sim

simplebar

by Adrien Denat
5.3.6 (see all)

Custom scrollbars vanilla javascript library with native scroll, done simple, lightweight, easy to use and cross-browser.

Overview

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

858K

GitHub Stars

4.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Scroll Bar

Reviews

Average Rating

Readme

SimpleBar


NPM version NPM downloads Build Status


SimpleBar does only one thing: replace the browser's default scrollbar with a custom CSS-styled one without losing performances. Unlike some popular plugins, SimpleBar doesn't mimic scroll with Javascript, causing janks and strange scrolling behaviours... You keep the awesomeness of native scrolling...with a custom scrollbar!

SimpleBar does NOT implement a custom scroll behaviour. It keeps the native overflow: auto scroll and only replace the scrollbar visual appearance.

Design it as you want

SimpleBar uses pure CSS to style the scrollbar. You can easily customize it as you want! Or even have multiple style on the same page...or just keep the default style ("Mac OS" scrollbar style).

Lightweight and performant

Only 6kb minified. SimpleBar doesn't use Javascript to handle scrolling. You keep the performances/behaviours of the native scroll.

Supported everywhere

SimpleBar has been tested on the following browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, IE11.

Getting started

The easiest way to use SimpleBar is with the default dependency-free version: npm install simplebar.

If you are using a framework, SimpleBar also supports the most popular ones: Vue, Angular and React.

Demo

You can check our demo page (which is also the one we use for automated tests).

Limitations

Before using SimpleBar it's important to know its limitations!

Changelog

See changelog here : https://github.com/Grsmto/simplebar/releases

Credits

Alternatives

perfect-scrollbarMinimalistic but perfect custom scrollbar plugin. Get more free components with Material Design for Bootstrap UI Kit (link below)
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
675K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ss
simple-scrollbarVery simple and lightweight vanilla javascript library for creating a custom scrollbar cross-browser.
GitHub Stars
538
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ove
overlayscrollbarsA javascript scrollbar plugin which hides native scrollbars, provides custom styleable overlay scrollbars and keeps the native functionality and feeling.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3M
min
minibarjsA lightweight scrollbar library written in vanilla javascript.
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
1K
tru
@lugindev/truescrollbarSimple custom scrollbar vanilla js
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
97
Tutorials

Quickly and Easily Create Custom Scrollbars that Look Awesome
www.youtube.comQuickly and Easily Create Custom Scrollbars that Look AwesomeToday’s Question: Do you use a Mac or PC for design and/or coding? -- In today’s tutorial, we’re going to use something called “simplebar” to very easily cre...