openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sv

simple-vdf

by Rossen
1.1.1 (see all)

📜 Libraries to (de)serialize Valve's KeyValue format (VDF) in various languages

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

489

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

KeyValue encoder/decoder for various languages

Format: https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/KeyValues

VDF may contain comments. However, they are not preserved during decoding.

Online (in your browser)

Go to http://rossengeorgiev.github.io/vdf-parser/

Python

Moved to https://github.com/ValvePython/vdf

Install via pypi: pip install vdf

Javascript

Using vdf.js

data = VDF.parse(vdf_text);
vdf_text = VDF.stringify(data);

Or the version on npm (https://www.npmjs.com/package/simple-vdf)

npm install simple-vdf

vdf = require('simple-vdf');
data = vdf.parse(vdf_text);
vdf_text = vdf.stringify(data);

PHP

require_once('vdf.php');

$array = vdf_decode($vdf);
$vdf = vdf_encode($array);
$indented_vdf = vdf_encode($array, true);

License

See license file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial