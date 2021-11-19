openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

simple-xmpp

by simple-xmpp
2.3.1 (see all)

Simple High Level NodeJS XMPP Client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

297

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-simple-xmpp

Simple High Level NodeJS XMPP Library

Install

$ npm install simple-xmpp

Example

var xmpp = require('simple-xmpp');

xmpp.on('online', function(data) {
    console.log('Connected with JID: ' + data.jid.user);
    console.log('Yes, I\'m connected!');
});

xmpp.on('chat', function(from, message) {
    xmpp.send(from, 'echo: ' + message);
});

xmpp.on('error', function(err) {
    console.error(err);
});

xmpp.on('subscribe', function(from) {
    if (from === 'a.friend@gmail.com') {
        xmpp.acceptSubscription(from);
    }
});

xmpp.connect({
    jid: username@gmail.com,
    password: password,
    host: 'talk.google.com',
    port: 5222
});

xmpp.subscribe('your.friend@gmail.com');
// check for incoming subscription requests
xmpp.getRoster();

Documentation

Events

Online

Event emitted when successfully connected. Callback is passed an object containing information about the newly connected user.

xmpp.on('online', function(data) {
    console.log('Yes, I\'m online');
});

Close

event where the connection has been closed

xmpp.on('close', function() {
    console.log('connection has been closed!');
});

Chat

Event emitted when somebody sends a chat message to you (either a direct message or a private message from a MUC)

xmpp.on('chat', function(from, message) {
    console.log('%s says %s', from, message);
});

Chat State

event emitted when a buddys chatstate changes [ 'active', 'composing', 'paused', 'inactive', 'gone' ]

xmpp.on('chatstate', function(from, state) {
    console.log('% is currently %s', from, state);
});

Group Chat

event where emits when somebody sends a group chat message to you

xmpp.on('groupchat', function(conference, from, message, stamp) {
    console.log('%s says %s on %s on %s at %s', 
                from, message, conference, stamp.substr(0,9), stamp.substr(10));
});

Buddy

Event emitted when state of the buddy on your chat list changes

/**
    @param jid - is the id of buddy (eg:- hello@gmail.com)
    @param state - state of the buddy. value will be one of the following constant can be access 
                   via require('simple-xmpp').STATUS
        AWAY - Buddy goes away
        DND - Buddy set its status as "Do Not Disturb" or "Busy",
        ONLINE - Buddy comes online or available to chat
        OFFLINE - Buddy goes offline
    @param statusText - status message of the buddy (known as "custom message" in Gmail).
                        `null` if the buddy has not specified any status text.

    @param resource - is the last parameter of JID, which tells that the user is logged in via with device. 
                      (e.g mobile , Desktop )
*/
xmpp.on('buddy', function(jid, state, statusText, resource) {
    console.log('%s is in %s state - %s -%s', jid, state, statusText, resource);
});

Group Buddy

Event emitted when state of the buddy on group chat you recently joined changes

xmpp.on('groupbuddy', function(conference, from, state, statusText) {
    console.log('%s: %s is in %s state - %s',conference, from, state, statusText);
});

Buddy capabilities

Event emitted when a buddy's client capabilities are retrieved. Capabilities specify which additional features supported by the buddy's XMPP client (such as audio and video chat). See XEP-0115: Entity Capabilities for more information.

xmpp.on('buddyCapabilities', function(jid, data) {
    // data contains clientName and features
    console.log(data.features);
});

Stanza

access core stanza element when such received Fires for every incoming stanza

/**
    @param stanza - the core object
    xmpp.on('stanza', function(stanza) {
        console.log(stanza);
    });
*/

Methods

Send Chat Messages

/**
    @param to - Address to send (eg:- abc@gmail.com - room@conference.domain.tld)
    @param message - message to be sent
    @param group - if true, send the message in a group chat
*/

xmpp.send(to, message, group);

Send Friend requests

/**
    @param to - Address to send (eg:- your.friend@gmail.com)
*/
xmpp.subscribe(to);

Accept Friend requests

/**
    @param from - Address to accept (eg:- your.friend@gmail.com)
*/
xmpp.acceptSubscription(from);

Unsubscribe Friend

/**
    @param to - Address to unsubscribe (eg:- no.longer.friend@gmail.com)
*/
xmpp.unsubscribe(to);

Accept unsubscription requests

/**
    @param from - Address to accept (eg:- no.longer.friend@gmail.com)
*/
xmpp.acceptUnsubscription(from);

Set presence

/**
    @param show - Your current presence state ['away', 'dnd', 'xa', 'chat']
    @param status - (optional) free text as your status message
*/
xmpp.setPresence('away', 'Out to lunch');

Set chatstate

/**
    @param to - The target JID (ie. person you are chatting with) to receive the chatstate
    @param state - Your current chatstate [ 'active', 'composing', 'paused', 'inactive', 'gone' ]
*/
xmpp.setChatstate('user@host.com', 'composing');

Get vCard

/*
    @param buddy - The JID to use
    @param callback - The function to call when the vCard is retreived. The returned data will be a JSON object
*/
xmpp.getVCard('user@host.com', function (vcard) {
    console.log('user@host.com vcard: ', vcard);
});

Probe the state of the buddy

/**
    @param jid - Buddy's id (eg:- abc@gmail.com)
    @param state -  State of the buddy.  value will be one of the following constant can be access 
                    via require('simple-xmpp').STATUS
        AWAY - Buddy goes away
        DND - Buddy set its status as "Do Not Disturb" or    "Busy",
        ONLINE - Buddy comes online or available to chat
        OFFLINE - Buddy goes offline
*/

xmpp.probe(jid, function(state) {

});

Disconnect session

/**
    no params
*/

xmpp.disconnect();

Fields

Fields provided Additional Core functionalies

xmpp.conn

The underlying connection object

var xmpp = simpleXMPP.connect({});
xmpp.conn; // the connection object

xmpp.Element

XMPP Element class (from node-xmpp)

var xmpp = simpleXMPP.connect({});
xmpp.Element; // the connection object

Guides

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial