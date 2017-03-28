This is a simple library for 2d & 3d perlin noise and simplex noise in javascript. Noise is pretty.

The library is pretty fast (10M queries / sec). But its still way slower than using a shader. For example, if you try and update an entire screen's worth of pixels, it'll be slow.

The code is based on Stefan Gustavson's implementation. Do whatever you want with it, etc.

How to make noise:

noise.seed( Math .random()); for ( var x = 0 ; x < canvas.width; x++) { for ( var y = 0 ; y < canvas.height; y++) { var value = noise.simplex2(x / 100 , y / 100 ); var value = noise.simplex3(x / 100 , y / 100 , time); image[x][y].r = Math .abs(value) * 256 ; } }

The library exposes an object called noise with the following properties: