SimpleRestClients

A simple set of wrappers for RESTful calls.

Installation

npm install --save simplerestclients

SimpleRestClients consists of two modules:

SimpleWebRequest

Wraps a single web request. Takes an options structure with overrides for priorization, delays, retry logic, error handling, etc. Has an abort() method to cancel the request early (will result in a rejected promise from the start() method).

GenericRestClient

Wraps SimpleWebRequest for usage across a single RESTful service. In our codebase, we have several specific RESTful service interaction classes that each implement GenericRestClient so that all of the requests get the same error handling, authentication, header-setting, etc.

GenericRestClient Sample Usage