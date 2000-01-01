Distributed id generation for the lazy. Inspired by this article.

Generates ids consisting of a 41 bit time (millisecond precision with custom epoch) followed 23 random bits. Result is a Buffer with an added feature of base58 and base10 conversions for producing compact and readable strings.

Custom epoch starts on 2000-01-01T00:00:00.000Z, which should be good until around mid-2069.

Install

npm install simpleflake

On Windows, you may need to specify path to your OpenSSL installation:

npm install --openssl-root= /path/ to/openssl

(Note: For a version compatible with nodejs v4, npm install simpleflake@1.0.1 )

Use

Generate an id using current time and a random sequence number:

var flake = require ( 'simpleflake' ); var id = flake(); id.toString( 'hex' ); id.toString( 'base58' ); id.toString( 'base10' );

Generate an id using deterministic time and sequence:

var id = flake( Date .UTC( 2014 , 1 , 1 ), 1 );

Parse an id into its time and sequence components:

flake.parse(id); flake.parse( '9mCpPjW7D5a' , 'base58' ); flake.parse( '3774763974302006457' , 'base10' );

Customise generation options (default values shown):

flake.options.epoch = Date .UTC( 2000 , 0 , 1 ); flake.options.timebits = 41 ;

License

MIT