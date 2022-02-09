EthereumJS Monorepo

This was originally the EthereumJS VM repository. In Q1 2020 we brought some of its building blocks together to simplify development. Below you can find the packages included in this repository.

🚧 Please note that the master branch is updated on a daily basis, and to inspect code related to a specific package version, refer to the tags.

Package dependency relationship

Getting Started

See our monorepo documentation to get started on setting up the repository and installing dependencies. The config folder gives an overview on shared configuration and scripts between packages.

EthereumJS

See our organizational documentation for an introduction to EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.

If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.

LICENSE

Most packages are MPL-2.0 licensed, see package folder for the respective license.