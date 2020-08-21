terminal-menu does a good job for starting a menu but it is a bit tedious to set-up reliably for process.stdin / process.stdout and also for the use with double width characters.

For simply taking charge of the power this terminal menu offers a few things:

Automatically connects to process.stdin/stdout

You don't have to do that, it will just work :)

You can manually trigger start if you like using the .autoStart: false option and start it by hand:

const menu = new TerminalMenu({ autoStart : false }) menu.start(process)

Markers

.add gets an new signature

const label = 'hello' const marker = '(tm)' const handler = ( label, marker ) => { } menu.add(label, marker, handler)

With this you can add entries that have a right-aligned marker text shown.

Menu Items

You can also use .addItem to use objects to add menu items.

menu.addItem({ label : 'hello' , marker : '(tm)' , handler : ( label, index, item ) => { } })

Separators

Just use .writeSeparator() to create a separator line.

Automatic truncating of entries

If an entry exceeds the width of the menu it will be truncated with opts.truncator or ...

Writing of text

Similar like .add it supports .writeLine that allows you to write a text that is both left & right aligned.

.writeLine(<left>[, <right>])

tty Tests

If the terminal doesn't support TTY new TerminalMenu will just null !

const TerminalMenu = require ( 'simple-terminal-menu' ) const menu = new TerminalMenu() if (menu === null ) { console .log( 'interactive menu not supported' ) process.exit( 1 ) }

Comfort functions

To write a nice title and subtitle the comfort functions .writeTitle and .writeSubtitle exist.

Factory

If you have several menus that need to look alike, you can use the factory. It is available via require('simple-terminal-menu/factory') .

Installation & Usage

Install it using npm

npm install simple-terminal-menu --save

And then create a menu it in your code using

const TerminalMenu = require ( '../simple-terminal-menu' ) function showSelection ( label, index, item ) { console .log( "label: " + label + "; marker: " + item.marker + ";" ) } function mainMenu ( ) { const menu = new TerminalMenu({ width : 80 , x : 1 , y : 1 , fg : 'white' , bg : 'blue' , padding : { left : 0 right : 0 top : 0 bottom : 0 }, selected : 0 }) if (menu === null ) { console .log( 'terminal is not interactive' ) return } menu.writeLine( "My Menu" , "(tm)" ) menu.writeSeparator() menu.add( "A" , "[selected]" , showSelection) menu.add( "B" , showSelection) menu.writeSeparator() menu.add( "open submenu" , subMenu) menu.add( "exit" , menu.close) } function subMenu ( ) { const menu = new TerminalMenu() menu.writeLine( "SubMenu" ) menu.writeSeparator() menu.add( "C" , "[selected]" , showSelection) menu.add( "D" , showSelection) menu.writeSeparator() menu.add( "cancel" , mainMenu) menu.add( "niceTitle" , nicelyTitledMenu) menu.add( "exit" , menu.close) } function nicelyTitledMenu ( ) { const menu = new TerminalMenu(); menu.writeTitle( "Awesome window" ) menu.writeSubtitle( "A little more colorful" ) menu.writeSeparator() menu.add( "cancel" , subMenu) menu.add( "factoryA" , factoryMenuA) menu.add( "exit" , menu.close) } var factoryMenuOptions = {} var defaultFactoryOptions = { title : "Factory Title" , } var factory = require ( 'simple-terminal-menu/factory' )(factoryMenuOptions, defaultFactoryOptions); function factoryMenuA ( ) { factory.create({ subtitle : "factory-a" , before : ( menu ) => { } menu : [{ label : "E" , handler : showSelection }, { label : "F" , handler : showSelection }], extras : [{ label : "factoryB" , handler : factoryMenuB },{ label : "cancel" , handler : nicelyTitledMenu }], after : ( menu ) => { } }) } function factoryMenuB ( ) { factory.create({ subtitle : "factory-b" , menu : [{ label : "G" , handler : showSelection }], extras : [{ label : "factoryA" , handler : factoryMenuA },{ label : "cancel" , handler : nicelyTitledMenu }] }); } mainMenu()

License

MIT