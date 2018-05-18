KeyValue encoder/decoder for various languages

Format: https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/KeyValues

VDF may contain comments. However, they are not preserved during decoding.

Online (in your browser)

Go to http://rossengeorgiev.github.io/vdf-parser/

Python

Moved to https://github.com/ValvePython/vdf

Install via pypi: pip install vdf

Javascript

Using vdf.js

data = VDF.parse(vdf_text); vdf_text = VDF.stringify(data);

Or the version on npm (https://www.npmjs.com/package/simple-vdf)

npm install simple-vdf

vdf = require ( 'simple-vdf' ); data = vdf.parse(vdf_text); vdf_text = vdf.stringify(data);

PHP

require_once ( 'vdf.php' ); $array = vdf_decode($vdf); $vdf = vdf_encode($array); $indented_vdf = vdf_encode($array, true );

License

See license file.