Simple virtual-dom algorithm. It has only ~500 lines of code, including very basic idea of virtual-dom algorithm.

NOTE: This is an experiment library, DO NOT use it in any serious productions.

Install

npm:

$ npm install simple- virtual -dom --save

or checkout the bundle.js in dist :

< script src = "simple-virtual-dom/dist/bundle.js" > </ script >

Usage

var svd = require ( 'simple-virtual-dom' ) var el = svd.el var diff = svd.diff var patch = svd.patch var tree = el( 'div' , { 'id' : 'container' }, [ el( 'h1' , { style : 'color: blue' }, [ 'simple virtal dom' ]), el( 'p' , [ 'Hello, virtual-dom' ]), el( 'ul' , [el( 'li' )]) ]) var root = tree.render() var newTree = el( 'div' , { 'id' : 'container' }, [ el( 'h1' , { style : 'color: red' }, [ 'simple virtal dom' ]), el( 'p' , [ 'Hello, virtual-dom' ]), el( 'ul' , [el( 'li' ), el( 'li' )]) ]) var patches = diff(tree, newTree) patch(root, patches)

You can checkout the full example in example folder.

You should always provide a unique key property for each child in array(just like ReactJS's keyed children) for Virtual-DOM to reorder children instead of replacing the whole list when perform diff algorithm.

var root = el( 'ul' , [ el( 'li' , { key : 'uid1' }, [ 'Jerry' ]), el( 'li' , { key : 'uid2' }, [ 'Tomy' ]), el( 'li' , { key : 'uid3' }, [ 'Lucy' ]), ]) var newRoot = el( 'ul' , [ el( 'li' , { key : 'uid1' }, [ 'Jerry' ]), el( 'li' , { key : 'uid2' }, [ 'Tomy' ]), el( 'li' , { key : 'uid4' }, [ 'Lily' ]), el( 'li' , { key : 'uid3' }, [ 'Lucy' ]), ]) var patches = diff(root, newRoot)

