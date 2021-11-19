Simple High Level NodeJS XMPP Library
$ npm install simple-xmpp
var xmpp = require('simple-xmpp');
xmpp.on('online', function(data) {
console.log('Connected with JID: ' + data.jid.user);
console.log('Yes, I\'m connected!');
});
xmpp.on('chat', function(from, message) {
xmpp.send(from, 'echo: ' + message);
});
xmpp.on('error', function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
xmpp.on('subscribe', function(from) {
if (from === 'a.friend@gmail.com') {
xmpp.acceptSubscription(from);
}
});
xmpp.connect({
jid: username@gmail.com,
password: password,
host: 'talk.google.com',
port: 5222
});
xmpp.subscribe('your.friend@gmail.com');
// check for incoming subscription requests
xmpp.getRoster();
Event emitted when successfully connected. Callback is passed an object containing information about the newly connected user.
xmpp.on('online', function(data) {
console.log('Yes, I\'m online');
});
event where the connection has been closed
xmpp.on('close', function() {
console.log('connection has been closed!');
});
Event emitted when somebody sends a chat message to you (either a direct message or a private message from a MUC)
xmpp.on('chat', function(from, message) {
console.log('%s says %s', from, message);
});
event emitted when a buddys chatstate changes [ 'active', 'composing', 'paused', 'inactive', 'gone' ]
xmpp.on('chatstate', function(from, state) {
console.log('% is currently %s', from, state);
});
event where emits when somebody sends a group chat message to you
xmpp.on('groupchat', function(conference, from, message, stamp) {
console.log('%s says %s on %s on %s at %s',
from, message, conference, stamp.substr(0,9), stamp.substr(10));
});
Event emitted when state of the buddy on your chat list changes
/**
@param jid - is the id of buddy (eg:- hello@gmail.com)
@param state - state of the buddy. value will be one of the following constant can be access
via require('simple-xmpp').STATUS
AWAY - Buddy goes away
DND - Buddy set its status as "Do Not Disturb" or "Busy",
ONLINE - Buddy comes online or available to chat
OFFLINE - Buddy goes offline
@param statusText - status message of the buddy (known as "custom message" in Gmail).
`null` if the buddy has not specified any status text.
@param resource - is the last parameter of JID, which tells that the user is logged in via with device.
(e.g mobile , Desktop )
*/
xmpp.on('buddy', function(jid, state, statusText, resource) {
console.log('%s is in %s state - %s -%s', jid, state, statusText, resource);
});
Event emitted when state of the buddy on group chat you recently joined changes
xmpp.on('groupbuddy', function(conference, from, state, statusText) {
console.log('%s: %s is in %s state - %s',conference, from, state, statusText);
});
Event emitted when a buddy's client capabilities are retrieved. Capabilities specify which additional features supported by the buddy's XMPP client (such as audio and video chat). See XEP-0115: Entity Capabilities for more information.
xmpp.on('buddyCapabilities', function(jid, data) {
// data contains clientName and features
console.log(data.features);
});
access core stanza element when such received Fires for every incoming stanza
/**
@param stanza - the core object
xmpp.on('stanza', function(stanza) {
console.log(stanza);
});
*/
Send Chat Messages
/**
@param to - Address to send (eg:- abc@gmail.com - room@conference.domain.tld)
@param message - message to be sent
@param group - if true, send the message in a group chat
*/
xmpp.send(to, message, group);
Send Friend requests
/**
@param to - Address to send (eg:- your.friend@gmail.com)
*/
xmpp.subscribe(to);
Accept Friend requests
/**
@param from - Address to accept (eg:- your.friend@gmail.com)
*/
xmpp.acceptSubscription(from);
Unsubscribe Friend
/**
@param to - Address to unsubscribe (eg:- no.longer.friend@gmail.com)
*/
xmpp.unsubscribe(to);
Accept unsubscription requests
/**
@param from - Address to accept (eg:- no.longer.friend@gmail.com)
*/
xmpp.acceptUnsubscription(from);
Set presence
/**
@param show - Your current presence state ['away', 'dnd', 'xa', 'chat']
@param status - (optional) free text as your status message
*/
xmpp.setPresence('away', 'Out to lunch');
Set chatstate
/**
@param to - The target JID (ie. person you are chatting with) to receive the chatstate
@param state - Your current chatstate [ 'active', 'composing', 'paused', 'inactive', 'gone' ]
*/
xmpp.setChatstate('user@host.com', 'composing');
Get vCard
/*
@param buddy - The JID to use
@param callback - The function to call when the vCard is retreived. The returned data will be a JSON object
*/
xmpp.getVCard('user@host.com', function (vcard) {
console.log('user@host.com vcard: ', vcard);
});
Probe the state of the buddy
/**
@param jid - Buddy's id (eg:- abc@gmail.com)
@param state - State of the buddy. value will be one of the following constant can be access
via require('simple-xmpp').STATUS
AWAY - Buddy goes away
DND - Buddy set its status as "Do Not Disturb" or "Busy",
ONLINE - Buddy comes online or available to chat
OFFLINE - Buddy goes offline
*/
xmpp.probe(jid, function(state) {
});
Disconnect session
/**
no params
*/
xmpp.disconnect();
Fields provided Additional Core functionalies
The underlying connection object
var xmpp = simpleXMPP.connect({});
xmpp.conn; // the connection object
XMPP Element class (from node-xmpp)
var xmpp = simpleXMPP.connect({});
xmpp.Element; // the connection object