Web Notifications made easy

Overview

The simple-web-notification is a simplified web notifications API with automatic permissions support.

This library requires no external dependencies, however the browser must support the Notification API or have a polyfill available.

See W3 Specification for more information.

Demo

Live Demo

Usage

In order to use the simplified web notification API you first must add the relevant dependencies:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "web-notification.js" > </ script >

Now you can use the API anywhere in your application, for example:

document .querySelector( '.some-button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , function onClick ( ) { webNotification.showNotification( 'Example Notification' , { body : 'Notification Text...' , icon : 'my-icon.ico' , onClick : function onNotificationClicked ( ) { console .log( 'Notification clicked.' ); }, autoClose : 4000 }, function onShow ( error, hide ) { if (error) { window .alert( 'Unable to show notification: ' + error.message); } else { console .log( 'Notification Shown.' ); setTimeout( function hideNotification ( ) { console .log( 'Hiding notification....' ); hide(); }, 5000 ); } }); });

In case you wish to use service worker web notifications, you must provide the serviceWorkerRegistration in the options as follows:

navigator.serviceWorker.register( 'service-worker.js' ).then( function ( registration ) { document .querySelector( '.some-button' ).addEventListener( 'click' , function onClick ( ) { webNotification.showNotification( 'Example Notification' , { serviceWorkerRegistration : registration, body : 'Notification Text...' , icon : 'my-icon.ico' , actions : [ { action : 'Start' , title : 'Start' }, { action : 'Stop' , title : 'Stop' } ], autoClose : 4000 }, function onShow ( error, hide ) { if (error) { window .alert( 'Unable to show notification: ' + error.message); } else { console .log( 'Notification Shown.' ); setTimeout( function hideNotification ( ) { console .log( 'Hiding notification....' ); hide(); }, 5000 ); } }); }); });

In case you wish to invoke the permissions API manually you can use the webNotification.requestPermission function.

This function triggers the request permissions dialog in case permissions were not already granted.

webNotification.requestPermission( function onRequest ( granted ) { if (granted) { console .log( 'Permission Granted.' ); } else { console .log( 'Permission Not Granted.' ); } });

When using an AMD loader (such as RequireJS) or CommonJS type loader, the webNotification object is not automatically defined on the window scope.

Installation

Run npm install in your project as follows:

npm install --save simple-web-notification

Or if you are using bower, you can install it as follows:

bower install simple-web-notification --save

Limitations

The web notifications API is not fully supported in all browsers.

Please see supported browser versions for more information on the official spec support.

API Documentation

See full docs at: API Docs

Contributing

See contributing guide

Release History

Date Version Description 2020-05-13 v2.0.1 Revert bower.json deletion but not use it in CI build 2020-05-11 v2.0.0 Migrate to github actions, upgrade minimal node version and remove bower 2019-02-08 v1.0.32 Maintenance 2018-06-25 v1.0.28 Expose webNotification.requestPermission #5 2018-06-14 v1.0.26 Better error detection on chrome mobile #4 2017-08-25 v1.0.21 Support service worker web notifications 2017-01-31 v1.0.3 Removed polyfill dependency 2017-01-22 v1.0.0 Official release 2017-01-22 v0.0.2 Initial release

License

Developed by Sagie Gur-Ari and licensed under the Apache 2 open source license.