This is a simple text comparison package implemented in typescript , based on the excellent fast-diff by Jason Chen.

example usage

Assuming you've correctly installed the npm module with npm i simple-text-diff [--save|--save-dev] :

import diff from 'simple-text-diff' const oldText = 'One difference is that interfaces create a new name that is used everywhere. Type aliases don’t create a new name — for instance, error messages won’t use the alias name. In the code below, hovering over interfaced in an editor will show that it returns an Interface, but will show that aliased returns object literal type.Wish you happy' const newText = 'One diffenec is that interfaces create a new name that is used everywhere. Type aliases don’t create a new name — for instance, error messages won’t use the alias name. In the code below, hovering over interfaced in an editor will show that it returns an Interface, but will show that aliased returns object literal type.Hope you will be happy every day' const result1 = diff.diffPatch(oldText, newText) const result2 = diff.diffPatchBySeparator(oldText, newText, '.' )

The comparison results are shown in the figure below: