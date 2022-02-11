openbase logo
simplerestclients

by microsoft
1.0.0 (see all)

A simple set of wrappers for RESTful calls

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

SimpleRestClients

GitHub license npm version Build Status npm downloads npm bundle size (minified) npm bundle size (minified + gzip)

A simple set of wrappers for RESTful calls.

Installation

npm install --save simplerestclients

SimpleRestClients consists of two modules:

SimpleWebRequest

Wraps a single web request. Takes an options structure with overrides for priorization, delays, retry logic, error handling, etc. Has an abort() method to cancel the request early (will result in a rejected promise from the start() method).

GenericRestClient

Wraps SimpleWebRequest for usage across a single RESTful service. In our codebase, we have several specific RESTful service interaction classes that each implement GenericRestClient so that all of the requests get the same error handling, authentication, header-setting, etc.

GenericRestClient Sample Usage

import { GenericRestClient, ApiCallOptions, Headers } from 'simplerestclients';

interface User {
    id: string;
    firstName: string;
    lastName: string;
}

class MyRestClient extends GenericRestClient {
    constructor(private _appId: string) {
        super('https://myhost.com/api/v1/');
    }

    // Override _getHeaders to append a custom header with the app ID.
    protected _getHeaders(options: ApiCallOptions): Headers {
        return { ...super._getHeaders(options), 'X-AppId': this._appId };
    }

    // Define public methods that expose the APIs provided through the REST service.
    getAllUsers(): Promise<User[]> {
        return this.performApiGet<User[]>('users');
    }

    getUserById(id: string): Promise<User> {
        return this.performApiGet<User>(`user/${ id }`);
    }

    setUser(user: User): Promise<void> {
        return this.performApiPut<void>(`user/${ user.id }`, user);
    }
}

