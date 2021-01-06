This package is used by WebTorrent.
npm install simple-websocket
This package works in the browser with browserify. If
you do not use a bundler, you can use the
simplewebsocket.min.js standalone script
directly in a
<script> tag. This exports a
SimpleWebsocket constructor on
window. Wherever you see
Socket in the examples below, substitute that with
SimpleWebsocket.
var Socket = require('simple-websocket')
var socket = new Socket('wss://echo.websocket.org')
socket.on('connect', function () {
// socket is connected!
socket.send('sup!')
})
socket.on('data', function (data) {
console.log('got message: ' + data)
})
socket = new Socket(url)
Create a new WebSocket connection to the server at
url. This usage is a shorthand
for
socket = new Socket({ url: url })
socket = new Socket(opts)
If
opts.url is specified as a string, then a WebSocket connection will be created
to the server at
opts.url.
If
opts.socket is specified as an instance of a raw WebSocket object, then the
given WebSocket object will be used and one will not be automatically be created
internally. (This is for advanced users.)
Other properties on
opts will be passed through to the underlying superclass,
stream.Duplex.
socket.send(data)
Send text/binary data to the WebSocket server.
data can be any of several types:
String,
Buffer (see buffer),
TypedArrayView
(
Uint8Array, etc.),
ArrayBuffer, or
Blob (in browsers that support it).
Note: If this method is called before the
socket.on('connect') event has fired, then
data will be buffered.
socket.destroy([err])
Destroy and cleanup this websocket connection.
If the optional
err parameter is passed, then it will be emitted as an
'error'
event on the stream.
Socket.WEBSOCKET_SUPPORT
Detect WebSocket support in the javascript environment.
var Socket = require('simple-websocket')
if (Socket.WEBSOCKET_SUPPORT) {
// websocket support!
} else {
// fallback
}
socket.on('connect', function () {})
Fired when the websocket connection is ready to use.
socket.on('data', function (data) {})
Received a message from the websocket server.
data will be either a
String or a
Buffer/Uint8Array (see buffer).
JSON strings will be parsed and the resulting
Object emitted.
socket.on('close', function () {})
Called when the websocket connection has closed.
socket.on('error', function (err) {})
err is an
Error object.
Fired when a fatal error occurs.
The server implementation is basically
ws but the
'connection' event provides
sockets that are instances of
simple-websocket, i.e. they are duplex streams.
var Server = require('simple-websocket/server')
var server = new Server({ port: port }) // see `ws` docs for other options
server.on('connection', function (socket) {
socket.write('pong')
socket.on('data', function (data) {})
socket.on('close', function () {})
socket.on('error', function (err) {})
})
server.close()
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.