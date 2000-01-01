Distributed id generation for the lazy. Inspired by this article.
Generates ids consisting of a 41 bit time (millisecond precision with custom
epoch) followed 23 random bits. Result is a
Buffer with an added feature
of base58 and base10 conversions for producing compact and readable strings.
Custom epoch starts on 2000-01-01T00:00:00.000Z, which should be good until around mid-2069.
npm install simpleflake
On Windows, you may need to specify path to your OpenSSL installation:
npm install --openssl-root=/path/to/openssl
(Note: For a version compatible with nodejs v4,
npm install simpleflake@1.0.1)
Generate an id using current time and a random sequence number:
var flake = require('simpleflake');
var id = flake(); // <Buffer 34 62 a7 d5 c7 36 7c b9>
id.toString('hex'); // '3462a7d5c7367cb9'
id.toString('base58'); // '9mCpPjW7D5a'
id.toString('base10'); // '3774763974302006457'
Generate an id using deterministic time and sequence:
var id = flake(Date.UTC(2014, 1, 1), 1); // <Buffer 33 bf f7 7e 00 00 00 01>
Parse an id into its time and sequence components:
flake.parse(id); // [ 1396671731598, 3570873 ]
flake.parse('9mCpPjW7D5a', 'base58'); // [ 1396671731598, 3570873 ]
flake.parse('3774763974302006457', 'base10'); // [ 1396671731598, 3570873 ]
Customise generation options (default values shown):
flake.options.epoch = Date.UTC(2000, 0, 1);
flake.options.timebits = 41;