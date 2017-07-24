openbase logo
simpleheat

by Vladimir Agafonkin
0.4.0

A tiny JavaScript library for drawing heatmaps with Canvas

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars: 821

821

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors: 4

4

Package

Dependencies: 0

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

simpleheat

A super-tiny JavaScript library for drawing heatmaps with Canvas. Inspired by heatmap.js, but with focus on simplicity and performance.

Powers Leaflet.heat, a heatmap plugin for Leaflet.

Demo: http://mourner.github.io/simpleheat/demo

simpleheat('canvas').data(data).draw();

Reference

Constructor

// create a simpleheat object given an id or canvas reference
var heat = simpleheat(canvas);

Data

// set data of [[x, y, value], ...] format
heat.data(data);

// set max data value (1 by default)
heat.max(max);

// add a data point
heat.add(point);

// clear data
heat.clear();

Appearance

// set point radius and blur radius (25 and 15 by default)
heat.radius(r, r2);

// set gradient colors as {<stop>: '<color>'}, e.g. {0.4: 'blue', 0.65: 'lime', 1: 'red'}
heat.gradient(grad);

// call in case Canvas size changed
heat.resize();

Rendering

// draw the heatmap with optional minimum point opacity (0.05 by default)
heat.draw(minOpacity);

