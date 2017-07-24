A super-tiny JavaScript library for drawing heatmaps with Canvas. Inspired by heatmap.js, but with focus on simplicity and performance.
Powers Leaflet.heat, a heatmap plugin for Leaflet.
Demo: http://mourner.github.io/simpleheat/demo
simpleheat('canvas').data(data).draw();
// create a simpleheat object given an id or canvas reference
var heat = simpleheat(canvas);
// set data of [[x, y, value], ...] format
heat.data(data);
// set max data value (1 by default)
heat.max(max);
// add a data point
heat.add(point);
// clear data
heat.clear();
// set point radius and blur radius (25 and 15 by default)
heat.radius(r, r2);
// set gradient colors as {<stop>: '<color>'}, e.g. {0.4: 'blue', 0.65: 'lime', 1: 'red'}
heat.gradient(grad);
// call in case Canvas size changed
heat.resize();
// draw the heatmap with optional minimum point opacity (0.05 by default)
heat.draw(minOpacity);