Format: https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/KeyValues
VDF may contain comments. However, they are not preserved during decoding.
Go to http://rossengeorgiev.github.io/vdf-parser/
Moved to https://github.com/ValvePython/vdf
Install via pypi:
pip install vdf
Using
vdf.js
data = VDF.parse(vdf_text);
vdf_text = VDF.stringify(data);
Or the version on
npm (https://www.npmjs.com/package/simple-vdf)
npm install simple-vdf
vdf = require('simple-vdf');
data = vdf.parse(vdf_text);
vdf_text = vdf.stringify(data);
require_once('vdf.php');
$array = vdf_decode($vdf);
$vdf = vdf_encode($array);
$indented_vdf = vdf_encode($array, true);
