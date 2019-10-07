openbase logo
sim

simples

by Nicu Micleușanu
0.8.8

Simple Web Framework for Node.JS

Readme

0.9.0-alpha-10

simpleS is a simple web framework for Node.JS designed to create HTTP(S) servers and clients with WebSocket support and other special features:

  • High performance and simple structure with minimum configuration
  • Advanced routing for http requests, static files and errors
  • Unique interface for requests and responses (named as connection)
  • WebSocket implementation (RFC 6455)
  • Server mirroring
  • Virtual Hosting
  • Response compression (deflate and gzip)
  • CORS support
  • Sessions
  • Logging
  • Middlewares
  • Template engine support
  • Node.js client API for HTTP requests and WebSocket connections

Any feedback is welcome!

Works with node.js 8.0+!

More simple modules:

Documentation (work in progress)

Installation

npm install simples@alpha

Usage

Server Creation

const simples = require('simples');

const server = simples(); // Your server is set up on port 80

// Catch 404 Error
server.error(404, (connection) => {
    connection.end('Error 404 caught');
});

// Create the first route
server.get('/', (connection) => {
    connection.end('Simples Works');
});

Virtual Hosting

const host0 = server; // The server is in the same time the main host
const host1 = server.host('example.com'); // Other hosts
const host2 = server.host('example2.com');

// Now for each host you can apply individual routing
host0.get('/', (connection) => {
    connection.end('Main Host');
});

host1.get('/', (connection) => {
    connection.end('Host 1');
});

host2.get('/', (connection) => {
    connection.end('Host 2');
});

WebSocket

Let's create an echo WebSocket server:

server.ws('/', {
    limit: 1024, // The maximum size of a message
    advanced: false, // Set connection advanced mode, see docs for more info
    origins: ['null'] // Set accepted origins, "null" for localhost
}, (connection) => {

    // Log the new connection
    console.log('New connection');

    // Listen for messages to send them back
    connection.on('message', (message) => {
        console.log('Message: ' + message.data);
        connection.send(message.data);
    });

    // Log connection close
    connection.on('close', () => {
        console.log('Connection closed');
    });
});

Access the server from the browser built-in WebSocket API:

const socket = new WebSocket('ws://localhost/', 'echo');

// Listen for messages
socket.onmessage = (event) => {
    console.log(event.data);
};

// Send the first message
socket.send('ECHO');

Access the server using simples-ws:

import ws from 'simples-ws';

const socket = ws('/', {
    protocols: [
        'echo'
    ]
});

// Listen for messages
socket.on('message', (message) => {
    console.log(message.data);
});

// Send the first message
socket.send('ECHO');

Access the server from server-side simpleS client WebSocket API:

const simples = require('simples');

const client = simples.client();

const socket = client.ws('/');

// Listen for messages
socket.on('message', (message) => {
    console.log(message.data);
});

// Send the first message
socket.send('ECHO');

Client Creation

const simples = require('simples');

const client = simples.client();

// GET request
client.get('/').on('body', (response, body) => {
    console.log('Response status: ' + response.status);
    console.log('Response body: ' + body.toString());
});

// POST request
client.post('/send').send(/* data */).on('response', (response) => {
    // Do something with the response
}).on('body', (response, body) => {
    console.log('Response body: ' + body.toString());
});

