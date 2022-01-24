Note: I really don't work on this project anymore. It's still fully functional, I'm just not interested in working on it anymore. If you post an issue, I might respond and I might not. If you submit a pull request, I'll most likely accept it. Hopefully it continues to help people around the world. 🌎

A wrapper for the ssh2 client module by Brian White which makes it easier to run a sequence of commands over SSH.

Requirements

node.js -- v0.8.7 or newer

Install

npm install simple-ssh

Examples

Echoing out a users PATH :

var SSH = require ( 'simple-ssh' ); var ssh = new SSH({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'username' , pass : 'password' }); ssh.exec( 'echo $PATH' , { out : function ( stdout ) { console .log(stdout); } }).start(); ssh.exec( 'echo' , { args : [ '$PATH' ], out : function ( stdout ) { console .log(stdout); } }).start();

Connecting with the active SSH Agent with Agent Forwarding

var ssh = new ssh({ host : 'localhost' , user : 'username' , agent : process.env.SSH_AUTH_SOCK, agentForward : true })

Capturing error output:

ssh.exec( 'this-does-not-exist' , { err : function ( stderr ) { console .log(stderr); } }).start();

Capturing error codes:

ssh.exec( 'exit 69' , { exit : function ( code ) { console .log(code); } }).start();

Sending data to stdin:

ssh.exec( 'cat > /path/to/remote/file' , { in : fs.readFileSync( '/path/to/local/file' ) }).start();

Chaining commands together:

ssh .exec( 'echo "Node.js"' , { out : console .log.bind( console ) }) .exec( 'echo "is"' , { out : console .log.bind( console ) }) .exec( 'echo "awesome!"' , { out : console .log.bind( console ) }) .start();

Get the number of commands:

ssh .exec( 'exit 1' ) .exec( 'exit 2' ) .exec( 'exit 3' ); console .log(ssh.count());

Running a command using sudo

ssh.exec( 'sudo echo "Pseudo-sudo"' , { pty : true , out : console .log.bind( console ) }).start();

Resetting a connection and the commands

var msgInterval = setInterval( function ( ) { if (ssh.count() > 10 ) { ssh.start(); } }, 1000 ); socket.on( 'message' , function ( msg ) { if (msg === 'reset' ) { ssh.reset( function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } ssh.exec( 'echo "reset"' ); }); } else { ssh.exec( 'echo "' + msg + '"' ); } });

Listening for additional events

ssh.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'Oops, something went wrong.' ); console .log(err); ssh.end(); });

Event handlers can be chained as well

ssh .on( 'error' , onSSHError) .on( 'ready' , onSSHReady);

API

Functions

Constructor ( [ config ] ) config { Object }: config.host { String }: Hostname config.port { Number }: Port number (default: 22 ) config.user { String }: Username config.pass { String }: Password config.timeout { Number }: Connection timeout in milliseconds (default: 10000 ) config.key { String }: SSH key config.passphrase { String }: Passphrase config.baseDir { String }: Base directory. If this is set, each command will be preceeded by cd ${this.baseDir} config.agent { String }: Connects with the given SSH agent. If this is set, no need to specify a private key or password. config.agentForward { Boolean }: Set to true to connect with agent forwarding.

( [ config ] ) exec ( command, [ options ] ): Adds a command to the stack command { String }: Command to be executed options { Object }: options.args { String[] }: Additional command line arguments (default: null ) options.in { String }: Input to be sent to stdin options.out { Function( stdout ) }: stdout handler stdout { String }: Output streamed through stdout options.err { Function( stderr ) }: stderr handler stderr { String }: Output streamed through stderr options.exit { Function( code, stdout, stderr ) }: Exit handler code { Number }: Exit code stdout { String }: All of the standard output concatenated together stderr { String }: All of the error output concatenated together options.pty { Boolean }: Allocates a pseudo-tty, useful for command which require sudo (default: false )

( command, [ options ] ): on ( event, callback ): Add a listener for the specified event (Courtesy of @alexjab) event { String }: Event to listen to callback { Function }: Executed on the event

( event, callback ): (Courtesy of @alexjab) start ( [ options ] ): Starts executing the commands options { Object }: options.success { Function() }: Called on successful connection options.fail { Function( err ) }: Called if the connection failed err { Error }: Error information

( [ options ] ): reset ( [ callback ] ): Clears the command queue and resets the current connection callback { Function( err ) }: Called when the connection has been successfully reset err { Error }: Error information

( [ callback ] ): end(): Ends the SSH session (this is automatically called at the end of a command queue).

Properties

host { String }: Host to connect to

{ String }: Host to connect to port { Number }: Port to connect through (default: 22 )

{ Number }: Port to connect through (default: ) user { String }: User name

{ String }: User name pass { String }: Password

{ String }: Password timeout { Number }: Connection timeout in milliseconds (default: 10000 )

{ Number }: Connection timeout in milliseconds (default: ) key { String }: SSH key

{ String }: SSH key baseDir { String }: If set, will change directory to baseDir before each command

Flow Control

Sometimes you may find yourself needing to change which commands are executed. The flow can be changed by returning false from an exit handler.

Note: This only works if false is explicitly returned. "Falsy" values are not sufficient (since undefined is implicitly returned and it's "falsy").

Ending prematurely:

ssh .exec( 'pwd' , { exit : function ( ) { return false ; } }) .exec( 'echo "Not executed"' ) .start();

Running a new queue of commands: