SimpleDDP 🥚

The aim of this library is to simplify the process of working with Meteor.js server over DDP protocol using external JS environments (like Node.js, Cordova, Ionic, ReactNative, etc).

It is battle tested 🏰 in production and ready to use 🔨.

If you like this project ⭐ is always welcome.

Important

SimpleDDP is written in ES6 and uses modern features like promises. Though its precompiled with Babel, your js environment must support ES6 features. So if you are planning to use SimpleDDP be sure that your js environment supports ES6 features or include polyfills yourself (like Babel Polyfill).

Project uses semantic versioning 2.0.0.

DDP (protocol) specification.

Install

npm install simpleddp --save

Plugins

Example

First of all you need WebSocket implementation for your node app. We will use isomorphic-ws package for this since it works on the client and serverside.

npm install isomorphic-ws ws --save

Import/require simpleDDP .

const simpleDDP = require ( "simpleddp" ); const ws = require ( "isomorphic-ws" );

or

import simpleDDP from 'simpleDDP' ; import ws from 'isomorphic-ws' ;

Now you should make a new simpleDDP instance.

let opts = { endpoint : "ws://someserver.com/websocket" , SocketConstructor : ws, reconnectInterval : 5000 }; const server = new simpleDDP(opts);

Connection is not going to be established immediately after you create a simpleDDP instance. If you need to check your connection simply use server.connected property which is true if you are connected to the server, otherwise it's false .

You can also add some events for connection status.

server.on( 'connected' , () => { }); server.on( 'disconnected' , () => { }); server.on( 'error' , (e) => { });

As an alternative you can use a async/await style (or then(...) ).

( async ()=>{ await server.connect(); })();

The next thing we are going to do is subscribing to some publications.

let userSub = server.subscribe( "user_pub" ); let otherSub = server.subscribe( "other_pub" , 'param1' , 2 ); ( async ( )=> { await userSub.ready(); let nextSub = server.subscribe( "next_pub" ); await nextSub.ready(); })();

You can fetch all things you've subscribed for using server.collection method. Also you can get reactive data sources (plain js objects which will be automatically updated if something changes on the server).