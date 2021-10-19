openbase logo
sim

simplecookie

by Tim
1.0.1 (see all)

A small javascript utility to make handling cookies simple

Documentation
Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

simpleCookie

A small utility to make handling cookies simple

A small utility to make handling cookies simple

307 bytes minified & gzipped

Useage

After minifying/uglifying simpleCookie.js

_smplCke.set('test', {'foo' : 'bar', 1 : true}, 'Thu, 18 Dec 2019 12:00:00 UTC', '/login');

Parameters one and two are mandatory, three and four are optional, and default to session and / respectively. The value of a cookie can be a string or an object.

_smplCke.get('test')

If the value of the cookie is an object, an object will be returned. Otherwise, this will return a string.

_smplCke.del('test')

_smplCke.is('test')

Will return true or false

Contributing

This library is meant to provide a minimal API, which can be extended upon by the user if needed. With that in mind, please do not submit pull requests containing additional features, unless they allow for necessary functionality which is not currently provided.

TimNY
Christ follower. Stuff Maker. Mostly Javascript
3 months ago

