interface to bind to for network connections (needs Node.js >= 0.11.3 for working with tls) greetingTimeout (defaults to 10000) - Time to wait in ms until greeting message is received from the server

(defaults to 10000) - Time to wait in ms until greeting message is received from the server connectionTimeout (system default if not set) - Time to wait in ms until the socket is opened to the server

(system default if not set) - Time to wait in ms until the socket is opened to the server socketTimeout (defaults to 1 hour) - Time of inactivity until the connection is closed

(defaults to 1 hour) - Time of inactivity until the connection is closed rejectUnathorized (defaults to false) - if set to true accepts only valid server certificates. You can override this option with the tls option, this is just a shorthand

(defaults to false) - if set to true accepts only valid server certificates. You can override this option with the option, this is just a shorthand dsn - An object with methods success , failure and delay . If any of these are set to true, DSN will be used

- An object with methods , and . If any of these are set to true, DSN will be used enableDotEscaping set to true if you want to escape dots at the begining of each line. Defaults to false.

Connection events

Once a connection is set up the following events can be listened to:

'idle' - the connection to the SMTP server has been successfully set up and the client is waiting for an envelope

- the connection to the SMTP server has been successfully set up and the client is waiting for an envelope 'message' - the envelope is passed successfully to the server and a message stream can be started

- the envelope is passed successfully to the server and a message stream can be started 'ready' (success) - the message was sent

- the message was sent 'rcptFailed' (addresses) - not all recipients were accepted (invalid addresses are included as an array)

- not all recipients were accepted (invalid addresses are included as an array) 'error' (err, stage) - An error occurred. The connection is closed and an 'end' event is emitted shortly. Second argument indicates on which SMTP session stage an error occured.

- An error occurred. The connection is closed and an 'end' event is emitted shortly. Second argument indicates on which SMTP session stage an error occured. 'end' - connection to the client is closed

Sending an envelope

When an 'idle' event is emitted, an envelope object can be sent to the server. This includes a string from and an array of strings to property.

Envelope can be sent with client.useEnvelope(envelope)

client .once ( "idle" , function(){ client .useEnvelope ({ from : "me@example.com" , to : [ "receiver1@example.com" , "receiver2@example.com" ] }); });

The to part of the envelope includes all recipients from To: , Cc: and Bcc: fields.

If setting the envelope up fails, an error is emitted. If only some (not all) recipients are not accepted, the mail can still be sent but an rcptFailed event is emitted.

client.on( "rcptFailed" , function ( addresses ) { console .log( "The following addresses were rejected: " , addresses); });

If the envelope is set up correctly a 'message' event is emitted.

Sending a message

When 'message' event is emitted, it is possible to send mail. To do this you can pipe directly a message source (for example an .eml file) to the client or alternatively you can send the message with client.write calls (you also need to call client.end() once the message is completed.

If you are piping a stream to the client, do not leave the 'end' event out, this is needed to complete the message sequence by the client.

client.on( "message" , function ( ) { fs.createReadStream( "test.eml" ).pipe(client); });

Once the message is delivered a 'ready' event is emitted. The event has an parameter which indicates if the message was transmitted( (true) or not (false) and another which includes the last received data from the server.

client.on( "ready" , function ( success, response ) { if (success){ console .log( "The message was transmitted successfully with " +response); } });

XOAUTH

simplesmtp supports XOAUTH2 and XOAUTH authentication.

XOAUTH2

To use this feature you can set XOAuth2 param as an auth option

var mailOptions = { ..., auth:{ XOAuth2: { user: "example.user@gmail.com" , clientId: "8819981768.apps.googleusercontent.com" , clientSecret: "{client_secret}" , refreshToken: "1/xEoDL4iW3cxlI7yDbSRFYNG01kVKM2C-259HOF2aQbI" , accessToken: "vF9dft4qmTc2Nvb3RlckBhdHRhdmlzdGEuY29tCg==" , timeout: 3600 } } }

accessToken and timeout values are optional. If login fails a new access token is generated automatically.

XOAUTH

To use this feature you can set XOAuthToken param as an auth option

var mailOptions = { ..., auth:{ XOAuthToken: "R0VUIGh0dHBzOi8vbWFpbC5nb29...." } }

Alternatively it is also possible to use XOAuthToken generators (supported by Nodemailer) - this needs to be an object with a mandatory method generate that takes a callback function for generating a XOAUTH token string. This is better for generating tokens only when needed - there is no need to calculate unique token for every e-mail request, since a lot of these might share the same connection and thus the cleint needs not to re-authenticate itself with another token.

var XOGen = { token : "abc" , generate : function ( callback ) { if ( 1 != 1 ){ return callback( new Error ( "Tokens can't be generated in strange environments" )); } callback( null , new Buffer( this .token, "utf-8" ).toString( "base64" )); } } var mailOptions = { ..., auth :{ XOAuthToken : XOGen } }

Error types

Emitted errors include the reason for failing in the name property

UnknowAuthError - the client tried to authenticate but the method was not supported

- the client tried to authenticate but the method was not supported AuthError - the username/password used were rejected

- the username/password used were rejected TLSError - STARTTLS failed

- STARTTLS failed SenderError - the sender e-mail address was rejected

- the sender e-mail address was rejected RecipientError - all recipients were rejected (if only some of the recipients are rejected, a 'rcptFailed' event is raised instead

There's also an additional property in the error object called data that includes the last response received from the server (if available for the current error type).

About reusing the connection

You can reuse the same connection several times but you can't send a mail through the same connection concurrently. So if you catch and 'idle' event lock the connection to a message process and unlock after 'ready' .

On 'error' events you should reschedule the message and on 'end' events you should recreate the connection.

Closing the client

By default the client tries to keep the connection up. If you want to close it, run client.quit() - this sends a QUIT command to the server and closes the connection

client .quit ();

SMTP Client Connection pool

simplesmtp has the option for connection pooling if you want to reuse a bulk of connections.

Usage

Create a connection pool of SMTP clients with

simplesmtp .createClientPool ( port [,host] [, options] )

where

port is the port to connect to

is the port to connect to host is the hostname to connect to (defaults to "localhost")

is the hostname to connect to (defaults to "localhost") options is an optional options object (see below)

Connection options

The following connection options can be used with simplesmtp.connect :

secureConnection - use SSL

- use SSL name - the name of the client server

- the name of the client server auth - authentication object {user:"...", pass:"..."} or {XOAuthToken:"base64data"}

- authentication object or ignoreTLS - ignore server support for STARTTLS

- ignore server support for STARTTLS debug - output client and server messages to console

- output client and server messages to console logFile - optional filename where communication with remote server has to be logged

- optional filename where communication with remote server has to be logged maxConnections - how many connections to keep in the pool (defaults to 5)

- how many connections to keep in the pool (defaults to 5) localAddress - local interface to bind to for network connections (needs Node.js >= 0.11.3 for working with tls)

- local interface to bind to for network connections (needs Node.js >= 0.11.3 for working with tls) maxMessages - limit the count of messages to send through a single connection (no limit by default)

Send an e-mail

E-mails can be sent through the pool with

pool .sendMail ( mail [, callback] )

where

mail is a MailComposer compatible object

is a MailComposer compatible object callback (error, responseObj) - is the callback function to run after the message is delivered or an error occured. responseObj may include failedRecipients which is an array with e-mail addresses that were rejected and message which is the last response from the server.

Errors

In addition to SMTP client errors another error name is used

DeliveryError - used if the message was not accepted by the SMTP server

License

MIT