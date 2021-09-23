SimpleBar does NOT implement a custom scroll behaviour. It keeps the native
overflow: auto scroll and only replace the scrollbar visual appearance.
SimpleBar uses pure CSS to style the scrollbar. You can easily customize it as you want! Or even have multiple style on the same page...or just keep the default style ("Mac OS" scrollbar style).
Only 6kb minified. SimpleBar doesn't use Javascript to handle scrolling. You keep the performances/behaviours of the native scroll.
SimpleBar has been tested on the following browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, IE11.
The easiest way to use SimpleBar is with the default dependency-free version:
npm install simplebar.
If you are using a framework, SimpleBar also supports the most popular ones: Vue, Angular and React.
You can check our demo page (which is also the one we use for automated tests).
Before using SimpleBar it's important to know its limitations!
See changelog here : https://github.com/Grsmto/simplebar/releases
