A different take on the thermostat card for Home Assistant Lovelace UI. The aim is to provide a card with simpler interactions that are easier to use and take up less space, as well as provide more modularity to tweak the card. For example the abiltity to embed sensor values that are relevant to your thermostat (like humidity, energy usage, hours on +++).
Hide everything but sensors and temperature control:
type: custom:simple-thermostat
entity: climate.hvac
layout:
step: row
header: false
control: false
The 2.0 release is most likely a breaking change for the majority of users. Make sure you read the release notes and inspect the new configuration format. It offers more flexibility and features as well as a number of bug fixes.
Home Assistant 0.84 or higher
url: /hacsfiles/simple-thermostat/simple-thermostat.js
type: module
resources:
- url: /local/simple-thermostat.js?v=1
type: module
entity string: The thermostat entity id required
header false|Header object: See section about header config
setpoints false|Setpoints object: See section about setpoints config
layout Layout object:
step row|column: Where to render the setpoint up/down buttons
mode object: Disable elements for all modes
names boolean
icons boolean
headings boolean
sensors: object
type: list|table: How to render the sensors
labels: boolean: Whether to show labels/headings or not. Hiding here overrides hiding under root level
sensors config
service object: Must specify both domain+service if overriding
domain string: Override the service call domain
service string: Override the service call name
data object: Send extra data with the service call
unit string|bool: Override the unit to display. Set to false to hide unit
decimals number: Specify number of decimals to use: 1 or 0
fallback string: Specify a text to display if a valid set point can't be determined. Defaults to
N/A
step_size number: Override the default 0.5 step size for increasing/decreasing the temperature
label object: Override untranslated labels
temperature: string Override Temperature label
state: string Override State label
hide object: Control specifically information fields to show. Defaults to showing everything
temperature: bool (Default to
false)
state: bool (Default to
false)
control object|array (From 0.27)
hvac|fan|preset|swing object|bool: The key of the mode type (hvac, preset, fan, swing)
_name string: Override the name of the mode type
_hide_when_off bool: Hides the mode type selection row when the entity is off. Defaults to false shown
{mode} string: Name of mode type to control
name string|bool: Specify a custom name or set to
false to show only the icon
icon string|bool: Specify a custom icon or set to
false to not show icon
sensors array|false
entity string: A sensor value entity id
name string: Specify a sensor name to use instead of the default friendly_name
icon string: Specify an icon to use instead of a name
attribute string: The key for an attribute to use instead of state. If this sensor has no entity it will use the main entity's attributes
unit string: When specifying an attribute you can manually set the unit to display
decimals number: If you know your sensors has a numeric value you can round it to a number of decimals.
type relativetime: Special data types that result in special handling.
New in 2.0. Old ways of defining toggle_entity, faults, name and icon are no longer supported
Hiding the entire header is done with
header: false
If you pass an object you can pass any of the following keys.
Example:
header:
name: Overriden name
icon: mdi:sofa
toggle:
entity: switch.light
name: Light
faults:
- entity: switch.light
Full header config spec:
name string: Override the card name. Default is to use the friendly_name of the thermostat provided
toggle object: An entity id to create a toggle in the header for. This gives the option to control a separate entity which can be related to the thermostat entity (like a switch, or input_boolean)
entity string: The entity id to create the header for
name string|bool: Set the label to be shown to the left of the toggle. Set to true to show the friendly name of the toggle_entity
faults array|false: Show fault conditions as active/inactive icons in the header
entity string: A binary sensor entity id
icon string: Override the entity icon
hide_inactive bool: Hide the fault icon when inactive (Default to
false)
icon string|object: Show an icon next to the card name. You can also pass an object to specify specific icons. Current value is taken from attributes.hvac_action when available, or state as fallback.
auto: string Use this icon for hvac_action auto. Default mdi:radiator
cooling: string Use this icon for hvac_action cooling. Default mdi:snowflake
fan: string Use this icon for hvac_action fan. Default mdi:fan
heating: string Use this icon for hvac_action heating. Default mdi:radiator
idle: string: Use this icon for hvac_action idle. Default mdi:radiator-disabled
"off": string Use this icon for hvac_action off. Default mdi:radiator-off
auto: string Use this icon for state auto. Default hass:autorenew
cool: string Use this icon for state cooling. Default hass:snowflake
dry: string: Use this icon for state dry. Default hass:water-percent
fan_only: string Use this icon for state fan. Default hass:fan
heat: string Use this icon for state heat. Default hass:autorenew
heat_cool: string: Use this icon for state heat_cool. Default hass:fire
"off": string Use this icon for state off. Default hass:power
New in 2.0. Old ways of hiding setpoints is deprecated
If you specify setpoints manually you must include all setpoints you want included.
