Note: I really don't work on this project anymore. It's still fully functional, I'm just not interested in working on it anymore. If you post an issue, I might respond and I might not. If you submit a pull request, I'll most likely accept it. Hopefully it continues to help people around the world. 🌎
A wrapper for the ssh2 client module by Brian White which makes it easier to run a sequence of commands over SSH.
npm install simple-ssh
PATH:
var SSH = require('simple-ssh');
var ssh = new SSH({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'username',
pass: 'password'
});
ssh.exec('echo $PATH', {
out: function(stdout) {
console.log(stdout);
}
}).start();
/*** Using the `args` options instead ***/
ssh.exec('echo', {
args: ['$PATH'],
out: function(stdout) {
console.log(stdout);
}
}).start();
var ssh = new ssh({
host: 'localhost',
user: 'username',
agent: process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK,
agentForward: true
})
ssh.exec('this-does-not-exist', {
err: function(stderr) {
console.log(stderr); // this-does-not-exist: command not found
}
}).start();
ssh.exec('exit 69', {
exit: function(code) {
console.log(code); // 69
}
}).start();
ssh.exec('cat > /path/to/remote/file', {
in: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/local/file')
}).start();
ssh
.exec('echo "Node.js"', {
out: console.log.bind(console)
})
.exec('echo "is"', {
out: console.log.bind(console)
})
.exec('echo "awesome!"', {
out: console.log.bind(console)
})
.start();
// Output:
// Node.js
// is
// awesome!
ssh
.exec('exit 1')
.exec('exit 2')
.exec('exit 3');
console.log(ssh.count()); // 3
sudo
ssh.exec('sudo echo "Pseudo-sudo"', {
pty: true,
out: console.log.bind(console)
}).start();
// Echos out any messages the user sent in if 10 or more have been queued
var msgInterval = setInterval(function() {
if (ssh.count() > 10) {
ssh.start();
}
}, 1000);
socket.on('message', function(msg) {
// If a 'reset' message is received, clear previous messages
if (msg === 'reset') {
ssh.reset(function(err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
ssh.exec('echo "reset"');
});
} else {
ssh.exec('echo "' + msg + '"');
}
});
ssh.on('error', function(err) {
console.log('Oops, something went wrong.');
console.log(err);
ssh.end();
});
ssh
.on('error', onSSHError)
.on('ready', onSSHReady);
22)
10000)
cd ${this.baseDir}
null)
stdin
stdout handler
stdout
stderr handler
stderr
sudo (default:
false)
22)
10000)
baseDir before each command
Sometimes you may find yourself needing to change which commands are executed. The flow can be changed by returning
false from an
exit handler.
Note: This only works if
false is explicitly returned. "Falsy" values are not sufficient (since
undefined is implicitly returned and it's "falsy").
ssh
.exec('pwd', {
exit: function() {
return false;
}
})
.exec('echo "Not executed"')
.start();
ssh
.exec('exit', {
args: [ Math.round(Math.random()) ],
exit: function(code) {
if (code === 1) {
// Setup the new command queue
ssh.exec('echo "new queue"');
return false;
}
}
})
.exec('exit 0', {
exit: function() {
console.log('Previous command did not return false');
}
})
.start();