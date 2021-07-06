openbase logo
simpler-state

by Arnel Enero
1.0.3 (see all)

The simplest app state management for React

Readme

SimpleR State

npm build coverage license

SimpleR State is an ultra-lightweight library that provides the simplest state management for React.

  • Minimalist API; no complicated concepts or boilerplate
  • Use plain functions to update state (including async)
  • Largely unopinionated with flexible syntax
  • Extremely simple to unit test state logic
  • Highly extensible with plug-ins (e.g. persistence, dev tools)
  • Full TypeScript support with uncomplicated types
  • Made specifically for React, and built on React Hooks
  • Multiple times faster than context/reducer solution
  • It's tiny, just around 1 KB (minified + gzipped)

Get all these benefits with one dependency install:

npm install simpler-state

Two Easy Steps!

Step 1: Create an entity (shared state) and actions (updater functions)

// counter.js

import { entity } from 'simpler-state'

export const counter = entity(0)

export const reset = () => {
  counter.set(0)
}

export const increment = by => {
  counter.set(value => value + by)  
  // --OR-->  counter.set(counter.get() + by)  
}

Step 2: Use the entity in your components with hooks

import { counter, increment, reset } from 'counter'

const CounterView = () => {
  const count = counter.use()
  // --OR-->  const count = useEntity(counter)

  return (
    <>
      <div>{count}</div>

      <button onClick={() => increment(1)}> + </button> 
      <button onClick={reset}> Reset </button>
    </>
  )
}

It's that simple! But the library can do a lot more, so check out the docs website.

Documentation

Learn more about what you can do with SimpleR State at simpler-state.js.org.

Feedback

If you like this library, the concept, and its simplicity, please give it a star ⭐️ on the GitHub repo to let me know. 😀

The RFC (Request For Comments) has ended, but please feel free to open an issue on GitHub for any concerns/questions/suggestions.

Prior Art

This library is an evolution of the already production-proven react-entities that I also wrote. It shares the same stable core, but with a very different API.

