openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
su

simple-undo

by Matthias Jouan
1.0.2 (see all)

very basic javascript undo/redo stack for managing histories

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Beerware

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

simple-undo

Build Status

simple-undo is a very basic javascript undo/redo stack for managing histories of basically anything.

Initially created to help fixing an issue in drawingboard.js.

Installation

Bower

bower install simple-undo.

NPM

npm install simple-undo

Usage

If you are using simple-undo in the browser, a SimpleUndo object is exported in window after including simple-undo in your page, so it is very easy to use.

If you are using simple-undo as a nodejs module, just do var SimpleUndo = require('simple-undo');


var myObject = {};

function myObjectSerializer(done) {
    done(JSON.stringify(myObject));
}

function myObjectUnserializer(serialized) {
    myObject = JSON.parse(serialized);
}

var history = new SimpleUndo({
    maxLength: 10,
    provider: myObjectSerializer
});

myObject.foo = 'bar';
history.save();
myObject.foo = 'baz';
history.save();

history.undo(myObjectUnserializer);
// myObject.foo == 'bar'
history.redo(myObjectUnserializer);
// myObject.foo == 'baz'

Another example is available on the GitHub page of the project

Options and API

Accepted options are

  • provider : required. a function to call on save, which should provide the current state of the historized object through the given done callback
  • maxLength : the maximum number of items in history
  • onUpdate : a function to call to notify of changes in history. Will be called on save, undo, redo and clear

SimpleUndo

  • initialize (initialState) : registers the initial state of the managed object. If not call the default initial state is NULL
  • save () : calls the provider and registers whatever it gives
  • undo (callback) : calls the callback with the previous state of the managed object in history
  • redo (callback) : calls the callback with the next state of the managed object in history
  • clear () : clears the whole history, except the inital state if any
  • count () : returns the count of elements in history, apart from the inital state

License

simple-undo is licensed under the terms of the Beerware license.

2014 - Matthias Jouan

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial