Har viewer made simple
This viewer can be used within a server and accessing
index.html in your browser or you can use it as a node app.
You can also access rafacesar.github.io/simplehar and use it online!
To understand how the information is displayed, check the explanation.
The viewer needs Bootstrap(+3.0.0) and jQuery(+2.1.0) to work.
To install it as a node module you can run:
npm install simplehar
Or globally:
npm install -g simplehar
var simplehar = require('simplehar'),
path = require('path'),
harFile = path.join('harFolder', 'myHarFile.har'),
htmlFile = path.join('htmlFolder', 'myHtmlFile.html');
simplehar({
har:harFile,
html:htmlFile,
lng:false
});
//<style>...</style>...html...<script>...</script>
var result = simplehar({
har:harFile,
html:htmlFile,
lng:false,
frame:true,
return:true
});
//[
// <style>...</style>...html...<script>...</script>,
// <style>...</style>...html...<script>...</script>
//]
var result = simplehar({
har:multipleSitesHarFile,
lng:false,
frame:true,
return:true
});
//{
// css:'...',
// js:'...',
// html:'...'
//}
var result = simplehar({
har:harFile,
html:htmlFile,
lng:false,
frame:true,
return:true,
frameContent:{
css:false,
js:false
}
});
//{
// css:'...',
// js:'...',
// html:['...', '...']
//}
var result = simplehar({
har:multipleSitesHarFile,
lng:false,
frame:true,
return:true,
frameContent:{
css:false,
js:false
}
});
After installed you can simply run:
node ./node_module/.bin/simplehar <harFile>
Or:
node ./node_module/.bin/simplehar <harFile> <htmlFile>
Or a complete command:
node ./node_module/.bin/simplehar <htmlFile> <harFile> lng=pt-BR frame
Or globally:
simplehar <harFile>
Har source to be used as base (it needs the
.har extension)
Html file to be generate with the har informations (it needs the
.html extension)
Via Command Line:
This parameter will be ignored when using multiple sites in one harFile
Via Programmatically (when using multiple sites)
The string
{id}will be replaced by the id of the page on harFile. If the
{id}is missing, this parameter will be ignored
This option genarate a html file just with the div content, embedding the CSS and JS necessary to viewer work.
This options is good for embedding the html in another page. But the page must already have bootstrap and jQuery loaded.
Language used to translate (from src/translate.json) (e.g pt-BR)
Used only as dependency/programmatically)
Object specifying if the html should have JS or CSS inline