Normally there are only two possibilities here;
temperature or
target_temp_high +
target_temp_low. Single or dual thermostats. But, theoretically there could be multiple setpoints and this aims to support any permutation.
The new feature in 2.0 is the ability to hide one of the two setpoints for dual thermostats.
To manually specify to use the
temperature attribute as a setpoint you do:
setpoints:
temperature:
For dual thermostats:
setpoints:
target_temp_low:
target_temp_high:
To hide one of the dual setpoints:
setpoints:
target_temp_low:
hide: true
target_temp_high:
For climate devices supporting more setpoints you can include as many as you like. Automatic detection of set points only work for the single/dual cases.
In 0.27, in order to both support changes in the climate domain and to support controlling all modes like hvac, preset, fan and swing modes the old
modes configuration have been removed and replaced with a
control config.
The
control config is most easily explained using a few examples as it supports both a simplified definition using just an array to list the types of modes to control. By default, with no config, it will show
hvac and
preset (if the entity supports it). You can replicate the default manually like this:
control:
- hvac
- preset
This will list all modes for both types. You can get more fine grained control by switching to an object format and taking control of specific modes:
control:
preset:
away: true
none:
name: Not set
What is worth noticing is that there is no merging of the default any more, so with this config you will not get
hvac_mode displayed. If you still want it to display like default you need to set:
control:
preset:
away: true
none:
name: Not set
hvac: true
Please note that you need to quote off/on mode keys to not have them interprented as true/false.
control:
hvac:
off: will not work
"off": works
cards:
- type: 'custom:simple-thermostat'
entity: climate.my_room
step_size: 1
sensors:
- entity: sensor.fibaro_system_fgwpef_wall_plug_gen5_energy
- entity: sensor.fibaro_system_fgwpef_wall_plug_gen5_power
name: Energy today
- attribute: min_temp
name: Min temp
header:
faults:
- entity: binary_sensor.my_room_communications_fault
- entity: binary_sensor.my_room_low_battery_fault
icon: mdi:battery-low
toggle:
entity: switch.pump_relay
control:
hvac:
some_mode: false
another_mode: false
'off':
name: Make it cold
icon: false
'on':
name: false
icon: mdi:whitewalker
cards:
- type: 'custom:simple-thermostat'
entity: climate.my_room
step_size: 1
sensors:
- entity: sensor.fibaro_system_fgwpef_wall_plug_gen5_energy
header:
toggle:
entity: switch.pump_relay
name: Control the pump
The card uses the following CSS variables:
|Var name
|Default value
|Usage
|--st-font-size-xl
|var(--paper-font-display3_-_font-size)
|Used for target temperature
|--st-font-size-l
|var(--paper-font-display2_-_font-size)
|Unused at the moment
|--st-font-size-m
|var(--paper-font-title_-_font-size)
|Used for target temperature unit
|--st-font-size-title
|var(--ha-card-header-font-size, 24
|Font size for card heading
|--st-font-size-sensors
|var(--paper-font-subhead_-_font-size)
|Font size for sensors
|--st-spacing
|4px
|Base unit for spacing. Used in multiples many places
|--st-mode-active-background
|var(--primary-color)
|Background color for active mode button
|--st-mode-active-color
|var(--text-primary-color, #fff)
|Text color for active mode button
|--st-mode-background
|#dff4fd
|Background color for inactive mode button
|--st-toggle-label-color
|var(--text-primary-color)
|Text color for toggle label
|--st-font-size-toggle-label
|var(--paper-font-subhead_-_font-size)
|Font size for toggle label
|--st-fault-inactive-color
|var(--secondary-background-color)
|Icon color for inactive faults
|--st-fault-active-color
|var(--accent-color)
|Icon color for active faults
These variables can be changed globally in the current theme or on each card via card-mod.
Example that makes everything smaller and more compact except sensors that gets blown up completely.
example-theme:
st-font-size-xl: 24px
st-font-size-m: 20px
st-font-size-title: 20px
st-font-size-sensors: 30px
st-spacing: 2px
Same example as above, but will only apply to a single card.
type: 'custom:simple-thermostat'
style: |
ha-card {
--st-font-size-xl: 24px;
--st-font-size-m: 20px;
--st-font-size-title: 20px;
--st-font-size-sensors: 30px;
--st-spacing: 2px;
}
...