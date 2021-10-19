simpleCookie

A small utility to make handling cookies simple

307 bytes minified & gzipped

Useage

After minifying/uglifying simpleCookie.js

Setting a cookie

_smplCke.set('test', {'foo' : 'bar', 1 : true}, 'Thu, 18 Dec 2019 12:00:00 UTC', '/login');

Parameters one and two are mandatory, three and four are optional, and default to session and / respectively. The value of a cookie can be a string or an object.

Getting a cookie

_smplCke.get('test')

If the value of the cookie is an object, an object will be returned. Otherwise, this will return a string.

Deleting a cookie

_smplCke.del('test')

Finding a cookie

_smplCke.is('test')

Will return true or false

Contributing

This library is meant to provide a minimal API, which can be extended upon by the user if needed. With that in mind, please do not submit pull requests containing additional features, unless they allow for necessary functionality which is not currently provided.