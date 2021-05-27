Please use this fork if you are using vue3: simple-vue3-validator
Simple Vue validator is a lightweight yet flexible plugin for Vue.js 2.0 that allows you to validate input fields, and display errors. It watches changes of your model data, validates them and informs you with the validation result.
It supports the following features:
Please checkout the full documentation for more detail.
Package is installable via npm.
npm install --save simple-vue-validator
You can also install it via bower.
bower install --save simple-vue-validator
NOTE: for bower package, please use /dist/plugin.js.
import Vue from 'vue';
import SimpleVueValidation from 'simple-vue-validator';
Vue.use(SimpleVueValidation);
Define the
validators object in your vue / component instance:
validators: {
email: function (value) {
return Validator.value(value).required().email();
}
}
In the template HTML use the
validation object injected by the library to display validation status / results.
<div class="message">{{ validation.firstError('email') }}</div>
