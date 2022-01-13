openbase logo
Readme

Simple Statistics

A JavaScript implementation of descriptive, regression, and inference statistics.

Coverage Status npm version

Implemented in literate JavaScript with no dependencies, designed to work in all modern browsers (including IE) as well as in node.js.

Installation

  • I'm using Node.js, Webpack, Browserify, Rollup, or another module bundler, and install packages from npm.
    • First, install the simple-statistics module, using npm install simple-statistics, then include the code with require or import:
    • I use the require function to use modules in my project. (most likely)
      • When you use require, you have the freedom to assign the module to any variable name you want, but you need to specify the module's name exactly: in this case, 'simple-statistics'. The require method returns an object with all of the module's methods attached to it.
        var ss = require('simple-statistics')
    • I use import to use modules in my project. I'm probably using Babel, @std/esm, Webpack, or Rollup.
      • Import all functions under the ss object: 
        import * as ss from 'simple-statistics'
        Include a specific named export: 
        import {min} from 'simple-statistics'
        Simple statistics has only named exports for ES6.
  • I'm using Deno.
  • I'm not using a module bundler. I'm writing a web page, and want to include simple-statistics using a script tag.
    • I want to support all browsers
      • When you use simple-statistics from a script tag, you don't get to choose the variable name it is assigned to: simple-statistics will always become available globally as the variable ss. You can reassign this variable to another name if you want to, but doing so is optional.
        <script src='https://unpkg.com/simple-statistics@7.7.2/dist/simple-statistics.min.js'>
</script>
    • I want to use ES6 modules in a browser and I'm willing to only support new browsers to do it
      • This module works great with the ?module query parameter of unpkg. If you specify type='module' in your script tag, you'll be able to import simple-statistics directly - through index.js and with true ES6 import syntax and behavior.
        <script type='module'>
import {min} from "https://unpkg.com/simple-statistics@7.7.2/index.js?module"
console.log(min([1, 2, 3]))
</script>
        This feature is still experimental in unpkg and very bleeding-edge.

