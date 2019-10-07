simpleS is a simple web framework for Node.JS designed to create HTTP(S) servers and clients with WebSocket support and other special features:
npm install simples@alpha
const simples = require('simples');
const server = simples(); // Your server is set up on port 80
// Catch 404 Error
server.error(404, (connection) => {
connection.end('Error 404 caught');
});
// Create the first route
server.get('/', (connection) => {
connection.end('Simples Works');
});
const host0 = server; // The server is in the same time the main host
const host1 = server.host('example.com'); // Other hosts
const host2 = server.host('example2.com');
// Now for each host you can apply individual routing
host0.get('/', (connection) => {
connection.end('Main Host');
});
host1.get('/', (connection) => {
connection.end('Host 1');
});
host2.get('/', (connection) => {
connection.end('Host 2');
});
Let's create an echo WebSocket server:
server.ws('/', {
limit: 1024, // The maximum size of a message
advanced: false, // Set connection advanced mode, see docs for more info
origins: ['null'] // Set accepted origins, "null" for localhost
}, (connection) => {
// Log the new connection
console.log('New connection');
// Listen for messages to send them back
connection.on('message', (message) => {
console.log('Message: ' + message.data);
connection.send(message.data);
});
// Log connection close
connection.on('close', () => {
console.log('Connection closed');
});
});
Access the server from the browser built-in WebSocket API:
const socket = new WebSocket('ws://localhost/', 'echo');
// Listen for messages
socket.onmessage = (event) => {
console.log(event.data);
};
// Send the first message
socket.send('ECHO');
Access the server using simples-ws:
import ws from 'simples-ws';
const socket = ws('/', {
protocols: [
'echo'
]
});
// Listen for messages
socket.on('message', (message) => {
console.log(message.data);
});
// Send the first message
socket.send('ECHO');
Access the server from server-side simpleS client WebSocket API:
const simples = require('simples');
const client = simples.client();
const socket = client.ws('/');
// Listen for messages
socket.on('message', (message) => {
console.log(message.data);
});
// Send the first message
socket.send('ECHO');
const simples = require('simples');
const client = simples.client();
// GET request
client.get('/').on('body', (response, body) => {
console.log('Response status: ' + response.status);
console.log('Response body: ' + body.toString());
});
// POST request
client.post('/send').send(/* data */).on('response', (response) => {
// Do something with the response
}).on('body', (response, body) => {
console.log('Response body: ' + body.toString());
});