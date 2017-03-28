This is a simple library for 2d & 3d perlin noise and simplex noise in javascript. Noise is pretty.
The library is pretty fast (10M queries / sec). But its still way slower than using a shader. For example, if you try and update an entire screen's worth of pixels, it'll be slow.
The code is based on Stefan Gustavson's implementation. Do whatever you want with it, etc.
noise.seed(Math.random());
for (var x = 0; x < canvas.width; x++) {
for (var y = 0; y < canvas.height; y++) {
// All noise functions return values in the range of -1 to 1.
// noise.simplex2 and noise.perlin2 for 2d noise
var value = noise.simplex2(x / 100, y / 100);
// ... or noise.simplex3 and noise.perlin3:
var value = noise.simplex3(x / 100, y / 100, time);
image[x][y].r = Math.abs(value) * 256; // Or whatever. Open demo.html to see it used with canvas.
}
}
The library exposes an object called
noise with the following properties: