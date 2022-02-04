Autocomplete / Select / Typeahead component made with Svelte
npm i -D simple-svelte-autocomplete
Import the component and define items:
import AutoComplete from "simple-svelte-autocomplete"
const colors = ["White", "Red", "Yellow", "Green", "Blue", "Black"]
let selectedColor
And use it like this:
<AutoComplete items="{colors}" bind:selectedItem="{selectedColor}" />
You can also use it with array of objects:
const colorList = [
{ id: 1, name: "White", code: "#FFFFFF" },
{ id: 2, name: "Red", code: "#FF0000" },
{ id: 3, name: "Yellow", code: "#FF00FF" },
{ id: 4, name: "Green", code: "#00FF00" },
{ id: 5, name: "Blue", code: "#0000FF" },
{ id: 6, name: "Black", code: "#000000" },
]
let selectedColorObject
Just define which field should be used as label:
<AutoComplete items="{colorList}" bind:selectedItem="{selectedColorObject}" labelFieldName="name" />
Specifying function for label instead of field name is also supported:
<AutoComplete items={colorList} bind:selectedItem={selectedColorObject} labelFunction={color =>
color.id + '. ' + color.name} />
By default the component searches by the item label, but it can also search by custom fields by specifying
keywords function. For example to enable searching by color name and color HEX code:
<AutoComplete items={colorList} bind:selectedItem={selectedColorObject} labelFieldName="name"
keywordsFunction={color => color.name + ' ' + color.code} />
Define a
searchFunction which will be called with
keyword parameter.
If you have
searchFunction defined you don't need to specify
items since the function will be used for loading.
The
delay parameter specifies the time to wait between user input and calling the
searchFunction.
It is recommend that delay > 200ms is set when using a remote search function to avoid sending too many requests.
The
localFiltering parameter can be set to false if the search function already returns filtered items accordind to the user input.
<AutoComplete
searchFunction="{getItems}"
delay="200"
localFiltering="false"
labelFieldName="name"
valueFieldName="id"
bind:selectedItem="{myValue}"
/>
async function getItems(keyword) {
const url = "/api/my-items/?format=json&name=" + encodeURIComponent(keyword)
const response = await fetch(url)
const json = await response.json()
return json.results
}
{
"results": [
{
"id": 1,
"name": "Sample One",
"date": "2020-09-25"
},
{
"id": 2,
"name": "Sample Two",
"date": "2020-09-26"
}
]
}
items - array of items the user can select from (optional, use
searchFunction for async loading of items)
searchFunction - optional function to load items asynchronously from HTTP call for example, the searchFunction can also return all items and additional local search will still be performed
delay - delay in milliseconds to wait after user input to do the local searching or call
searchFunction if provided, defaults to 0
localFiltering - boolean specifying if
searchFunction is used, to still perform local filtering of the items to only ones that match the user input, defaults to true
multiple - enable multiple selection (false by default)
selectedItem - the current item that is selected (object if the array of items contains objects)
highlightedItem - the current item that is highlighted in the dropdown menu
labelFieldName - the name of the field to be used for showing the items as text in the dropdown
keywordsFieldName - the name of the field to search by, if not specified the label will be used
value - derived value from the
selectedItem, equals to
selectedItem if
valueFieldName is not specified
valueFieldName - field to use to derive the value from the selected item
labelFunction - optional function that creates label from the item. If used
labelFieldName is ignored
keywordsFunction - optional function that creates text to search from the item. If used
keywordsFieldName is ignored
valueFunction - optional function that derives the value from the selected item. If used
valueFieldName is ignored
keywordsCleanFunction - optional function to additionally process the derived keywords from the item
textCleanFunction - optional function to additionally process the user entered text
selectFirstIfEmpty - set to true to select the first item if the user clears the text and closes the dropdown, defaults to false
minCharactersToSearch - minimum length of search text to perform search, defaults to 1
maxItemsToShowInList - maximum number of items to show in the dropdown list, defaults 0 (no limit)
ignoreAccents - ignores the accents/umlauts (è,ü,ö etc) to match items, defaults to true
matchAllKeywords - defaults to true, if false, any item will be suggested if it shares at least one common keyword with the input. Ignored if sorting function is given with
itemSortFunction
sortByMatchedKeywords - defaults to false, if true, items are sorted by the number of matched keywords, only useful if
matchAllKeywords is false. Ignored if sorting function is given with
itemSortFunction
itemSortFunction - Optional custom function to order items. Parameters are two list items to compare and the cleaned up search query. Returns an integer indicating wether the first item comes before the seconde one. Only used if
sortByMatchedKeywords is true.
itemFilterFunction - Optional custom function to filter items. Parameters are a list item and the cleaned up search query. Returns a boolean indicated wether to keep the item. If this is used, the
keywordsFieldName and
keywordsFunction are ignored
disabled - disable the control completely
readonly - make the input readonly, no user entered text (simulates combobox), item from the list can still be selected
lock - defaults to false, locks the input for user entered text when an item has been selected
create - true to enable accepting of unlisted values
debug - flag to enable detailed log statements from the component
beforeChange - function called before a new value is selected
onChange - function called after new value is selected
onFocus - function called on focus of the input control
onBlur - function called on blur of the input control
onCreate - function called when
create is true and the user presses enter, the function must return add the created item to the
items array and return it
placeholder - change the text displayed when no option is selected
noResultsText - text to show in the dropdown when the search text does not match any item. Defaults to "No results found". Can be set to "" to not show anything.
createText - text to show when
create is true, and the user text doesn't match any of the items
hideArrow - set to true to not show the blue dropdown arrow
showClear - set to true to show X button that can be used to deselect the selected item
showLoadingIndicator - defaults to false, set to true to show loading spinner when the async
searchFunction is executed, bulma class 'is-loading' is added to the input control
className - apply a className to the control
inputClassName - apply a className to the input control
inputId - apply an id attribute to the the input control
dropdownClassName - apply a className to the dropdown div showing the list of items
name - generate an HTML input with this name, containing the current value
html5autocomplete - flag to enable or disable the HTML5 autocomplete attribute
selectName - apply a name attribute to the tag that holds the selected value
selectId - apply an id attribute to the tag that holds the selected value
item - change the apearance of items in the dropdown list:
<div slot="item" let:item="{item}" let:label="{label}">
{@html label}
<!-- to render the default higliglighted item label -->
<!-- render anything else -->
<span style="color:{item.propertyX}">{item.propertyY}</span>
</div>
no-results - customize the div that shows the "no results" text:
<div slot="no-results" let:noResultsText={noResultsText}>
<span>{noResultsText}</span>
</div>
The noResultsText variable is optional and can be ommited.
loading - customize the div that shows the "loading" text:
<div slot="loading" let:loadingText={loadingText}>
<span>{loadingText}</strong>
</div>
tag - customize the tag blocks displayed when multiple selection is enabled:
<slot name="tag" let:label="{label}" let:item="{item}" let:unselectItem="{unselectItem}">
<span class="tag">{label}</span>
<span class="delete-tag" on:click|preventDefault="{unselectItem(item)}"></span>
</slot>
autocomplete the class applied to the main control
autocomplete-input the class applied to the input list
autocomplete-list the class applied to the dropdown list
autocomplete-list-item the class applied to items in the dropdown list
The component is inteded to use with Bulma but it can be adapted to use Boostrap or anything else.