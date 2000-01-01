openbase logo
sim

simpleflake

by Simon Ratner
2.0.0 (see all)

Distributed id generation for the lazy.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

node-simpleflake

travis   npm

Distributed id generation for the lazy. Inspired by this article.

Generates ids consisting of a 41 bit time (millisecond precision with custom epoch) followed 23 random bits. Result is a Buffer with an added feature of base58 and base10 conversions for producing compact and readable strings.

Custom epoch starts on 2000-01-01T00:00:00.000Z, which should be good until around mid-2069.

Install

npm install simpleflake

On Windows, you may need to specify path to your OpenSSL installation:

npm install --openssl-root=/path/to/openssl

(Note: For a version compatible with nodejs v4, npm install simpleflake@1.0.1)

Use

Generate an id using current time and a random sequence number:

var flake = require('simpleflake');
var id = flake();                         // <Buffer 34 62 a7 d5 c7 36 7c b9>
id.toString('hex');                       // '3462a7d5c7367cb9'
id.toString('base58');                    // '9mCpPjW7D5a'
id.toString('base10');                    // '3774763974302006457'

Generate an id using deterministic time and sequence:

var id = flake(Date.UTC(2014, 1, 1), 1);  // <Buffer 33 bf f7 7e 00 00 00 01>

Parse an id into its time and sequence components:

flake.parse(id);                                  // [ 1396671731598, 3570873 ]
flake.parse('9mCpPjW7D5a', 'base58');             // [ 1396671731598, 3570873 ]
flake.parse('3774763974302006457', 'base10');     // [ 1396671731598, 3570873 ]

Customise generation options (default values shown):

flake.options.epoch = Date.UTC(2000, 0, 1);
flake.options.timebits = 41;

License

MIT

