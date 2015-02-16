This module is deprecated. For SMTP servers use smtp-server, for SMTP clients use smtp-connection. Alternatively, for full featured SMTP server applications, you should use Haraka.
Simplesmtp is a module written for Node v0.6 and slightly updated for Node v0.8. It does not use Node v0.10 streams and probably is going to have a rocky future with Node v0.12. I do not have time to keep it up to date, the thing probably needs a major rewrite for Node v0.12.
Should be fine though for integration testing purposes.
This is a module to easily create custom SMTP servers and clients - use SMTP as a first class protocol in Node.JS!
If you are using node v0.6, then the last usable version of simplesmtp is v0.2.7
Current version of simplesmtp is fully supported for Node v0.8+
ˇ## SMTP Server
For a simple inbound only, no authentication SMTP server you can use
simplesmtp.createSimpleServer([options], requestListener).listen(port);
Example
simplesmtp.createSimpleServer({SMTPBanner:"My Server"}, function(req){
req.pipe(process.stdout);
req.accept();
}).listen(port);
Properties
Methods
Events
Create a new SMTP server instance with
var smtp = simplesmtp.createServer([options]);
And start listening on selected port
smtp.listen(25, [function(err){}]);
SMTP options can include the following:
requireAuthentication that explicitly requires clients to authenticate themselves)
{key:'', cert:'', ca:['']}) for the server
["PLAIN", "LOGIN"]
var simplesmtp = require("simplesmtp"),
fs = require("fs");
var smtp = simplesmtp.createServer();
smtp.listen(25);
smtp.on("startData", function(connection){
console.log("Message from:", connection.from);
console.log("Message to:", connection.to);
connection.saveStream = fs.createWriteStream("/tmp/message.txt");
});
smtp.on("data", function(connection, chunk){
connection.saveStream.write(chunk);
});
smtp.on("dataReady", function(connection, callback){
connection.saveStream.end();
console.log("Incoming message saved to /tmp/message.txt");
callback(null, "ABC1"); // ABC1 is the queue id to be advertised to the client
// callback(new Error("Rejected as spam!")); // reported back to the client
});
connection is an object with
from,
to,
host and
remoteAddress properties)
callback returns the queue id to the client
requireAuthentication option is set to true.
callback has two parameters (err, success) where
success is Boolean and should be true, if user is authenticated successfully
validateSender listener is set up
validataRecipients listener is set up
SMTP client can be created with
simplesmtp.connect(port[,host][, options])
where
The following connection options can be used with
simplesmtp.connect:
{user:"...", pass:"..."} or
{XOAuthToken:"base64data"}
tls.connect, also applies to STARTTLS. For example
rejectUnauthorized is set to
false by default. You can override this option by setting
tls: {rejectUnauthorized: true}
tls option, this is just a shorthand
success,
failure and
delay. If any of these are set to true, DSN will be used
Once a connection is set up the following events can be listened to:
(success) - the message was sent
(addresses) - not all recipients were accepted (invalid addresses are included as an array)
(err, stage) - An error occurred. The connection is closed and an 'end' event is emitted shortly. Second argument indicates on which SMTP session stage an error occured.
When an
'idle' event is emitted, an envelope object can be sent to the server.
This includes a string
from and an array of strings
to property.
Envelope can be sent with
client.useEnvelope(envelope)
// run only once as 'idle' is emitted again after message delivery
client.once("idle", function(){
client.useEnvelope({
from: "me@example.com",
to: ["receiver1@example.com", "receiver2@example.com"]
});
});
The
to part of the envelope includes all recipients from
To:,
Cc: and
Bcc: fields.
If setting the envelope up fails, an error is emitted. If only some (not all)
recipients are not accepted, the mail can still be sent but an
rcptFailed
event is emitted.
client.on("rcptFailed", function(addresses){
console.log("The following addresses were rejected: ", addresses);
});
If the envelope is set up correctly a
'message' event is emitted.
When
'message' event is emitted, it is possible to send mail. To do this
you can pipe directly a message source (for example an .eml file) to the client
or alternatively you can send the message with
client.write calls (you also
need to call
client.end() once the message is completed.
If you are piping a stream to the client, do not leave the
'end' event out,
this is needed to complete the message sequence by the client.
client.on("message", function(){
fs.createReadStream("test.eml").pipe(client);
});
Once the message is delivered a
'ready' event is emitted. The event has an
parameter which indicates if the message was transmitted( (true) or not (false)
and another which includes the last received data from the server.
client.on("ready", function(success, response){
if(success){
console.log("The message was transmitted successfully with "+response);
}
});
simplesmtp supports XOAUTH2 and XOAUTH authentication.
To use this feature you can set
XOAuth2 param as an
auth option
var mailOptions = {
...,
auth:{
XOAuth2: {
user: "example.user@gmail.com",
clientId: "8819981768.apps.googleusercontent.com",
clientSecret: "{client_secret}",
refreshToken: "1/xEoDL4iW3cxlI7yDbSRFYNG01kVKM2C-259HOF2aQbI",
accessToken: "vF9dft4qmTc2Nvb3RlckBhdHRhdmlzdGEuY29tCg==",
timeout: 3600
}
}
}
accessToken and
timeout values are optional. If login fails a new access token is generated automatically.
To use this feature you can set
XOAuthToken param as an
auth option
var mailOptions = {
...,
auth:{
XOAuthToken: "R0VUIGh0dHBzOi8vbWFpbC5nb29...."
}
}
Alternatively it is also possible to use XOAuthToken generators (supported by Nodemailer) - this
needs to be an object with a mandatory method
generate that takes a callback function for
generating a XOAUTH token string. This is better for generating tokens only when needed -
there is no need to calculate unique token for every e-mail request, since a lot of these
might share the same connection and thus the cleint needs not to re-authenticate itself
with another token.
var XOGen = {
token: "abc",
generate: function(callback){
if(1 != 1){
return callback(new Error("Tokens can't be generated in strange environments"));
}
callback(null, new Buffer(this.token, "utf-8").toString("base64"));
}
}
var mailOptions = {
...,
auth:{
XOAuthToken: XOGen
}
}
Emitted errors include the reason for failing in the
name property
'rcptFailed' event is raised instead
There's also an additional property in the error object called
data that includes
the last response received from the server (if available for the current error type).
You can reuse the same connection several times but you can't send a mail
through the same connection concurrently. So if you catch and
'idle' event
lock the connection to a message process and unlock after
'ready'.
On
'error' events you should reschedule the message and on
'end' events
you should recreate the connection.
By default the client tries to keep the connection up. If you want to close it,
run
client.quit() - this sends a
QUIT command to the server and closes the
connection
client.quit();
simplesmtp has the option for connection pooling if you want to reuse a bulk of connections.
Create a connection pool of SMTP clients with
simplesmtp.createClientPool(port[,host][, options])
where
The following connection options can be used with
simplesmtp.connect:
{user:"...", pass:"..."} or
{XOAuthToken:"base64data"}
E-mails can be sent through the pool with
pool.sendMail(mail[, callback])
where
(error, responseObj) - is the callback function to run after the message is delivered or an error occured.
responseObj may include
failedRecipients which is an array with e-mail addresses that were rejected and
message which is the last response from the server.
In addition to SMTP client errors another error name is used
MIT