Simple Svelte Autocomplete

Autocomplete / Select / Typeahead component made with Svelte

no dependencies

use plain lists or array of objects

option to define a label field or function

option to define more fields used for search

support for async load of items

can hold one or several values

Install

npm i -D simple-svelte-autocomplete

Usage

Import the component and define items:

import AutoComplete from "simple-svelte-autocomplete" const colors = [ "White" , "Red" , "Yellow" , "Green" , "Blue" , "Black" ] let selectedColor

And use it like this:

< AutoComplete items = "{colors}" bind:selectedItem = "{selectedColor}" />

You can also use it with array of objects:

const colorList = [ { id : 1 , name : "White" , code : "#FFFFFF" }, { id : 2 , name : "Red" , code : "#FF0000" }, { id : 3 , name : "Yellow" , code : "#FF00FF" }, { id : 4 , name : "Green" , code : "#00FF00" }, { id : 5 , name : "Blue" , code : "#0000FF" }, { id : 6 , name : "Black" , code : "#000000" }, ] let selectedColorObject

Just define which field should be used as label:

< AutoComplete items = "{colorList}" bind:selectedItem = "{selectedColorObject}" labelFieldName = "name" />

Specifying function for label instead of field name is also supported:

< AutoComplete items = {colorList} bind:selectedItem = {selectedColorObject} labelFunction = {color => color.id + '. ' + color.name} />

By default the component searches by the item label, but it can also search by custom fields by specifying keywords function. For example to enable searching by color name and color HEX code:

< AutoComplete items = {colorList} bind:selectedItem = {selectedColorObject} labelFieldName = "name" keywordsFunction = {color => color.name + ' ' + color.code} />

Asynchronous loading of items

Define a searchFunction which will be called with keyword parameter. If you have searchFunction defined you don't need to specify items since the function will be used for loading. The delay parameter specifies the time to wait between user input and calling the searchFunction . It is recommend that delay > 200ms is set when using a remote search function to avoid sending too many requests. The localFiltering parameter can be set to false if the search function already returns filtered items accordind to the user input.

< AutoComplete searchFunction = "{getItems}" delay = "200" localFiltering = "false" labelFieldName = "name" valueFieldName = "id" bind:selectedItem = "{myValue}" />

async function getItems ( keyword ) { const url = "/api/my-items/?format=json&name=" + encodeURIComponent (keyword) const response = await fetch(url) const json = await response.json() return json.results }

{ "results" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Sample One" , "date" : "2020-09-25" }, { "id" : 2 , "name" : "Sample Two" , "date" : "2020-09-26" } ] }

Properties

Behaviour

items - array of items the user can select from (optional, use searchFunction for async loading of items)

searchFunction - optional function to load items asynchronously from HTTP call for example, the searchFunction can also return all items and additional local search will still be performed

delay - delay in milliseconds to wait after user input to do the local searching or call searchFunction if provided, defaults to 0

localFiltering - boolean specifying if searchFunction is used, to still perform local filtering of the items to only ones that match the user input, defaults to true

multiple - enable multiple selection (false by default)

selectedItem - the current item that is selected (object if the array of items contains objects)

highlightedItem - the current item that is highlighted in the dropdown menu

labelFieldName - the name of the field to be used for showing the items as text in the dropdown

keywordsFieldName - the name of the field to search by, if not specified the label will be used

value - derived value from the selectedItem , equals to selectedItem if valueFieldName is not specified

valueFieldName - field to use to derive the value from the selected item

labelFunction - optional function that creates label from the item. If used labelFieldName is ignored

keywordsFunction - optional function that creates text to search from the item. If used keywordsFieldName is ignored

valueFunction - optional function that derives the value from the selected item. If used valueFieldName is ignored

keywordsCleanFunction - optional function to additionally process the derived keywords from the item

textCleanFunction - optional function to additionally process the user entered text

selectFirstIfEmpty - set to true to select the first item if the user clears the text and closes the dropdown, defaults to false

minCharactersToSearch - minimum length of search text to perform search, defaults to 1

maxItemsToShowInList - maximum number of items to show in the dropdown list, defaults 0 (no limit)

ignoreAccents - ignores the accents/umlauts (è,ü,ö etc) to match items, defaults to true

matchAllKeywords - defaults to true, if false, any item will be suggested if it shares at least one common keyword with the input. Ignored if sorting function is given with itemSortFunction

sortByMatchedKeywords - defaults to false, if true, items are sorted by the number of matched keywords, only useful if matchAllKeywords is false. Ignored if sorting function is given with itemSortFunction

itemSortFunction - Optional custom function to order items. Parameters are two list items to compare and the cleaned up search query. Returns an integer indicating wether the first item comes before the seconde one. Only used if sortByMatchedKeywords is true.

itemFilterFunction - Optional custom function to filter items. Parameters are a list item and the cleaned up search query. Returns a boolean indicated wether to keep the item. If this is used, the keywordsFieldName and keywordsFunction are ignored

disabled - disable the control completely

readonly - make the input readonly, no user entered text (simulates combobox), item from the list can still be selected

lock - defaults to false, locks the input for user entered text when an item has been selected

create - true to enable accepting of unlisted values

debug - flag to enable detailed log statements from the component

Events

beforeChange - function called before a new value is selected

onChange - function called after new value is selected

- function called after new value is selected onFocus - function called on focus of the input control

onBlur - function called on blur of the input control

onCreate - function called when create is true and the user presses enter, the function must return add the created item to the items array and return it

UI options

placeholder - change the text displayed when no option is selected

noResultsText - text to show in the dropdown when the search text does not match any item. Defaults to "No results found". Can be set to "" to not show anything.

createText - text to show when create is true, and the user text doesn't match any of the items

hideArrow - set to true to not show the blue dropdown arrow

showClear - set to true to show X button that can be used to deselect the selected item

showLoadingIndicator - defaults to false, set to true to show loading spinner when the async searchFunction is executed, bulma class 'is-loading' is added to the input control

CSS classes and IDs

className - apply a className to the control

inputClassName - apply a className to the input control

inputId - apply an id attribute to the the input control

dropdownClassName - apply a className to the dropdown div showing the list of items

name - generate an HTML input with this name, containing the current value

html5autocomplete - flag to enable or disable the HTML5 autocomplete attribute

- flag to enable or disable the HTML5 autocomplete attribute selectName - apply a name attribute to the tag that holds the selected value selectId - apply an id attribute to the tag that holds the selected value

UI Slots

item - change the apearance of items in the dropdown list:

< div slot = "item" let:item = "{item}" let:label = "{label}" > {@html label} < span style = "color:{item.propertyX}" > {item.propertyY} </ span > </ div >

no-results - customize the div that shows the "no results" text:

< div slot = "no-results" let:noResultsText = {noResultsText} > < span > {noResultsText} </ span > </ div >

The noResultsText variable is optional and can be ommited.

loading - customize the div that shows the "loading" text:

< div slot = "loading" let:loadingText = {loadingText} > < span > {loadingText} </ strong > </ div >

tag - customize the tag blocks displayed when multiple selection is enabled:

< slot name = "tag" let:label = "{label}" let:item = "{item}" let:unselectItem = "{unselectItem}" > < span class = "tag" > {label} </ span > < span class = "delete-tag" on:click | preventDefault = "{unselectItem(item)}" > </ span > </ slot >

CSS properties

autocomplete the class applied to the main control

autocomplete-input the class applied to the input list

autocomplete-list the class applied to the dropdown list

the class applied to the dropdown list autocomplete-list-item the class applied to items in the dropdown list

The component is inteded to use with Bulma but it can be adapted to use Boostrap or anything else.