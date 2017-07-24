simpleheat

A super-tiny JavaScript library for drawing heatmaps with Canvas. Inspired by heatmap.js, but with focus on simplicity and performance.

Powers Leaflet.heat, a heatmap plugin for Leaflet.

Demo: http://mourner.github.io/simpleheat/demo

simpleheat( 'canvas' ).data(data).draw();

Reference

Constructor

var heat = simpleheat(canvas);

Data

heat.data(data); heat.max(max); heat.add(point); heat.clear();

Appearance

heat.radius(r, r2); heat.gradient(grad); heat.resize();

Rendering