simple-undo is a very basic javascript undo/redo stack for managing histories of basically anything.

Initially created to help fixing an issue in drawingboard.js.

Installation

Bower

bower install simple-undo .

NPM

npm install simple-undo

Usage

If you are using simple-undo in the browser, a SimpleUndo object is exported in window after including simple-undo in your page, so it is very easy to use.

If you are using simple-undo as a nodejs module, just do var SimpleUndo = require('simple-undo');

var myObject = {}; function myObjectSerializer ( done ) { done( JSON .stringify(myObject)); } function myObjectUnserializer ( serialized ) { myObject = JSON .parse(serialized); } var history = new SimpleUndo({ maxLength : 10 , provider : myObjectSerializer }); myObject.foo = 'bar' ; history.save(); myObject.foo = 'baz' ; history.save(); history.undo(myObjectUnserializer); history.redo(myObjectUnserializer);

Another example is available on the GitHub page of the project

Options and API

Accepted options are

provider : required. a function to call on save , which should provide the current state of the historized object through the given done callback

: required. a function to call on , which should provide the current state of the historized object through the given callback maxLength : the maximum number of items in history

: the maximum number of items in history onUpdate : a function to call to notify of changes in history. Will be called on save , undo , redo and clear

SimpleUndo

initialize (initialState) : registers the initial state of the managed object. If not call the default initial state is NULL

: registers the initial state of the managed object. If not call the default initial state is NULL save () : calls the provider and registers whatever it gives

: calls the and registers whatever it gives undo (callback) : calls the callback with the previous state of the managed object in history

: calls the callback with the previous state of the managed object in history redo (callback) : calls the callback with the next state of the managed object in history

: calls the callback with the next state of the managed object in history clear () : clears the whole history, except the inital state if any

: clears the whole history, except the inital state if any count () : returns the count of elements in history, apart from the inital state

License

simple-undo is licensed under the terms of the Beerware license.

2014 - Matthias Jouan