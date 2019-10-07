simpleS is a simple web framework for Node.JS designed to create HTTP(S) servers and clients with WebSocket support and other special features:

High performance and simple structure with minimum configuration

Advanced routing for http requests, static files and errors

Unique interface for requests and responses (named as connection)

WebSocket implementation (RFC 6455)

Server mirroring

Virtual Hosting

Response compression (deflate and gzip)

CORS support

Sessions

Logging

Middlewares

Template engine support

Node.js client API for HTTP requests and WebSocket connections

Any feedback is welcome!

Works with node.js 8.0+!

Installation

npm install simples @alpha

Usage

Server Creation

const simples = require ( 'simples' ); const server = simples(); server.error( 404 , (connection) => { connection.end( 'Error 404 caught' ); }); server.get( '/' , (connection) => { connection.end( 'Simples Works' ); });

Virtual Hosting

const host0 = server; const host1 = server.host( 'example.com' ); const host2 = server.host( 'example2.com' ); host0.get( '/' , (connection) => { connection.end( 'Main Host' ); }); host1.get( '/' , (connection) => { connection.end( 'Host 1' ); }); host2.get( '/' , (connection) => { connection.end( 'Host 2' ); });

WebSocket

Let's create an echo WebSocket server:

server.ws( '/' , { limit : 1024 , advanced : false , origins : [ 'null' ] }, (connection) => { console .log( 'New connection' ); connection.on( 'message' , (message) => { console .log( 'Message: ' + message.data); connection.send(message.data); }); connection.on( 'close' , () => { console .log( 'Connection closed' ); }); });

Access the server from the browser built-in WebSocket API:

const socket = new WebSocket( 'ws://localhost/' , 'echo' ); socket.onmessage = ( event ) => { console .log(event.data); }; socket.send( 'ECHO' );

Access the server using simples-ws:

import ws from 'simples-ws' ; const socket = ws( '/' , { protocols : [ 'echo' ] }); socket.on( 'message' , (message) => { console .log(message.data); }); socket.send( 'ECHO' );

Access the server from server-side simpleS client WebSocket API:

const simples = require ( 'simples' ); const client = simples.client(); const socket = client.ws( '/' ); socket.on( 'message' , (message) => { console .log(message.data); }); socket.send( 'ECHO' );

Client Creation