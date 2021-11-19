Simple High Level NodeJS XMPP Library

Install

$ npm install simple-xmpp

Example

var xmpp = require ( 'simple-xmpp' ); xmpp.on( 'online' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'Connected with JID: ' + data.jid.user); console .log( 'Yes, I\'m connected!' ); }); xmpp.on( 'chat' , function ( from, message ) { xmpp.send( from , 'echo: ' + message); }); xmpp.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); xmpp.on( 'subscribe' , function ( from ) { if ( from === 'a.friend@gmail.com' ) { xmpp.acceptSubscription( from ); } }); xmpp.connect({ jid : username@gmail.com, password : password, host : 'talk.google.com' , port : 5222 }); xmpp.subscribe( 'your.friend@gmail.com' ); xmpp.getRoster();

Documentation

Events

Online

Event emitted when successfully connected. Callback is passed an object containing information about the newly connected user.

xmpp.on( 'online' , function ( data ) { console .log( 'Yes, I\'m online' ); });

Close

event where the connection has been closed

xmpp.on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'connection has been closed!' ); });

Chat

Event emitted when somebody sends a chat message to you (either a direct message or a private message from a MUC)

xmpp.on( 'chat' , function ( from, message ) { console .log( '%s says %s' , from , message); });

Chat State

event emitted when a buddys chatstate changes [ 'active', 'composing', 'paused', 'inactive', 'gone' ]

xmpp.on( 'chatstate' , function ( from, state ) { console .log( '% is currently %s' , from , state); });

Group Chat

event where emits when somebody sends a group chat message to you

xmpp.on( 'groupchat' , function ( conference, from, message, stamp ) { console .log( '%s says %s on %s on %s at %s' , from , message, conference, stamp.substr( 0 , 9 ), stamp.substr( 10 )); });

Buddy

Event emitted when state of the buddy on your chat list changes

xmpp.on( 'buddy' , function ( jid, state, statusText, resource ) { console .log( '%s is in %s state - %s -%s' , jid, state, statusText, resource); });

Group Buddy

Event emitted when state of the buddy on group chat you recently joined changes

xmpp.on( 'groupbuddy' , function ( conference, from, state, statusText ) { console .log( '%s: %s is in %s state - %s' ,conference, from , state, statusText); });

Buddy capabilities

Event emitted when a buddy's client capabilities are retrieved. Capabilities specify which additional features supported by the buddy's XMPP client (such as audio and video chat). See XEP-0115: Entity Capabilities for more information.

xmpp.on( 'buddyCapabilities' , function ( jid, data ) { console .log(data.features); });

Stanza

access core stanza element when such received Fires for every incoming stanza

Methods

Send Chat Messages

xmpp.send(to, message, group);

Send Friend requests

xmpp.subscribe(to);

Accept Friend requests

xmpp.acceptSubscription( from );

Unsubscribe Friend

xmpp.unsubscribe(to);

Accept unsubscription requests

xmpp.acceptUnsubscription( from );

Set presence

xmpp.setPresence( 'away' , 'Out to lunch' );

Set chatstate

xmpp.setChatstate( 'user@host.com' , 'composing' );

Get vCard

xmpp.getVCard( 'user@host.com' , function ( vcard ) { console .log( 'user@host.com vcard: ' , vcard); });

Probe the state of the buddy

xmpp.probe(jid, function ( state ) { });

Disconnect session

xmpp.disconnect();

Fields

Fields provided Additional Core functionalies

The underlying connection object

var xmpp = simpleXMPP.connect({}); xmpp.conn;

XMPP Element class (from node-xmpp)

var xmpp = simpleXMPP.connect({}); xmpp.Element;

Guides