simpleflakes

Simpleflake is the smartest way to generate a 64-bit + time-ordered + snowflake based ID. See the presentation!

Test-driven, pure JavaScript

This port is test-driven and no release goes out without tests.

Also, this library does not rely on low-level bindings, with OpenSSL, libgmp or anything beyond pure JavaScript.

Assumes original Python implementation as reference and fixes epoch (starts on 2000-01-01T00:00:00.000Z (UTC) while Python API v0.1.5 epoch starts on 2000-01-01T05:00:00.000Z ).

simpleflakes uses the TC39 BigInt implementation when running on newer versions of Node.js. When BigInt is not available, Fedor Indutny's big number library (bn.js) is used as the fastest fallback for big number calculations.

How to Install:

npm install simpleflakes --save

const { simpleflake } = require ( 'simpleflakes' ); const flakeBigInt = simpleflake() flakeBigInt.toString(); flakeBigInt.toString( 16 ); flakeBigInt.toString( 2 ); flakeBigInt.toString( 36 );

You can check the original Python API 0.1.5 documentation for more info.

Reference

simpleflake( timestamp = Date .now(), random_bits = 23 -bit random, epoch = Date .UTC( 2000 , 0 , 1 ) ) simpleflake.SIMPLEFLAKE_EPOCH simpleflake.binary(number, padding= true ) simpleflake.extractBits(data, shift, length) simpleflake.parseSimpleflake(flake) simpleflake.simpleflakeStruct SimpleFlake.SimpleFlakeStruct

MIT