simple-undo is a very basic javascript undo/redo stack for managing histories of basically anything.
Initially created to help fixing an issue in drawingboard.js.
bower install simple-undo.
npm install simple-undo
If you are using simple-undo in the browser, a SimpleUndo object is exported in
window after including simple-undo in your page, so it is very easy to use.
If you are using simple-undo as a nodejs module, just do
var SimpleUndo = require('simple-undo');
var myObject = {};
function myObjectSerializer(done) {
done(JSON.stringify(myObject));
}
function myObjectUnserializer(serialized) {
myObject = JSON.parse(serialized);
}
var history = new SimpleUndo({
maxLength: 10,
provider: myObjectSerializer
});
myObject.foo = 'bar';
history.save();
myObject.foo = 'baz';
history.save();
history.undo(myObjectUnserializer);
// myObject.foo == 'bar'
history.redo(myObjectUnserializer);
// myObject.foo == 'baz'
Another example is available on the GitHub page of the project
Accepted options are
provider : required. a function to call on
save, which should provide the current state of the historized object through the given
done callback
maxLength : the maximum number of items in history
onUpdate : a function to call to notify of changes in history. Will be called on
save,
undo,
redo and
clear
SimpleUndo
initialize (initialState) : registers the initial state of the managed object. If not call the default initial state is NULL
save () : calls the
provider and registers whatever it gives
undo (callback) : calls the callback with the previous state of the managed object in history
redo (callback) : calls the callback with the next state of the managed object in history
clear () : clears the whole history, except the inital state if any
count () : returns the count of elements in history, apart from the inital state
simple-undo is licensed under the terms of the Beerware license.
2014 - Matthias Jouan