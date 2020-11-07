This is a very simple text parser written in TypeScript. It's based around strings and regular expressions so it's highly customizable, synchronous, and relatively fast.
Install via NPM/Yarn.
npm i simple-text-parser
yarn add simple-text-parser
The simple-text-parser package exports a
Parser class. Create a new instance from it.
import { Parser } from "simple-text-parser";
const parser = new Parser();
This library works by taking a plain text string and searching it for substrings and regular expressions. When a
match is found, it is parsed out into a tree and replaced.
Let's start by defining a parsing rule. Say we want to parse some text for hash tags (
#iamahashtag) and replace it with some custom html:
// Define a rule using a regular expression
parser.addRule(/\#[\S]+/gi, function (tag) {
// Return the tag minus the `#` and surrond with html tags
return `<span class="tag">${tag.substr(1)}</span>`;
});
Now let's render some text using our rule and output the resulting string:
parser.render("Some text #iamahashtag foo bar.");
becomes...
Some text <span class="tag">iamahashtag</span> foo bar.
Of course we can also parse some text into an array of nodes for more custom handling and to retrieve the parsed data:
parser.toTree("Some text #iamahashtag foo bar.");
outputs...
[
{ type: "text", text: "Some text " },
{ type: "text", text: '<span class="tag">iamahashtag</span>' },
{ type: "text", text: " foo bar." },
];
Of course a
type of
text on a tag isn't helpful when specifically trying to parse out tags. Let's modify our parsing rule to be more specific:
// Define a rule using a regular expression
// RegExp capture groups are passed as extra arguments
parser.addRule(/#([\S]+)/gi, function (tag, clean_tag) {
// create the replacement text with surrounding html tags
const html = `<span class="tag">${clean_tag}</span>`;
// return a node describing this tag
return { type: "tag", text: html, value: clean_tag };
});
Now lets rerun
render() and
toTree() on the original text. Notice that
render() outputs the same thing as before, but
toTree() includes the custom meta data.
Some text <span class="tag">iamahashtag</span> foo bar.
[
{ type: "text", text: "Some text " },
{
type: "tag",
text: '<span class="tag">iamahashtag</span>',
value: "iamahashtag",
},
{ type: "text", text: " foo bar." },
];
Now the rule we've been using is actually already included as a preset. Presets are easy to use, they include the match side, you need to set a replace value.
// Define a rule using a preset
parser.addPreset("tag", function (tag, clean_tag) {
const html = `<span class="tag">${clean_tag}</span>`;
return { type: "tag", text: html, value: clean_tag };
});
There are 3 included presets: tag, url, and email. You can also add your own presets to extend the parser globally by using
Parser.registerPreset().
These methods can be called on objects returned from
new Parser().
Add a rule to this parser. A rule consists of a match and optionally a replace and type.
addRule(match: Match, replace?: Replace, type?: string): this
addRule(rule: Rule): this
match - The search to perform. If a string, it is searched for exactly. If a regular expression, a simple match is performed and any capture groups are passed to
replace. If a function, it is called with a single argument, the full string passed to
render(), and should return an array with an index and length of the match.
replace - Replaces the match when found. If a string, it replaces exactly. Functions are called with matched substrings and possibly any regular expression capture groups. The function should return a string to replace with or an object representing a tree node. This argument is optional and when not provided the matched content is preserved.
type - The type of the rule, which will also be the default type used in parsed tree nodes.
rule - The above arguments as an object.
Add a registered global preset rule within this parser and give it a replace. The preset must first be registered using
Parser.registerPreset() before it can be used with this method.
addPreset(type: string, replace?: Replace): this
type - The string id of the preset as declared by
Parser.registerPreset(). This will be the node's
type when returned by
toTree().
replace - Replaces the match when found. Same as the
replace in
addRule().
Returns the parsed string as an array of nodes. Every node includes at least
type and
text properties.
type defaults to
"text" but could be any value as returned by
replace. The
text key is used to replaced the matched string by
render().
toTree(str: string): Node[]
str - A plain text string to parse.
Returns a parsed string with all matches replaced.
render(str: string): string
str - A plain text string to parse and replace.
These methods can be called from the
Parser class.
Register a new global preset rule. Presets don't handle the replacing, only the matching. There are three pre-included presets:
tag,
url, and
static registerPreset(type: string, match: Match): void
name - The string id of the preset. This will become the node's
type when returned by
toTree().
match - The search to perform. Same as the
replace in
addRule().
Rasterize an array of nodes into a string by concatenating all their
text properties. Used internally by
render().
static renderTree(tree: Node[]): string
tree - Array of node objects, usually what is returned by
toTree().